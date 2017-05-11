Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


NYU Accidentally Exposed Military Code-breaking Computer Project To Entire Internet (theintercept.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
An anonymous reader writes: A confidential computer project designed to break military codes was accidentally made public by New York University engineers. An anonymous digital security researcher identified files related to the project while hunting for things on the internet that shouldn't be, The Intercept reported. He used a program called Shodan, a search engine for internet-connected devices, to locate the project. It is the product of a joint initiative by NYU's Institute for Mathematics and Advanced Supercomputing, headed by the world-renowned Chudnovsky brothers, David and Gregory, the Department of Defense, and IBM. Information on an exposed backup drive described the supercomputer, called -- WindsorGreen -- as a system capable of cracking passwords.

  • Surprised (Score:4, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @02:08PM (#54401083)
    Anything like this was even connected on the "internet".
  • a pathetic creature of meat and bone
  • I get a lot of crap for posting on Slashdot during business hours (4:30AM - 10:30PM), but I wouldn't be stupid enough to connect a military code-breaking computer to the Internet for posting on Slashdot.
  • I'm surprised the military and research institutions don't have a new research network by now. Maybe they do and I'm just not aware of it, and if so they messed up big time by not isolating this. Either way, someone violated protocol. Probably won't be the last time this will happen.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Of course there are alternative networks, it's just that they use the IP protocol(s) with private addresses and with secure routing.There isn't really a reason for a new ARPANET as the network standard already exists and is good enough requiring only standard security measures like air-gaping.

  • "Shouldn't be?" (Score:3)

    by hackel ( 10452 ) on Thursday May 11, 2017 @03:01PM (#54401399) Journal

    Anything developed using tax dollars MUST be made open source and freely available to all. It absolutely should, and *must*, be available on the internet.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      Sounds like it already is...

    • No it does not. That is covered under 17 USC 105
      For most, but there are a bunch of exception, the US Government does not have copyright permission however they are protected by other laws, in addition the government is not required to publish or distribute most material.
      In this case where the software was written by a non-government entity there would be a copyright from that and then it was either transferred to the US government, in which case the US Government holds the copyright, or it was licensed i

    • Anything developed using tax dollars MUST be made open source and freely available to all. It absolutely should, and *must*, be available on the internet.

      It's pretty easy to come up with national security-related counterexamples. Code for weapons, let alone their designs.

  • Move along now. It's just the Setec Astronomy server.

