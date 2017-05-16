Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software Government Operating Systems Privacy Security United States

WikiLeaks Dump Reveals CIA Malware That Can Sabotage User Software (bleepingcomputer.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the headache-inducing dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "While the world was busy dealing with the WannaCry ransomware outbreak, last Friday, about the time when we were first seeing a surge in WannaCry attacks, WikiLeaks dumped new files part of the Vault 7 series," reports BleepingComputer. This time, the organization dumped user manuals for two hacking tools named AfterMidnight and Assassin. Both are malware frameworks, but of the two, the most interesting is AfterMidnight -- a backdoor trojan for stealing data from infected PCs. According to its leaked manual, AfterMidnight contains a module to "subvert" user software by killing processes and delaying the execution of user software. Examples in this manual show CIA operatives how to kill browsers every 30 seconds to keep targets focused on their work, how to delay the execution of PowerPoint software with 30 seconds just to mess with their targets, or how to lock up 50% of PC resources whenever the user starts certain software. Basically, the CIA created nagware.

WikiLeaks Dump Reveals CIA Malware That Can Sabotage User Software More | Reply

WikiLeaks Dump Reveals CIA Malware That Can Sabotage User Software

Comments Filter:

  • 50% usage (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @07:09AM (#54425123)

    how to lock up 50% of PC resources whenever the user starts certain software

    Isn't that just windows updates?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rfengr ( 910026 )
      I only wish. My home PC runs fine. The one at work is a dog, despite being brand new dual Xeon. Corporate IT has a way of destroying anything.

    • No problem here... maybe a CIA operative is messing with you.

  • to kill browsers every 30 seconds to keep targets focused on their work

    As a web programmer, I need tons of documentation that is mainly available on-line. If I got the CIA's luddite infection, I couldn't deliver much useful

  • If you feel left out, you can simply install some anti-virus software.

  • Windows (Score:3)

    by coofercat ( 719737 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @07:43AM (#54425257) Homepage Journal

    I thought Windows was just like that by default - little did I know I was being hacked by the CIA. I'll be more careful in future ;-)

  • Anyone else a bit disappointed by the sophistication of the tools & docs wikileaks are releasing?

    If this is the extent of the CIA's super-impressive cyber capabilities, then the tax payers probably deserve a refund.

    The difficult/expensive bit are the zero day exploits & getting nafarious/nagging code onto a target system & running with sufficient privileges.

    Finding a hole in an EOL OS like windows XP or social engineering someone to install something that kills powerpoint every 30 secon

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

      Maybe I've just seen too many spy movies, but I kind of expected something a bit more exotic.

      Even hundred-million-dollar robots need the application of $1 screwdrivers now and again. Sometimes it takes a tool that costs as much as a car to service a car, while other times it only requires a $10 cable and a laptop you already have. I'm not surprised that the surveillance state uses both expensive tools and cheap ones, since almost every other endeavor does the same.

  • Is this why WoW gets slower with every release?

  • So they are passing out weapons now. Lots of international law about that. Most of it very nasty.

Slashdot Top Deals

Never trust an operating system.

Close