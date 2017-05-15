Cyberattacks From WannaCry Ransomware Slow But Fears Remain (bbc.com) 12
WannaCry ransomware, which has spread across 150 countries, appears to be slowing down with few reports of fresh attacks in Asia and Europe on Monday. A report on BBC adds: However staff beginning the working week have been told to be careful. The WannaCry ransomware started taking over users' files on Friday, demanding $300 to restore access. Hundreds of thousands of computers have been affected so far. Computer giant Microsoft said the attack should serve as a wake-up call. BBC analysis of three accounts linked to the ransom demands suggests only about $38,000 had been paid by Monday morning.
With that said, Microsoft made a part of this shit sandwich by refusing to patch older, but still active operating systems until their feet were to the fire. Sure, no one should be running XP any longer, but once on a vendor lock-in treadmill it can be very hard and expensive to get off.
.EXE .COM or .BAT extension, then through the expansions of javascript, flash, and even html, now you can get infected in dozens of ways without your even knowing it happened or what website did it. This should never have been allowed, but someone wanted it to happen, and this is where we are now thanks mostly to Microsoft.