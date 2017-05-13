Researchers Find New Version Of WanaDecrypt0r Ransomware Without A Kill Switch (vice.com) 21
Remember that "kill switch" which shut down the WannCry ransomware? An anonymous reader quotes Motherboard: Over Friday and Saturday, samples of the malware emerged without that debilitating feature, meaning that attackers may be able to resume spreading ransomware even though a security researcher cut off the original wave. "I can confirm we've had versions without the kill switch domain connect since yesterday," Costin Raiu, director of global research and analysis team at Kaspersky Lab told Motherboard on Saturday... Another researcher confirmed they have seen samples of the malware without the killswitch.
Write up a "told you so" as in a root cause analysis.
The person who found the previous "kill switch" believes that it was actually an anti-sandboxing feature, not a kill switch.
can i have a link to where you saw this please?
Lets hope that this person is doing this for awareness. and hopefully he makes his point. or else sorry you put a critical on the internet without knowledge of how the internet works.
Is really going to hurt then.. I doubt the world has had time to patch everything...
I've tried everything to get this to run on my Linux Mint box (including installing WINE) and it just won't do anything.
Even though my main machine is mac, and my bootcamp and windows secondary machine are on Win10 and Fully patched, and my synology NAS has SMB v1 disabled, I may as well disable SMBv1 across the whole fleet.
God have mercy on all morons who are still running unpatched machines...