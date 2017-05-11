Apple is Bringing iTunes To the Windows Store (theverge.com) 12
Tom Warren, writing for The Verge: Apple is planning to bring its iTunes desktop app to the Windows Store. In a surprise announcement at the Build developer event today, Microsoft revealed it has been working with Apple to get iTunes listed in the Windows Store. It might not sound like an important addition, but iTunes is one of the most searched for apps that's currently missing in the Windows Store. USA Today veteran columnist, summing up the announcement, "Microsoft announces that iTunes (incl Apple Music and full support for iPhone) is coming to the Windows Store. Big get for Microsoft." Microsoft's communication head, summing up the situation, "Didn't see that one coming, did you!"
Nex Axes of Evil (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
According to the metaphor, isn't this Microsoft and Apple teaming up to remove the wall between their respective gardens?
Re: (Score:2)
So one of the most gawdawful bloated pieces of shit software is now available on probably the worst online store on the Internet.
What a coup.
Microsoft announced? (Score:2)
Yeah.... this will be news when _Apple_ announces this. Until then this might just be Microsoft helping keep shareholders excited.
Will they block non-store installs on Win10? (Score:2)
The big question is whether this is truly an evil deal where Microsoft and Apple have colluded in such a way that the ONLY way to install iTunes is now through the Microsoft store.
This would be a great deal for Microsoft, getting Apple to force iPhone/iPad users running Windows 10 to sign up for the Windows store.
Universal app version maybe? (Score:2)
The interesting thing about this is whether or not Microsoft is going to get out of the media-selling business. You can buy movies and music for your XBox or PC through the Windows Store, but adding iTunes as a client might mean they're getting away from that...who knows? With Windows Phone pretty much cooked, maybe they're starting to figure that a large part of their Store ecosystem doesn't make sense anymore.
I wonder if the app is going to be a Universal rewrite, or if they're using that Project Centenni