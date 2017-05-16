WikiLeaks Dump Reveals CIA Malware That Can Sabotage User Software (bleepingcomputer.com) 32
An anonymous reader writes: "While the world was busy dealing with the WannaCry ransomware outbreak, last Friday, about the time when we were first seeing a surge in WannaCry attacks, WikiLeaks dumped new files part of the Vault 7 series," reports BleepingComputer. This time, the organization dumped user manuals for two hacking tools named AfterMidnight and Assassin. Both are malware frameworks, but of the two, the most interesting is AfterMidnight -- a backdoor trojan for stealing data from infected PCs. According to its leaked manual, AfterMidnight contains a module to "subvert" user software by killing processes and delaying the execution of user software. Examples in this manual show CIA operatives how to kill browsers every 30 seconds to keep targets focused on their work, how to delay the execution of PowerPoint software with 30 seconds just to mess with their targets, or how to lock up 50% of PC resources whenever the user starts certain software. Basically, the CIA created nagware.
50% usage (Score:2, Insightful)
how to lock up 50% of PC resources whenever the user starts certain software
Isn't that just windows updates?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No problem here... maybe a CIA operative is messing with you.
It is rather odd... (Score:2)
...that Wikileaks never seems to publish any russian or chinese state cyber security leaks. Now either security is particularly bad in the US security services compared to russia and china, which means information is easy to get hold of, or someone in wikileaks has a rather anti-US agenda. I know which I'd lay money on.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you not think the other agencies don't have access to such tools and information already? Exploits are sold and distributed in the darkweb on a daily basis, you can even these days buy malware as a service. It's a highly advanced, highly lucrative industry with professionals at work on all sides. And not all the pl
They don't even understand "work" (Score:2)
to kill browsers every 30 seconds to keep targets focused on their work
As a web programmer, I need tons of documentation that is mainly available on-line. If I got the CIA's luddite infection, I couldn't deliver much useful
Re: (Score:2)
Web programmer, lol. Spoiler alert: you don't deliver anything useful anyway.
Says an AC commenting on the web
Re: (Score:2)
If you feel left out... (Score:2)
Windows (Score:3)
I thought Windows was just like that by default - little did I know I was being hacked by the CIA. I'll be more careful in future
;-)
Value for money (Score:2)
If this is the extent of the CIA's super-impressive cyber capabilities, then the tax payers probably deserve a refund.
The difficult/expensive bit are the zero day exploits & getting nafarious/nagging code onto a target system & running with sufficient privileges.
Finding a hole in an EOL OS like windows XP or social engineering someone to install something that kills powerpoint every 30 secon
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe I've just seen too many spy movies, but I kind of expected something a bit more exotic.
Even hundred-million-dollar robots need the application of $1 screwdrivers now and again. Sometimes it takes a tool that costs as much as a car to service a car, while other times it only requires a $10 cable and a laptop you already have. I'm not surprised that the surveillance state uses both expensive tools and cheap ones, since almost every other endeavor does the same.
God damnit. (Score:1)
Is this why WoW gets slower with every release?