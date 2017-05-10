Windows 10 Now On 500 Million Devices, Up By 200 Million in a Year

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by msmash
At Build developer conference in Seattle today, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 is now running on 500 million monthly active devices. From a report: Little over a year ago, the company said that the operating system had reached 300 million systems. As the operating system nears the end of its second full year on the market, it's clear that it's going to fall a long way short of the company's original estimates. At launch, the ambition was to reach 1 billion devices over the first two to three years of availability, but this estimate assumed that Windows 10 Mobile would be a going concern, selling something of the order of 50 million or more devices a year.

  • It's pretty easy to hit that milestone when you force people to upgrade without their consent. Don't get me wrong - I have Windows 10 on both my desktop (dual boot) and personal laptop; I have it on one of my work laptops (the other is Windows 7/Linux dual boot). I'm probably one of the few people who like it, but I don't pretend like what MS didn't wasn't disgraceful.
    • I'd pay $50 for a final "never try upgrading this PC to Anniversary Edition" fix. The forced upgrades when they fail again and again and again and again and again is a huge pain.
  • Sorry but I can't take this seriously considering the source; anyone have a link to statistics concerning voluntary installation of Windows 10? From a credible non-Miscreant-o-soft source only, please.
  • It's absolutely amazing what you can accomplish when you could not care less about people's choice in the matter.

