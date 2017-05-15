Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Cyberattacks From WannaCry Ransomware Slow But Fears Remain (bbc.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the state-of-things dept.
WannaCry ransomware, which has spread across 150 countries, appears to be slowing down with few reports of fresh attacks in Asia and Europe on Monday. A report on BBC adds: However staff beginning the working week have been told to be careful. The WannaCry ransomware started taking over users' files on Friday, demanding $300 to restore access. Hundreds of thousands of computers have been affected so far. Computer giant Microsoft said the attack should serve as a wake-up call. BBC analysis of three accounts linked to the ransom demands suggests only about $38,000 had been paid by Monday morning.

Cyberattacks From WannaCry Ransomware Slow But Fears Remain

  • Simple steps to protect from this crap (Score:4, Informative)

    by courteaudotbiz ( 1191083 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @10:07AM (#54418209) Homepage
    • - Update your freakin Windows install
    • - Do not expose SMB ports to the Internet (TCP/UDP 445, TCP/UDP 137-139)
    • - Do not open emails with suspicious attachments
    • - Have an updated antivirus scanning your files on-access

    The first 2 steps are the most important. The second one alone should protect you.

  • Microsoft was whining about this earlier, and they are absolutely right to do so. There is no such thing as 'NOBUS'. There are far more smart people working outside $ORG than inside it and it is hubris to believe that $ORG is the only one smart enough to find any particular exploit.

    With that said, Microsoft made a part of this shit sandwich by refusing to patch older, but still active operating systems until their feet were to the fire. Sure, no one should be running XP any longer, but once on a vendor lock-in treadmill it can be very hard and expensive to get off.
  • Ransomware has been around for ages now. Surely someone can come up with an OS defense rather than tit for tat patches and upgrades. File versioning going back in history that you can't edit, only recover from? Every file modification makes a new file. Sure, disk space gets eaten up very fast but with large Tb drives that should surely give companies some breathing room, and home users too. Why isn't this an easy option to switch on in windows?

  • Not too long ago you didn't need to worry about viruses at all unless you actively ran something with a .EXE .COM or .BAT extension, then through the expansions of javascript, flash, and even html, now you can get infected in dozens of ways without your even knowing it happened or what website did it. This should never have been allowed, but someone wanted it to happen, and this is where we are now thanks mostly to Microsoft.

