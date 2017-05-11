Windows 10 On ARM Will Support x86 Apps From Outside the Store (liliputing.com) 60
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Liliputing: First announced last year, Microsoft provided an update on Windows 10 ARM at the MS Build developer conference today. And the company confirmed that not only would Windows 10 ARM be able to run legacy apps developed for computers with x86 processors but you'd be able to just download any old Win32 app from the internet, install it, and run it on a computer running Windows 10 ARM. In other words, Windows 10 S runs on devices with ARM or x86 processors, but only supports Windows Store apps. Windows 10 ARM only runs on devices with ARM chips... but supports apps from pretty much any source. Developers don't need to convert their software in any way, because Windows 10 ARM includes a built-in emulation layer that allows Win32 apps to run on an ARM-powered system. But Microsoft demonstrated how you could download a common program like 7zip from the internet and simply install it on a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Of course, developers can also package software optimized for ARM as Universal Windows Platform apps for distribution in the Windows Store. But they don't necessarily have to.
So much for "one Windows"... (Score:2, Insightful)
The Windows 10 nightmare continues. I haven't read one single good news about that damn OS ever since it was released. Prior to it, everyone was saying how it was finally gonna bring back the real Windows, but what we got was pure sadism in software form. And it keeps changing around. It's surreal.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Ok, here. Read one single good news about that damned OS:
It's better than Windows 8.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
It sounds like you've never used it. I run it on my gaming rig because, games. It's not bad at all. Far better than Win 8.x and I'd also go so far as to say better than XP or 7.
Re: (Score:2)
run legacy apps developed for computers with x86 processors
To understand this sort of stuff you need to translate it from Redmond Newspeak. In this case they're referring to "mainstream apps that everyone uses every day". Contrast with "Windows 10 ARM apps that will be as popular and wildly successful as Windows RT ARM apps were".
Re: (Score:2)
>what we got was pure sadism in software form.
Exactly! It brought back the real Windows!
Is this it? (Score:1)
Is this the converged device businesses have been looking for?
I'm in software licence management, so converging devices can simplify management effort considerably...
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say only if it runs native ARM apps and has an unlockable bootloader so you can install third party security software.
Re: (Score:2)
Er rather, not apps, but native Win32 ARM applications that come in PE binaries.
1 step forward, 2 steps back (Score:3, Insightful)
Advances in interoperability, but still a horror show in privacy or autonomy.
Wow, Deja-Fu. (Score:2)
On the other hand, virtualization has made giant strides since then, and Microsoft has needed for some time a viable presence in
Re: (Score:2)
I remember those sales pitches too, though they weren't talking virtualization, only a common hardware platform to rule/replace them all which each os had to target and bring full support for: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This new world of virtualization all the things is certainly going to create some fun debugging problems in the future, assuming anyone cares to run multiple levels on top of each other in another decade.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's already happening. There's already people running apps in a sandbox inside a virtual container that's running inside another sandbox running on a vmware server instance. They're talking about an app that'll magically set all of that up. I wonder if we'll see bugs that cause infinite recursion, like two mirrors reflecting each other.
MacOS redux (Score:3)
This is not just emulating API calls like Wine or containing supervisor mode like most virtualization systems, this is machine language translation on the fly (mame).
Binary translation has always been slow and unreliable, with the sole exception of arcade games in mame.
Now if they were trying to emulate ARM on Intel, that would be much more interesting, especially if Intel got involved and provided microcode to directly run ARM machine code..... can't do that in ARM.
Re: (Score:2)
I would imagine the vast majority of software downloaded for Win32 isn't very demanding performance wise. The only major exception to that statement I can think of is Chrome. Which probably won't offer a Windows universal app and also be very resource intensive.
Then again, Microsoft is actively trying to push people away from Chrome and onto Edge so from their perspective, it's a non-issue.
Professional apps that are performance intensive but not ported to ARM usually have very regular and non-exotic instruc
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Almost all games are Win32. Unsure why, I'd have expected them to benefit most of all from more efficient 64 bit instructions, and the latest games aren't generally written to run on older platforms, but 32 bit they generally are.
Oddly enough,the one example of a Win32 application you gave, Chrome, is being phased out on ix86-32 (might already be, for all I know...)
