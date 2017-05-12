Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.3 Million Ram Pickups For Fatal Software Problem (cnn.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNNMoney: Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.3 million pickup trucks because of a software problem that may be tied to at least one death and two injuries. The problem could disable side airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening in a rollover accident. If there is a significant impact on the truck's underbody, Fiat Chrysler says the truck's safety system could incorrectly conclude that a sensor underneath the truck has failed. If a sensor does fail, the truck's safety system is designed to suppress the airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening when they are not supposed to. That's why there is a risk if there is a subsequent rollover. The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light. If the light comes on, drivers should then turn the truck off, and then turn the key back into the on/run position to verify that the light is no longer on. They should also follow instructions on their recall notice. The report notes that the affected vehicles include the 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups.
Oh great. (Score:1)
Now we have Windows for cars. If something messes up, reboot the car. I guess that's fine as long as it's not something like, I don't know - the breaks stop working and the accelerator is stuck full open. And the ignition lock is activated in the "ON" position.
Yeah - totally can't happen, right?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
10. You'd have to press the "Start" button to turn the engine off."
That's how our Lexus works...the "Start" button starts and stops the engine.
Send them to Samsung (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Throw in the VW engineers while you are at it.
Fail unsafe (Score:2)
So they are using a Fail Unsafe system. If something fails, put the system in an unsafe state. Brilliant.
Love how they say they _designed_ it to work this way. Ah, no you didn't.
Re: (Score:2)
> So they are using a Fail Unsafe system.
How else should it fail? Stop the vehicle from running if you bottom it out?
Re: (Score:2)
The Age of the Digital Idiot (Score:1)
So young engineers imagine such safety systems should have or need a computer system? morons.
What a cluster... warning... (Score:3)
The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light.
The last time all the lights appeared on the dashboard of my 1999 Ford Taurus the head gasket had blown and a piston broke inside engine. My mechanic refused to work on it as it was a waste of money. That was six months after I spent $1,500 on tires and brakes. Pick-N-Pull bought it for $250.
Re: (Score:2)
We in the repair trade call those "Idiot lights", because if you rely on them you're an idiot.
You mean the check engine light? Whenever that light comes on, I open the hood and the engine is always there.
WTF (Score:1)
The good news is the driver should be alerted to this problem by a instrument cluster warning light. If the light comes on, drivers should then turn the truck off, and then turn the key back into the on/run position to verify that the light is no longer on.
They are supposed to be worrying about a light on the dashboard after taking a significant hit that causes a rollover?
