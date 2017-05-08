Chrome For Android Now Lets You Save Web Pages For Reading Later (techcrunch.com) 11
Today, Google has introduced a series of improvements to Chrome for Android to make it easier to save content for offline access. The improvements will be made to the "Downloads" feature rolled out in December that allows you to save webpages, music and videos for offline access. TechCrunch reports: To download a web page previously, you would open Chrome's menu in the top-right of the browser, then tap the "save" icon that's located next to the star for bookmarking the site. You could then see all the content you had saved for offline access by tapping on "Downloads" from this same menu. Now, Google is adding more ways to save content, including a way to long press on a link the way you do when you want to open up a page in a new tab. The option to "Download Link" will appear on the pop-up screen you see after your press, below the options to open the page in a new tab or incognito tab. Google says this long press action will also work on its article suggestions on its New Tab page. This New Tab page will also include the articles you've already downloaded, which will be flagged with an offline badge.
Step 1: Invent "Save" - Step 2: Get on Slashdot (Score:2)
found in all others
SlashDot loves it
They're Google lovers
Burma-Shave
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't opera have this feature years ago or was that only on iOS?
Partying like it's 1999 (Score:2)
I remember downloading web pages for display for later on my Windows CE Palm-sized PC Cassiopeia e-105 in 1999.
Everything old is new again.
bah! why with the spam always (Score:1)
This has GOT to be an ad.
What. The. Hell.
"Hi, we've just added something that others have had for decades! We're the best (now for pay for ad placement)"
At least in Seinfeld, that'd make an exceptionally overt joke about an ad placement.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody Cares by Now (Score:2)
Add? (Score:2)
Print (Score:2)
The weird thing is that while you couldn't save webpages on Chrome, it did allow you to print them. I guess with OTG you could connect a printer to your phone, but why on Earth would you want to do that?
Missing feature (Score:2)
If Chrome on Android would let me read web pages immediately I would be happy enough. It's so bad that the other day I went to the Play store to see if Edge was available for Android.