Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Opera The Internet

Opera Rethinks What a Browser In 2017 Should Do: Adds Quick Access To WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger in v45 (theverge.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the modern-browser dept.
Opera says it has been working on a complete redesign of its desktop browser for a few months. Codenamed "Reborn", the new version of the browser focuses on one feature that it thinks many people desire in 2017: a way to stay connected with friends and be able to swiftly share things. The Verge adds: The latest addition is a messaging sidebar built directly into the browser interface. From the sidebar, users can log into their WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram accounts, and chat with friends and family without ever leaving Opera itself. [...] But as with previous updates, there's a lingering feeling that this new feature is a little bit too superficial. While it is nice to have access to chat apps in the browser window, their inclusion makes for a crowded interface.

Opera Rethinks What a Browser In 2017 Should Do: Adds Quick Access To WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger in v45 More | Reply

Opera Rethinks What a Browser In 2017 Should Do: Adds Quick Access To WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger in v45

Comments Filter:
  • Goodbye Opera, nice knowing you. I want a browser to browse websites, that's all

    • I think they're trying to differentiate themselves. I agree, not for me, I don't use any of those social media apps and have no desire to integrate my browser with them.

      The problem for them is, their market share is tiny compared to Chrome. They need to do something different to stand out or people will, for the most part, use Chrome.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Integrating specific sites or apps into the browser is always a bad, short-sighted idea. They come and go so quickly, and even among your user base only a fraction will actually use those sites at all regularly.

        Anyway, doesn't Opera support extensions? Why not just use those, why bake in bloat that many people won't use?

  • Why do I feel like whomever purchase opera in China is looking to install data collectors (aka Trojans) much like MS has done with Windows 10.
  • In other words, add a metric shitload of things that the user does not want anyway. Just like Firefox.

  • Telegram is the only popular messaging app, and it's pretty awesome. I highly recommend it. It's similar to Whatsapp, except it doesn't belong to Fuckerberg.

  • What a browser should do in 2017 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Two DOMs. The one that the scripts see, and the one that the user sees. Tricky (i.e. fun to experiment on and develop) rules for propagating changes and events from one to the other. The goal: serve the user, all other considerations extremely, rapidly, distantly secondary.

    That these people think that instant messaging (especially proprietary instant messages) is important or even of non-negative value in a browser, is hilariously out-of-touch.

  • Just having a browser that doesn't take nearly a gig of RAM for a few tabs would be nice.

Slashdot Top Deals

Counting in binary is just like counting in decimal -- if you are all thumbs. -- Glaser and Way

Close