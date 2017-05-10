New York Begins Taking Applications For Self-Driving Car Tests (fastcompany.com) 4
An anonymous reader writes: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is now taking applications to test self-driving cars on public roadways. The program requires licensees to have a $5 million insurance policy. Cars must also pass federal and New York automotive safety standards and all test reports must be submitted to the state by March of next year.
How does a car... (Score:2)
emulation (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait to see these vehicles emulate NY road rage.
They're going to do it with a New York Language Module, preloaded with all those top-of-the-voice expressions like fakakte! and Ya talkin-a-me, pallie? A special swing-put arm will be used to signal the "New York state bird" when merging into traffic.
Criteria (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
With the exception of the flagmen, everything else you listed is something that SDCs already do better than HDCs. They handle damaged/missing signs better because they have a database that says what signs are supposed to be there. They handle missing lane markings better because they can fall back on GPS and data of where other cars drove on that section of road. They handle animals, children, and blowing bags better because of their much better attention and reaction times.