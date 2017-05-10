Windows 10 Now On 500 Million Devices, Up By 200 Million in a Year (arstechnica.co.uk) 8
At Build developer conference in Seattle today, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 is now running on 500 million monthly active devices. From a report: Little over a year ago, the company said that the operating system had reached 300 million systems. As the operating system nears the end of its second full year on the market, it's clear that it's going to fall a long way short of the company's original estimates. At launch, the ambition was to reach 1 billion devices over the first two to three years of availability, but this estimate assumed that Windows 10 Mobile would be a going concern, selling something of the order of 50 million or more devices a year.
