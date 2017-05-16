Access Codes For United Cockpit Doors Accidentally Posted Online (techcrunch.com) 20
According to the Wall Street Journal, the access codes to United's cockpit doors were accidentally posted on a public website by a flight attendant. "[United Continental Holdings], which owns United Airlines and United Express, asked pilots to follow security procedures already in use, including visually confirming someone's identity before they are allowed onto the flight deck even if they enter the correct security code into the cockpit door's keypad," reports TechCrunch. From the report: The Air Line Pilots Association, a union that represents 55,000 pilots in the U.S. and Canada, told the WSJ on Sunday that the problem had been fixed. The notable thing about this security breach is that it was caused by human error, not a hack, and illustrates how vulnerable cockpits are to intruders despite existing safety procedures. The Air Line Pilots Association has advocated for secondary barriers made from mesh or steel cables to be installed on cockpits doors to make it harder to break into, but airlines have said that they aren't necessary.
It is 0000
You joke, but you'd be surprised how much critical infrastructure is insecure simply because "Hey, nobody can get here anyway".
:~$ update pin 0000
The access code is (Score:2)
1... 2... 3... 4........ 5
Technology for remote (or alternatively autonomous) operation is existing, it 'only' needs certification for passenger transport.
And then someone hacks the link or breaks in to the operating center and we're back at square one.
Why do they have set codes? (Score:2)
The bigger question is why they have set codes at all. There are only a set number of people on each flight who might need to access the cockpit. They should really just have the pilots set a code before anybody else boards the plane, and have the relevant people notified of the code before the flight. Even better if the code is random generated by a computer.
Strong door have a downside... (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
According to French and German prosecutors, the crash was deliberately caused by the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.[29][97][98] Brice Robin said Lubitz was initially courteous to Captain Sondenheimer during the first part of the flight, then became "curt" when the captain began the mid-flight briefing on the planned landing.[99] Robin said when the captain returned from a probable toilet break and tried to enter the cockpit, Lubitz had locked the door.[29][97] The captain had a c