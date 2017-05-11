NYU Accidentally Exposed Military Code-breaking Computer Project To Entire Internet (theintercept.com) 29
An anonymous reader writes: A confidential computer project designed to break military codes was accidentally made public by New York University engineers. An anonymous digital security researcher identified files related to the project while hunting for things on the internet that shouldn't be, The Intercept reported. He used a program called Shodan, a search engine for internet-connected devices, to locate the project. It is the product of a joint initiative by NYU's Institute for Mathematics and Advanced Supercomputing, headed by the world-renowned Chudnovsky brothers, David and Gregory, the Department of Defense, and IBM. Information on an exposed backup drive described the supercomputer, called -- WindsorGreen -- as a system capable of cracking passwords.
Surprised (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or the leak was part of a disinformation campaign to make OpFor think we have something when we actually don't.
Re: (Score:2)
If I'm reading the article correctly, the computer itself wasn't, the Slashdot headline is at best misleading. What was connected to the Internet was a backup drive containing documents that describe the password cracking computer.
It's actually somewhat unclear if they even built the thing, these are more planning documents that describe how they would. If it exists, it presumably is properly isolated from the Internet, given that it's supposed to be used only by DOD and intelligence agencies.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Anything like this was even connected on the "internet".
Could be a red herring.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Where can i haz this Shodan-"Program"??
Look at *you*, hacker (Score:2)
Sheesh... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
but I wouldn't be smart enough to know how to connect a military code-breaking computer to the Internet for posting on Slashdot.
FTFY.
The smart option is not to connect a sensitive system to the Internet.
Time for a new ARPANET (Score:2)
The technical term is: (Score:2)
"Shouldn't be?" (Score:3)
Anything developed using tax dollars MUST be made open source and freely available to all. It absolutely should, and *must*, be available on the internet.
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like it already is...