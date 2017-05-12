Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Going After Netflix, Cannes Bans Streaming-Only Movies From Competition Slots (slate.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the growing-tension dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The Cannes Film Festival is taking a stand against Netflix. Responding to a rumor that the streaming service's Okja, directed by Bong Joon Ho, and The Meyerowitz Stories, directed by Noah Baumbach, would be excluded from awards consideration after being included in the Competition lineup, the festival released a statement clarifying and adjusting its positioning going forward. The short version: From now on, if you want to compete at Cannes, your movie had better be released in French movie theaters -- not just online. There has long been a point of tension between Cannes and Netflix, to the extent where the inclusion of Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories came as a bit of a surprise. Netflix films had previously been snubbed and festival officials had advocated for "discouraging" the streaming service's online-first approach to release. The two movies included in Cannes' lineup this year are slated for theatrical bows stateside, but according to the festival's official statement, "no agreement has been reached" to get the moves into French cinemas and the effort to reach one was made "in vain." However, the statement does clarify that this rule goes into effect next year, so Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories will remain in competition and eligible for the Palme d'Or.

  • I can see the argument for banning something not shot on film, if film is your thing. But if you're going to allow that, then banning something for being straight-to-streaming is wrong.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rwa2 ( 4391 ) *

      Heh, yes, online streaming will become a newsworthy sensation of the times for people who live and discuss happenings in the moment. Cannes will become relegated to being the debut release venue for hipsters who lovingly handcraft their timeless masterpieces.

      Well, I see the point of them carving out that niche for themselves in a bid to stay relevant.

    • I can see the argument for banning something not shot on film, if film is your thing. But if you're going to allow that, then banning something for being straight-to-streaming is wrong.

      Hardly anything is shot on film these days...so, I think that point is moot.

      It is all mostly filmed in digital these days. Heck, its hard to even find film to shoot a movie on these days.

      But to me...a movie is a movie, no matter where how it if filmed or where it is shown and enjoyed.

      I'm not sure I can see what the object

  • I had my own movie festival in my backyard (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Goonies and All About Eve. I wonder which film will win this year?

    Note that my festival is just as prestigious as Cannes, we both choose what we want to show, ignore all the rest, and then pretend that these were the best films!

  • Netflix canned by Cannes (Score:3)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @04:48PM (#54407571) Homepage Journal

    missed an opportunity with the title

  • When you decide to narrow your view of what a film is, while the whole world pivots to something else, you can only last for so long.

    I mean the fall from prominance will be quick, even if the festival lives on for a few decades after they actively choose irrelevance.
  • Cannes just became MORE irrelevant.

    FYI Cannes/RIAA/MPAA/BMG/Old Media, etc., burying your head in the sand is not the best strategy in the long run.

