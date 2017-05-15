How Australia Bungled Its $36 Billion High-Speed Internet Rollout (nytimes.com) 30
Not very pleased with your internet speeds? Think about the people Down Under. Australia's "bungled" National Broadband Network (NBN) has been used as a "cautionary tale" for other countries to take note of. Despite the massive amount of money being pumped into the NBN, the New York Times reports, the internet speeds still lagged behind the US, most of western Europe, Japan and South Korea -- even Kenya. The article highlights that Australia was the first country where a national plan to cover every house or business was considered and this ambitious plan was hampered by changes in government and a slow rollout (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), partly because of negotiations with Telstra about the fibre installation. From the report: Australia, a wealthy nation with a widely envied quality of life, lags in one essential area of modern life: its internet speed. Eight years after the country began an unprecedented broadband modernization effort that will cost at least 49 billion Australian dollars, or $36 billion, its average internet speed lags that of the United States, most of Western Europe, Japan and South Korea. In the most recent ranking of internet speeds by Akamai, a networking company, Australia came in at an embarrassing No. 51, trailing developing economies like Thailand and Kenya. For many here, slow broadband connections are a source of frustration and an inspiration for gallows humor. One parody video ponders what would happen if an American with a passion for Instagram and streaming "Scandal" were to switch places with an Australian resigned to taking bathroom breaks as her shows buffer. The article shares this anecdote: "Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have downloaded Hand of Fate, an action video game made by a studio in Brisbane, Defiant Development. But when Defiant worked with an audio designer in Melbourne, more than 1,000 miles away, Mr. Jaffit knew it would be quicker to send a hard drive by road than to upload the files, which could take several days."
Sabotaged by Telstra (Score:2, Insightful)
How dare someone else have a monopoly on internet service!
This ensures companies are always providing reasonable prices and a fast connection, as is evidenced by our high ranking compared to the Australian experiment.
You're trolling, right? We're the nation that invented the internet and yet our ranking is shit, in large part because in most places people don't have a choice of high-speed internet providers.
The private market will always surpass the nationalized or state run model for all services.
Never say "always". Market solutions work well when there is competition and transparency, but when those are lacking, governments can often do better than a private monopoly or duopoly. There are many examples of this: America's privately run healthcare system is worse in both cost and outcome compared to any other developed country. Many cities in America have municipal power, water, and even Internet, and these tend to be at least as good as privately run monopolies in neighboring cities.
We (the USA) may have a "private market", but it's not "free" in most places when it comes to utilities. There is little difference between a tightly-regulated monopolist and a government-owned provider. The corporation gets its charter from government and is subject to rate controls... it's really just a quasi-independent extension of government that leverages other people's money for capital improvements rather than taxes, fees, and municipal bonds.
$36 billion doesn't sound like enough... (Score:3)
I pay $540 per year for my internet connection. That's pure internet cost. I don't have cable or landline. I've not included my mobile though at least some of that is arguably internet too. They are trying to do it with a one time payment of about $1500 per person? That seems like they've low-balled it, especially when you consider that their landmass is almost equal to the contiguous US. So with less than a tenth of the population density, their costs per connection should be higher than ours.
Re: (Score:3)
Everything old is new again (Score:5, Insightful)
Mr. Jaffit knew it would be quicker to send a hard drive by road than to upload the files, which could take several days
Or as Andrew Tanenbaum said back in 1989, "Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway."
Wise Man and Flash (Score:2)
As a wise man once said - "Never underestimate the bandwidth of a truckfull of USB flash drives traveling on the highway".
We send stuff online even if its something which could be sent as a batch rather than needing any interactivity.
Resource limitations like this make it more clear where we really need bandwidth and where an alternate would work.
But think about the latency. Sure you can get a lot of data across the country if you fill a train full of harddrives, but you can't use a solution like this to stream Netflix, or upload a video to Youtube.
Sort of like (Score:2)
Don't envy USA (Score:1)
I'll take reliable over "speed". If it's reliable, one generally learns to work around the slow areas, such as reducing YouTube resolution if it's not a video that needs it. If it's unreliable, then you often get stuck with nothing, and have to go out and get a life while it's jammed up.
