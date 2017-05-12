Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.3 Million Ram Pickups For Fatal Software Problem (cnn.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNNMoney: Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.3 million pickup trucks because of a software problem that may be tied to at least one death and two injuries. The problem could disable side airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening in a rollover accident. If there is a significant impact on the truck's underbody, Fiat Chrysler says the truck's safety system could incorrectly conclude that a sensor underneath the truck has failed. If a sensor does fail, the truck's safety system is designed to suppress the airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening when they are not supposed to. That's why there is a risk if there is a subsequent rollover. The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light. If the light comes on, drivers should then turn the truck off, and then turn the key back into the on/run position to verify that the light is no longer on. They should also follow instructions on their recall notice. The report notes that the affected vehicles include the 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups.
Now we have Windows for cars. If something messes up, reboot the car. I guess that's fine as long as it's not something like, I don't know - the breaks stop working and the accelerator is stuck full open. And the ignition lock is activated in the "ON" position.
Yeah - totally can't happen, right?
10. You'd have to press the "Start" button to turn the engine off."
That's how our Lexus works...the "Start" button starts and stops the engine.
Throw in the VW engineers while you are at it.
Fail unsafe (Score:2)
So they are using a Fail Unsafe system. If something fails, put the system in an unsafe state. Brilliant.
Love how they say they _designed_ it to work this way. Ah, no you didn't.
> So they are using a Fail Unsafe system.
How else should it fail? Stop the vehicle from running if you bottom it out?
it seems pretty reasonable to me. A side airbag going off randomly is pretty disorienting (happened to me at a pothole once).
And if a warning light goes off saying the system is dead, it seems fine to me in all honesty. Not even a huge deal. Just a shorty car with a system that sucks, wouldn't be the first fiat like that.
Actually, the sudden deployment of airbags and the seatbelt tensioner would be far more unsafe than to not deploy in an accident.
Beside the startle factor, it's a fairly violent event and it's far safer that in case of problems, the airbag does NOT deploy than deploys.
The Age of the Digital Idiot (Score:1)
So young engineers imagine such safety systems should have or need a computer system? morons.
What a cluster... warning... (Score:3)
The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light.
The last time all the lights appeared on the dashboard of my 1999 Ford Taurus the head gasket had blown and a piston broke inside engine. My mechanic refused to work on it as it was a waste of money. That was six months after I spent $1,500 on tires and brakes. Pick-N-Pull bought it for $250.
We in the repair trade call those "Idiot lights", because if you rely on them you're an idiot.
You mean the check engine light? Whenever that light comes on, I open the hood and the engine is always there.
1999 Ford Taurus. Found the problem
I liked that car. It was less problematic than my previous car, a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix that used to belong to my late father. Took me three years to find all the fixes that my father didn't tell me about and have my mechanic fixed them. Car lasted another two years before the alternator died. My mechanic refused to work on that one as it was a waste of money. Pick-N-Pull paid $250 for that one too.
You seem to have a knack for picking mediocre vehicles.
The problem with compactified American cars is that you need to work on them too often for them to be so damned hard to work on.
WTF (Score:1)
The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light. If the light comes on, drivers should then turn the truck off, and then turn the key back into the on/run position to verify that the light is no longer on.
They are supposed to be worrying about a light on the dashboard after taking a significant hit that causes a rollover?
They are supposed to be worrying about a light on the dashboard after taking a significant hit that causes a rollover?
Long before there is an accident, the system will light the AIRBAG warning light in the cluster if there is any problem detected with the airbag system such as sensor failure, missing airbag, etc. You are supposed to take your vehicle to the dealer ASAP if that light comes on, not drive around and get into accidents.
