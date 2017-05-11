Apple is Bringing iTunes To the Windows Store (theverge.com) 39
Tom Warren, writing for The Verge: Apple is planning to bring its iTunes desktop app to the Windows Store. In a surprise announcement at the Build developer event today, Microsoft revealed it has been working with Apple to get iTunes listed in the Windows Store. It might not sound like an important addition, but iTunes is one of the most searched for apps that's currently missing in the Windows Store. USA Today veteran columnist, summing up the announcement, "Microsoft announces that iTunes (incl Apple Music and full support for iPhone) is coming to the Windows Store. Big get for Microsoft." Microsoft's communication head, summing up the situation, "Didn't see that one coming, did you!"
According to the metaphor, isn't this Microsoft and Apple teaming up to remove the wall between their respective gardens?
depends. i doubt this partnership will improve or even last that long, but in principle they could use the removed bits of wall to shore up their position against the rest of the industry. and by wall, i mean patents and general duopolistic shenanigans.
So one of the most gawdawful bloated pieces of shit software is now available on probably the worst online store on the Internet.
What a coup.
So one of the most gawdawful bloated pieces of shit software is now available on probably the worst online store on the Internet.
What a coup.
Hopefully someone at slashdot can update the title with your more appropriate summary.
It's been available to users. You could download it from a number of places. The big difference now is it's available in the precious windows App Store.
Exactly. This announcement is just a truckload of no big deal.
Yes, but putting on the Windows Store means you can install it on Windows 10S! Yay!
Yeah.... this will be news when _Apple_ announces this. Until then this might just be Microsoft helping keep shareholders excited.
The big question is whether this is truly an evil deal where Microsoft and Apple have colluded in such a way that the ONLY way to install iTunes is now through the Microsoft store.
This would be a great deal for Microsoft, getting Apple to force iPhone/iPad users running Windows 10 to sign up for the Windows store.
The big question is whether this is truly an evil deal where Microsoft and Apple have colluded in such a way that the ONLY way to install iTunes is now through the Microsoft store.
This would be a great deal for Microsoft, getting Apple to force iPhone/iPad users running Windows 10 to sign up for the Windows store.
No need to collude. Microsoft could just do like Apple and block all executable not installed by the App Store by default.
They don't have to block manual application installs, and I doubt that they will be able to get there any time soon given the giant legacy code base of all Windows applications.
They just need Apple to agree that their Windows installer for non-Win10 platforms will not run on Windows 10, only a special store-only version. This would force all Win10 iTunes users to sign up for the MS store and download the app that way, which would likely capture huge numbers of new store users.
The Windows store suffers from
This is not actually a bad thing. One of the problems with windows is that every software has its own updater etc.
Itunes through the windows store, hopefully means itunes update goes away, as it will now be handled via the store updater. And frankly I hope adobe reader, and java are available through store soon too. I wouldn't mind getting filezilla and qbittorrent and notepad++ and firefox and telegram and
... through a storefront too because it seems every day at least one of them needs an update.
My issu
The interesting thing about this is whether or not Microsoft is going to get out of the media-selling business. You can buy movies and music for your XBox or PC through the Windows Store, but adding iTunes as a client might mean they're getting away from that...who knows? With Windows Phone pretty much cooked, maybe they're starting to figure that a large part of their Store ecosystem doesn't make sense anymore.
I wonder if the app is going to be a Universal rewrite, or if they're using that Project Centennial Win32 emulator to move the existing app to the store.
I heard you likes stores, so I put a store in your store so you can shop while you shop...
Are we still doing that?
iTunes was easy to see, if people ran Windows 10 S and couldn't connect their iPhone or iPad they'd get rid of Windows. But Steam Origin GoG and UPlay would be surprising to see on there.
Microsoft's communication head, summing up the situation, "Didn't see that one coming, did you!"
Yeah...
So as the Microsoft store struggles for relevance, it arranges to bring the most popular $0 programs to its store. Colour me completely unsurprised. This couldn't have been more unexpected if it arrived on the back of three red-robed cardinals proclaiming a Spanish inquisition.
Now an entirely new generation of users can find out what it's like to see an app get worse and worse with every release. iTunes is the ultimate example of how Apple has no regard its users. Using iTunes from the beginning until now has been in a word painful.
