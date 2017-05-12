Google Maps Now Uses Street View To Show You Exactly Where To Make Turns (theverge.com) 6
Google Maps has received a small design update that will show Street View images of every road you're supposed to turn onto. "If you tap the image, Street View will open up to that location, showing an arrow in the direction you're meant to turn," reports The Verge. From the report: It's a small change, but it could make a difference at confusing intersections or for people (like me) who are very bad with street names. The change was spotted by Android Police. Unfortunately, the images display as tiny thumbnails until you tap to open them up, so while the addition is definitely helpful, it's not quite glanceable information -- you'll definitely have to tap to open every turn that you want to see in detail. The feature only appears to be on Android for now. But Google's iOS app usually has the same look and features, so it may just be a matter of time before it gets updated. Android Police also points out that Google changed the bottom navigation bar when getting directions. It takes up a bit more of the screen now, but it's also a bit more explicit about what tapping certain things will do. Altogether, seems like a smart change.
I thought they already did this. Anyway, not to be annoying, but is it a slow news day? There is nothing at all more interesting to take up Slashdot space than some minor incremental and fairly obvious improvement in Google Maps for people that use it for in-car navigation?
Look, they even made the "avoid toll" sticky on mobile, and it only took what, eight years of complaining?
I've never seen nor heard of it. What does it look like, because I'm looking at both my Google branded browser and the Chrome browser on my iPhone (I'm terribly sorry, I just like my iPhone, I don't even know why), and I don't see any Troll Thingy...
