Windows 10 On ARM Will Support x86 Apps From Outside the Store (liliputing.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Liliputing: First announced last year, Microsoft provided an update on Windows 10 ARM at the MS Build developer conference today. And the company confirmed that not only would Windows 10 ARM be able to run legacy apps developed for computers with x86 processors but you'd be able to just download any old Win32 app from the internet, install it, and run it on a computer running Windows 10 ARM. In other words, Windows 10 S runs on devices with ARM or x86 processors, but only supports Windows Store apps. Windows 10 ARM only runs on devices with ARM chips... but supports apps from pretty much any source. Developers don't need to convert their software in any way, because Windows 10 ARM includes a built-in emulation layer that allows Win32 apps to run on an ARM-powered system. But Microsoft demonstrated how you could download a common program like 7zip from the internet and simply install it on a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Of course, developers can also package software optimized for ARM as Universal Windows Platform apps for distribution in the Windows Store. But they don't necessarily have to.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Ok, here. Read one single good news about that damned OS:
It's better than Windows 8.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say only if it runs native ARM apps and has an unlockable bootloader so you can install third party security software.
Re: (Score:2)
Er rather, not apps, but native Win32 ARM applications that come in PE binaries.
Wow, Deja-Fu. (Score:2)
On the other hand, virtualization has made giant strides since then, and Microsoft has needed for some time a viable presence in
Re: (Score:2)
I remember those sales pitches too, though they weren't talking virtualization, only a common hardware platform to rule/replace them all which each os had to target and bring full support for: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This new world of virtualization all the things is certainly going to create some fun debugging problems in the future, assuming anyone cares to run multiple levels on top of each other in another decade.
MacOS redux (Score:2)
This is not just emulating API calls like Wine or containing supervisor mode like most virtualization systems, this is machine language translation on the fly (mame).
Binary translation has always been slow and unreliable, with the sole exception of arcade games in mame.
Now if they were trying to emulate ARM on Intel, that would be much more interesting, especially if Intel got involved and provided m
Re: (Score:2)
I would imagine the vast majority of software downloaded for Win32 isn't very demanding performance wise. The only major exception to that statement I can think of is Chrome. Which probably won't offer a Windows universal app and also be very resource intensive.
Then again, Microsoft is actively trying to push people away from Chrome and onto Edge so from their perspective, it's a non-issue.
Professional apps that are performance intensive but not ported to ARM usually have very regular and non-exotic instruc