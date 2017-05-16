WikiLeaks Dump Reveals CIA Malware That Can Sabotage User Software

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader writes: "While the world was busy dealing with the WannaCry ransomware outbreak, last Friday, about the time when we were first seeing a surge in WannaCry attacks, WikiLeaks dumped new files part of the Vault 7 series," reports BleepingComputer. This time, the organization dumped user manuals for two hacking tools named AfterMidnight and Assassin. Both are malware frameworks, but of the two, the most interesting is AfterMidnight -- a backdoor trojan for stealing data from infected PCs. According to its leaked manual, AfterMidnight contains a module to "subvert" user software by killing processes and delaying the execution of user software. Examples in this manual show CIA operatives how to kill browsers every 30 seconds to keep targets focused on their work, how to delay the execution of PowerPoint software with 30 seconds just to mess with their targets, or how to lock up 50% of PC resources whenever the user starts certain software. Basically, the CIA created nagware.

  • 50% usage (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    how to lock up 50% of PC resources whenever the user starts certain software

    Isn't that just windows updates?

  • to kill browsers every 30 seconds to keep targets focused on their work

    As a web programmer, I need tons of documentation that is mainly available on-line. If I got the CIA's luddite infection, I couldn't deliver much useful

