NYU Accidentally Exposed Military Code-breaking Computer Project To Entire Internet (theintercept.com) 55
An anonymous reader writes: A confidential computer project designed to break military codes was accidentally made public by New York University engineers. An anonymous digital security researcher identified files related to the project while hunting for things on the internet that shouldn't be, The Intercept reported. He used a program called Shodan, a search engine for internet-connected devices, to locate the project. It is the product of a joint initiative by NYU's Institute for Mathematics and Advanced Supercomputing, headed by the world-renowned Chudnovsky brothers, David and Gregory, the Department of Defense, and IBM. Information on an exposed backup drive described the supercomputer, called -- WindsorGreen -- as a system capable of cracking passwords.
Surprised (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Or the leak was part of a disinformation campaign to make OpFor think we have something when we actually don't.
Re:Surprised (Score:5, Informative)
If I'm reading the article correctly, the computer itself wasn't, the Slashdot headline is at best misleading. What was connected to the Internet was a backup drive containing documents that describe the password cracking computer.
It's actually somewhat unclear if they even built the thing, these are more planning documents that describe how they would. If it exists, it presumably is properly isolated from the Internet, given that it's supposed to be used only by DOD and intelligence agencies.
Re:Surprised (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Anything like this was even connected on the "internet".
Could be a red herring.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Where can i haz this Shodan-"Program"??
Look at *you*, hacker (Score:2)
Sheesh... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
but I wouldn't be smart enough to know how to connect a military code-breaking computer to the Internet for posting on Slashdot.
FTFY.
The smart option is not to connect a sensitive system to the Internet.
Re: (Score:2)
The smart option is to RTFA and understand that a sensitive system was not connected to the internet.
This is Slashdot. You must be new around here.
It was a backup drive which I'm sure you have connected to the internet for posting on Slashdot or at least pulled out of your ass like your posts on slashdot.
This sentence makes no sense whatsoever.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't say one word about a 'sensitive system' being connected to the internet. It says someone found a document on a backup server connected to the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't say one word about a 'sensitive system' being connected to the internet.
What does "military" mean then?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
By your logic, all bags of cement are now connected to the internet.
Only in Soviet Russia.
Re: (Score:2)
"(n) mil-teree- the armed forces of a country." But that's not important right now.
Actually, it is. I work with ex-military all the time. They're sensitive in one way or another.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it is. I work with ex-military all the time. They're sensitive in one way or another.
INCOMING!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
INCOMING!!!!
I had to duck a virtual chair this afternoon when one of my ex-military coworker discovered that someone scheduled an immediate reboot on his system. Made for some fun email reading.
Re: (Score:2)
4:30-10:30 are business hours for you?
I have my regular job and my side business.
Christ, I thought your life of being middle-aged and living in a shitty studio apartment by yourself was sad enough already...
One of these days I need to find commercial space for my home office.
Time for a new ARPANET (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course there are alternative networks, it's just that they use the IP protocol(s) with private addresses and with secure routing.There isn't really a reason for a new ARPANET as the network standard already exists and is good enough requiring only standard security measures like air-gaping.
The technical term is: (Score:2)
"Shouldn't be?" (Score:3)
Anything developed using tax dollars MUST be made open source and freely available to all. It absolutely should, and *must*, be available on the internet.
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like it already is...
Re: (Score:3)
For most, but there are a bunch of exception, the US Government does not have copyright permission however they are protected by other laws, in addition the government is not required to publish or distribute most material.
In this case where the software was written by a non-government entity there would be a copyright from that and then it was either transferred to the US government, in which case the US Government holds the copyright, or it was licensed i
Re: (Score:2)
Anything developed using tax dollars MUST be made open source and freely available to all. It absolutely should, and *must*, be available on the internet.
It's pretty easy to come up with national security-related counterexamples. Code for weapons, let alone their designs.
Nothing to see here (Score:2)
Move along now. It's just the Setec Astronomy server.