Re: (Score:2)
Think you're confused about the "win32" moniker. When people say "win32" that's shorthand for traditional Windows apps, using the traditional Win32 API, be they 64-bit or 32-bit, written in C++, compiled to a PE executable. The term has nothing to do with being only 32-bit. There is no Win64. It's just Win32, and there are 32-bit and 64-bit flavors. I'm sure many games probably are full 64-bit now.
Chrome is now 64-bit only, but it's a traditional app built on the Win32 api.
I'm not sure if this emulation
Re: (Score:3)
Clearly you are not a video gamer if you think the "vast majority" of win32 software isn't demanding performance wise.
Good luck writing a translation later, emulator, dynamic recompiler or other technology that can run, say, Fallout 4 on a W10ARM device. Or even something older or less resource demanding like Red Alert 3.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm currently analyzing some data using Excel. Not too big, 3 sheets with 12k rows each, and some simple formulas containing lookups. Whenever i change the input date, Excel is re-calculating things using all 8 cores of my Core i7 desktop CPU for about 30s.
Re: (Score:2)
Reminds me of MacOS emulation for powerpc/m68k. Sounds good in theory but becomes extremely slow in practice. This is not just emulating API calls like Wine or containing supervisor mode like most virtualization systems, this is machine language translation on the fly (mame). Binary translation has always been slow and unreliable, with the sole exception of arcade games in mame. Now if they were trying to emulate ARM on Intel, that would be much more interesting, especially if Intel got involved and provided microcode to directly run ARM machine code..... can't do that in ARM.
MacOS emulation was a temporary solution, while Apple's engineers continued porting as much of the OS as possible to PowerPC. It was never something meant to last forever. And once OS-X was out (before the 'next' (pun intended) migration to x86), PowerMacs had their completely native OS.
That's different from this saga. We had Windows RT, which ran only native apps. Unfortunately, Microsoft never allowed developers to make apps available for this platform outside their Windows Store, which was why it
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now if they were trying to emulate ARM on Intel, that would be much more interesting, especially if Intel got involved and provided microcode to directly run ARM machine code..... can't do that in ARM.
Seems to me like what's really wanted here is a system with both x86 and ARM processors in the same box, whether they're on the same chip or not. I can imagine power saving advantages to either approach, and don't really know which would actually be lower-power (x86 and ARM in the same CPU package, or not.) The ARM stuff should be a cost afterthought compared to x86, especially if it's integrated either into the CPU or into the NB.
Re: (Score:2)
Reminds me of MacOS emulation for powerpc/m68k. Sounds good in theory but becomes extremely slow in practice.
This is not just emulating API calls like Wine or containing supervisor mode like most virtualization systems, this is machine language translation on the fly (mame).
Worse than slow. At least, the reason to migrate from m68k to Power was better performance, and a cleaner architecture for the future of the platform. And while ARM is much cleaner than Intel... The fastest ARMs now are way slower than their x86 counterparts — And that won't change, because they were _designed_ to be so. ARM is a clean-RISC architecture, oriented to low electrical consumption (and low heat dissipation). Not intended to be a match performance-wise for x86 behemoths.
Just like OSX then (Score:2)
Having been through the OSX transition from PPC to x86 this sounds very much like they've bought in Transitive's technology to allow them to dynamically recompile x86 native applications (I refuse to call them 'apps') to run on ARM. Apple handled this pretty well and there was very little that didn't work. We lost MacOS9 support, but we gained performance for native applications and PPC binaries actually ran surprisingly well if they were mostly GUI based. I did compile a few command line tools and run them
Microsoft for once get one good job (Score:1)
I give you half a clap, for being too late at adding this in Windows RT and basically everything Microsoft did to chase Google/Apple in the mobile ecosystem.
Part of the reason Windows 7 became the successor to windows xp and windows vista is the "xp mode". A VM designed to be well integrated lay for previous software compatibility.
This ARM emulator layer might not be prefect or even fully feasible, but it should be good enough to actually put consumers on ARM windows. It will also retain some windows devel
Re: (Score:2)
Dynamic code generation? (Score:2)
Got to start somewhere (Score:2)
I see the negativity in many of the posts. I don't understand it. You have to make a start somehow, and this is a good one. If you then allow cross compilation in Visual Studio, then you're essentially taking the same approach Apple did to manage its transitions, and those transitions were damned near seamless. Thanks Microsoft for trying t