MP3 Is Not Dead, It's Finally Free

The commentary around IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor terminating their MP3 licensing program for certain MP3 related patents and software has been amusing. While some are interpreting this development as the demise of the MP3 format, others are cheering about MP3s finally being free. Developer and commentator Marco Arment tries to prevail sense: MP3 is no less alive now than it was last month or will be next year -- the last known MP3 patents have simply expired. So while there's a debate to be had -- in a moment -- about whether MP3 should still be used today, Fraunhofer's announcement has nothing to do with that, and is simply the ending of its patent-licensing program (because the patents have all expired) and a suggestion that we move to a newer, still-patented format. MP3 is supported by everything, everywhere, and is now patent-free. There has never been another audio format as widely supported as MP3, it's good enough for almost anything, and now, over twenty years since it took the world by storm, it's finally free.
FLAC is your friend.
You're welcome.
You can build one that's about the size of a Walkman for not much money at all. And nobody will stop supporting MP3 format ever. It's too widely used. Once most manufacturers stop making MP3 players somebody else will start. He'll those black plastic frisbees the old people used to use for music still has players made for them. And that's horrible audio.
There's literally no reason not to.
Yes there's one. DRM. And this is why the music industry wants you to believe the MP3 format is dead.
Audacity can do this.
http://manual.audacityteam.org... [audacityteam.org]
Why would anyone in the foreseeable future build an audio player and not include MP3 support?
Lobbying from the music industry.
At my house, flac files get converted to MP3:
#!/bin/bash
for a in *.flac; do
# give output correct extension
OUTF="${a[@]/%flac/mp3}"
# get the tags
ARTIST=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=ARTIST | sed s/.*=//g)
TITLE=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=TITLE | sed s/.*=//g)
ALBUM=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=ALBUM | sed s/.*=//g)
GENRE=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=GENRE | sed s/.*=//g)
DRM (Score:4, Funny)
Why "dead"? (Score:2)
Er...why would it be? This is how music is stored, shared and played for the most part, isn't it?
>> a suggestion that we move to a newer, still-patented format
I don't believe that Ogg Vorbis is patented. That's the next logical place to move, isn't it?
I'll still use Ogg/Vorbis (Score:2)
It's technically superior so why not?
It's technically superior so why not?
Because with today's storage capacities and transfer speeds, the benefits of lossy audio compression over lossless are negligible.
Whether I fill up 2% of my drive with lossy audio or 4% with lossless isn't making much of a difference. Knowing that it's lossy does make a difference, even when I can't hear a difference.
Also, my DAWs don't work with the "technically superior" Ogg/Vorbis...
My phone has 128 GB of storage. I have 21 GB of Ogg/Vorbis files on it, considering it's still approximately 11 to 1, like MP3, just better quality afterward I think I'll stick with lossy.
Dude, EVERY PIECE OF MUSIC IS LOSSY.
Why? One word - equalization.
Things were already removed or added in order to achieve that sound.
Dude, EVERY PIECE OF MUSIC IS LOSSY.
Why? One word - equalization.
Things were already removed or added in order to achieve that sound.
That's not really what it means though is it? You could take that and say every sound is lossy because your ears don't pick up anything close to the full spectrum.
You just don't understand what lossy means in a compression context, it seems.
If you compress it and then uncompress it, and the result is not bit-for-bit identical, it's a lossy compression.
For mobile usage on Android, opus is currently my golden standard.
Great Opportunity for an Ignore List (Score:4, Interesting)
So apparently some people are incapable of understanding basic legalities or doing basic research before publishing.
While some are interpreting this development as the demise of the MP3 format
We can safely blacklist anyone who ran a story where this was presented as a fact or even a likelihood. Until something better takes the world by storm, the patent expiration will only help the format become more widely available.
Nice chance to see where there is more noise than signal though.
Remember MP3.com? (Score:1)
Still dead
Never understood why MP3 was so popular (Score:2)
Compatibility.
I can play MP3 files in both my cars, my phone, our iPad, you name it. It's natively supported by everything out there. Ogg, not so much.
Even in cases where Ogg might work, I know MP3 works, so why bother checking? Why should I rip my CDs to a format that might not work everywhere?
Is it better? Sure, there are technical aspects that are better, but should I care? Storage is so cheap, so a 320kbps MP3 is as good as the original for me. Where's the motivation to even see if another format
Never understood why, in a time of
.ogg files, MP3 was always the defacto format.
It's because OGG didn't always exist dummy! By the time OGG showed up, MP3 was already everywhere. I may be showing my age but perhaps you are too young to remember the days of MP3.
Streaming will kill MP3 and its ilk. (Score:1)
Then Spotify and other streaming services implemented offline listening.
Once my second iPod died, I reluctantly gave Spotify a try while deciding to buy a used one, as Apple no longer made the classic.
Been a premium Spotify user ever since and never looked back. I found all the old stuff I cared about, found tons of new music, by different orchestras, conductors, soloists, etc.
My MP3 col
Widely supported? (Score:2)
I think WAV might have the lock on this one.
Wish Video Formats would do the same (Score:2)
Well, MP3 is sort of dead (Score:2)
In that I don't collect files with MP3 extensions any longer.
Those days are past, now I collect my audio with video attached. Space isn't an issue and I might want to watch something while I listen (and every device I have has a screen...) and I can ignore it if I don't.
I haven't bothered to check, but I assume the audio component of those videos could still be using the MP3 standard.
Non-Free Repositories (Score:2)
The lack of patent encumbered algorithms in MP3 means two things: