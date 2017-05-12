Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.3 Million Ram Pickups For Fatal Software Problem

Posted by BeauHD from the better-safe-than-sorry dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNNMoney: Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.3 million pickup trucks because of a software problem that may be tied to at least one death and two injuries. The problem could disable side airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening in a rollover accident. If there is a significant impact on the truck's underbody, Fiat Chrysler says the truck's safety system could incorrectly conclude that a sensor underneath the truck has failed. If a sensor does fail, the truck's safety system is designed to suppress the airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening when they are not supposed to. That's why there is a risk if there is a subsequent rollover. The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light. If the light comes on, drivers should then turn the truck off, and then turn the key back into the on/run position to verify that the light is no longer on. They should also follow instructions on their recall notice. The report notes that the affected vehicles include the 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups.

  • Now we have Windows for cars. If something messes up, reboot the car. I guess that's fine as long as it's not something like, I don't know - the breaks stop working and the accelerator is stuck full open. And the ignition lock is activated in the "ON" position.

    Yeah - totally can't happen, right?

    • If GM was like Microsoft... [harvard.edu] (replace GM with Fiat Chrysler or similar)

      For all of us who feel only the deepest love and affection for the way computers have enhanced our lives, read on. At a recent computer expo (COMDEX), Bill Gates reportedly compared the computer industry with the auto industry and stated, "If GM had kept up with technology like the computer industry has, we would all be driving $25.00 cars that got 1,000 miles to the gallon."

      In response to Bill's comments, General Motors issued a press

      • 10. You'd have to press the "Start" button to turn the engine off."

        That's how our Lexus works...the "Start" button starts and stops the engine.

  • Send the developers to work for Samsung- they can join the Ford Pinto engineers that worked on the Galaxy s7.

  • So they are using a Fail Unsafe system. If something fails, put the system in an unsafe state. Brilliant.

    Love how they say they _designed_ it to work this way. Ah, no you didn't.

    • > So they are using a Fail Unsafe system.

      How else should it fail? Stop the vehicle from running if you bottom it out?

    • Having a side airbag fire off inadvertently is probably much more unsafe than not at all.

  • So young engineers imagine such safety systems should have or need a computer system? morons.

  • What a cluster... warning... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @05:44PM (#54407863) Homepage

    The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light.

    The last time all the lights appeared on the dashboard of my 1999 Ford Taurus the head gasket had blown and a piston broke inside engine. My mechanic refused to work on it as it was a waste of money. That was six months after I spent $1,500 on tires and brakes. Pick-N-Pull bought it for $250.

  • WTF (Score:1)

    by Idzy ( 1549809 )

    The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light. If the light comes on, drivers should then turn the truck off, and then turn the key back into the on/run position to verify that the light is no longer on.

    They are supposed to be worrying about a light on the dashboard after taking a significant hit that causes a rollover?

  • ... trash all the software-controlled life critical systems and put in a 5 point harness. Face it. If someone wants to maliciously hack your car, they won't just hack the brakes and steering. They'll take out the safety systems as well.

