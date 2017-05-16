Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


MP3 Is Not Dead, It's Finally Free

Posted by msmash
The commentary around IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor terminating their MP3 licensing program for certain MP3 related patents and software has been amusing. While some are interpreting this development as the demise of the MP3 format, others are cheering about MP3s finally being free. Developer and commentator Marco Arment tries to prevail sense: MP3 is no less alive now than it was last month or will be next year -- the last known MP3 patents have simply expired. So while there's a debate to be had -- in a moment -- about whether MP3 should still be used today, Fraunhofer's announcement has nothing to do with that, and is simply the ending of its patent-licensing program (because the patents have all expired) and a suggestion that we move to a newer, still-patented format. MP3 is supported by everything, everywhere, and is now patent-free. There has never been another audio format as widely supported as MP3, it's good enough for almost anything, and now, over twenty years since it took the world by storm, it's finally free.

MP3 Is Not Dead, It's Finally Free

  • DRM (Score:4, Funny)

    by Big Hairy Ian ( 1155547 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @10:04AM (#54426007)
    Please tell me the DRM is still patented
  • >> MP3 is not dead

    Er...why would it be? This is how music is stored, shared and played for the most part, isn't it?

    >> a suggestion that we move to a newer, still-patented format

    I don't believe that Ogg Vorbis is patented. That's the next logical place to move, isn't it?

  • It's technically superior so why not?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      It's technically superior so why not?

      Because with today's storage capacities and transfer speeds, the benefits of lossy audio compression over lossless are negligible.
      Whether I fill up 2% of my drive with lossy audio or 4% with lossless isn't making much of a difference. Knowing that it's lossy does make a difference, even when I can't hear a difference.

      Also, my DAWs don't work with the "technically superior" Ogg/Vorbis...

      • My phone has 128 GB of storage. I have 21 GB of Ogg/Vorbis files on it, considering it's still approximately 11 to 1, like MP3, just better quality afterward I think I'll stick with lossy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        Dude, EVERY PIECE OF MUSIC IS LOSSY.

        Why? One word - equalization.

        Things were already removed or added in order to achieve that sound.

        • Dude, EVERY PIECE OF MUSIC IS LOSSY.

          Why? One word - equalization.

          Things were already removed or added in order to achieve that sound.

          That's not really what it means though is it? You could take that and say every sound is lossy because your ears don't pick up anything close to the full spectrum.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          You just don't understand what lossy means in a compression context, it seems.
          If you compress it and then uncompress it, and the result is not bit-for-bit identical, it's a lossy compression.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by damaki ( 997243 )
        Same here, I used to care about disk space and transcoded quality, so I was using wavpack lossy 8 years ago. Now that huge hard drives are dirt cheap, I mostly use FLAC, because it is bulletproof and verifiable (embedded hash). I got hundreds of gigabytes of music (and their backups) and could not care less :)
        For mobile usage on Android, opus is currently my golden standard.

  • Great Opportunity for an Ignore List (Score:4, Interesting)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @10:10AM (#54426065)

    So apparently some people are incapable of understanding basic legalities or doing basic research before publishing.

    While some are interpreting this development as the demise of the MP3 format

    We can safely blacklist anyone who ran a story where this was presented as a fact or even a likelihood. Until something better takes the world by storm, the patent expiration will only help the format become more widely available.

    Nice chance to see where there is more noise than signal though.

    • Actually there are tons of articles out there on the internet right now by sources who should know better who are saying that nobody is going to support MP3 any more. One guy I work with has seen so much of this that he felt the need to personally respond to it on Facebook. No, MP3 is not dead or never going to be supported again, but that hasn't stopped people from saying that anyway.
  • Never understood why, in a time of .ogg files, MP3 was always the defacto format. Ogg was free, and had better a far better compression:quality ratio. The fact that MP3 was ever popular is mindblowing. Glad to hear it's finally free, though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by crow ( 16139 )

      Compatibility.

      I can play MP3 files in both my cars, my phone, our iPad, you name it. It's natively supported by everything out there. Ogg, not so much.

      Even in cases where Ogg might work, I know MP3 works, so why bother checking? Why should I rip my CDs to a format that might not work everywhere?

      Is it better? Sure, there are technical aspects that are better, but should I care? Storage is so cheap, so a 320kbps MP3 is as good as the original for me. Where's the motivation to even see if another format

    • Because they weren't better enough to prompt a mass switch over. MP3 was basically free at the point of use anyway, was widely supported and most stuff was already in it with good enough quality most people can't tell the difference between a decent mp3 and a cd. Why switch?

    • Never understood why, in a time of .ogg files, MP3 was always the defacto format.

      It's because OGG didn't always exist dummy! By the time OGG showed up, MP3 was already everywhere. I may be showing my age but perhaps you are too young to remember the days of MP3.

  • I used to have over 60,000 tracks stored on my iPod classic. Mostly classical music. Once it went belly up, I replaced it.

    Then Spotify and other streaming services implemented offline listening.

    Once my second iPod died, I reluctantly gave Spotify a try while deciding to buy a used one, as Apple no longer made the classic.

    Been a premium Spotify user ever since and never looked back. I found all the old stuff I cared about, found tons of new music, by different orchestras, conductors, soloists, etc.

    My MP3 col
    • Funny, recently I had a mini-epiphany, opposite of you experience. I have 20-30 gigs of MP3s stored & never got them on my phone as planned. All because of streaming. I came to the conclusion just this past weekend that I am wasting my data steaming. My 128 gig SD card on my phone (S5) is mostly empty & it is time to copy over all my music. Anyone have suggestions for a good music player?
  • "There has never been another audio format as widely supported as MP3"

    I think WAV might have the lock on this one.
  • As someone who is wading into video encoding for the first time I'd love it if my first step in development was not to talk to lawyers about codec patents and licensing.

  • In that I don't collect files with MP3 extensions any longer.

    Those days are past, now I collect my audio with video attached. Space isn't an issue and I might want to watch something while I listen (and every device I have has a screen...) and I can ignore it if I don't.

    I haven't bothered to check, but I assume the audio component of those videos could still be using the MP3 standard.

  • The lack of patent encumbered algorithms in MP3 means two things:

    1. 1. The MP3 gstreamer codecs can move from the non-free repositories to free for Linux distributions. So no more complaints from software like Amarok about missing MP3 support libraries on your Linux desktops. That's one less step to setup Mint, Ubuntu, Fedora or openSuse. Even though there are plenty of reasons (CAD software, WMA support, etc) to seek out the non-official or non-free package sources I expect less use.
    2. 2. Corporate users

