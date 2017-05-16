MP3 Is Not Dead, It's Finally Free (marco.org) 114
The commentary around IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor terminating their MP3 licensing program for certain MP3 related patents and software has been amusing. While some are interpreting this development as the demise of the MP3 format, others are cheering about MP3s finally being free. Developer and commentator Marco Arment tries to prevail sense: MP3 is no less alive now than it was last month or will be next year -- the last known MP3 patents have simply expired. So while there's a debate to be had -- in a moment -- about whether MP3 should still be used today, Fraunhofer's announcement has nothing to do with that, and is simply the ending of its patent-licensing program (because the patents have all expired) and a suggestion that we move to a newer, still-patented format. MP3 is supported by everything, everywhere, and is now patent-free. There has never been another audio format as widely supported as MP3, it's good enough for almost anything, and now, over twenty years since it took the world by storm, it's finally free.
You can build one that's about the size of a Walkman for not much money at all. And nobody will stop supporting MP3 format ever. It's too widely used. Once most manufacturers stop making MP3 players somebody else will start. He'll those black plastic frisbees the old people used to use for music still has players made for them. And that's horrible audio.
There's literally no reason not to.
Yes there's one. DRM. And this is why the music industry wants you to believe the MP3 format is dead.
Most mp3 are drm free. Especially if you ripped them yourself.
Yup. Exactly.
And when they look at your collection, the RIAA feels deep disgust.
They would *definitely* prefer no to have to keep the support for your DRM-free MP3,
but have manufacturers only produce players that exclusively only play some modern DRMed music files (probably AAC based).
You can also have DRM-free AAC files.
I re-ripped all mine into lossless a long time ago.
Whats the size difference on that though? To go lossless I'd have to re-rip my whole collection. because like you say, there's no point converting a lossy to a lossless.
Audacity can do this.
http://manual.audacityteam.org... [audacityteam.org]
MP3 will probably be supported on pretty every device for the foreseeable. There's literally no reason not to.
There's a very clear reason not to
:
Force users to rebuy the song they are used to listen to.
If you happen to be in a vertically integrated market, where you both produce the playing device and content shop, you a have a strong incentive to deprecate MP3 on some made-up reason (like low quality per bitrate in such an old format) (like all the modern bells and whistle that supposedly come with newer format), and produce devices that only play the modern format that is also used on your online shop.
Thus lots
Why would anyone in the foreseeable future build an audio player and not include MP3 support?
Lobbying from the music industry.
flac is just a waste of space. Ive tried two songs one flac and one mp3 and there is no difference in quality at all that i can hear. People who bigup flac are just the same type of audiophiles that need to buy monster cables.
haha flame on.
Winamp was never for sale, and yet I don't think its going away any time soon.
At my house, flac files get converted to MP3:
#!/bin/bash
for a in *.flac; do
# give output correct extension
OUTF="${a[@]/%flac/mp3}"
# get the tags
ARTIST=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=ARTIST | sed s/.*=//g)
TITLE=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=TITLE | sed s/.*=//g)
ALBUM=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=ALBUM | sed s/.*=//g)
GENRE=$(metaflac "$a" --show-tag=GENRE | sed s/.*=//g)
No! MiniDisc is the future!
FLAC is certainly lossless and therefore capable of spitting out new encodings or file formats as they arise. I'm not sure it would justify holding an entire collection in that format although it might be a wise to rip new content to FLAC if space is not an issue.
All my computers and devices can play MP3 and AAC. None can play FLAC.
FLAC is the hippy format of the lossless world.
You could always convert them to AAC, because it's a superior CODEC and your songs will sound better at the same bitrate!
Er...why would it be? This is how music is stored, shared and played for the most part, isn't it?
>> a suggestion that we move to a newer, still-patented format
I don't believe that Ogg Vorbis is patented. That's the next logical place to move, isn't it?
and the processing power of phones compared to audio decompression of any format (is anyone still carrying a dedicated music player?)
My coworker carries an obsolete iPod touch and a dumbphone because they still work and are paid for.
I'll still use Ogg/Vorbis (Score:2)
It's technically superior so why not?
It's technically superior so why not?
Because with today's storage capacities and transfer speeds, the benefits of lossy audio compression over lossless are negligible.
Whether I fill up 2% of my drive with lossy audio or 4% with lossless isn't making much of a difference. Knowing that it's lossy does make a difference, even when I can't hear a difference.
Also, my DAWs don't work with the "technically superior" Ogg/Vorbis...
My phone has 128 GB of storage. I have 21 GB of Ogg/Vorbis files on it, considering it's still approximately 11 to 1, like MP3, just better quality afterward I think I'll stick with lossy.
considering it's still approximately 11 to 1, like MP3
I guess it doesn't matter if you listen to it via $10 Skull Candy earphones or something. To get anything reasonable, I get a maximum 4:1 compression ratio comparing lossless to lossy, 11:1 would be like listening to a concert through a cellular connection. I take it back, even those $10 earphones would allow you to hear the difference likely even while riding a dirt bike.
Dude, EVERY PIECE OF MUSIC IS LOSSY.
Why? One word - equalization.
Things were already removed or added in order to achieve that sound.
Dude, EVERY PIECE OF MUSIC IS LOSSY.
Why? One word - equalization.
Things were already removed or added in order to achieve that sound.
That's not really what it means though is it? You could take that and say every sound is lossy because your ears don't pick up anything close to the full spectrum.
You just don't understand what lossy means in a compression context, it seems.
If you compress it and then uncompress it, and the result is not bit-for-bit identical, it's a lossy compression.
No, every piece of music is lossy because analog cannot be encoded into digital without an infinite amount of loss.
A 100 terabyte hardrive could not hold a single piano note without introducing loss.
For mobile usage on Android, opus is currently my golden standard.
For mobile usage on Android, opus is currently my golden standard.
You could use FLAC there too. Foobar 2000 has an Android version now, and it works pretty well. A 128 GB card mostly filled with FLACs gives me more hours of music than I know what to do with, and if I need more, I can copy it in the background while playing something else.
Actually : yes (Score:2)
A thumb drive with
.ogg files won't.
Surprisingly, more of the in-vehicle-infotainment computers support Ogg/Vorbis that you would have though.
(Software comes for free, requirement to add it as yet another supported format are minimal and it adds a nice additionnal checkbox on the feature list).
It's not widespread among standard DIN-format radios, but the big screens with Satnav support it.
(And stand-alone satnav too. It used to be the default audio format for Tomtom).
Also, most modern car IVI also feature an AUX-In jack and/or bluetooth audio
Switch to OPUS (Score:2)
It's technically superior so why not?
Why not ?
Because the same developpers - Xiph - this time working in tandem with Skype - brought OPUS to you.
And that one busts nearly everyone else in ABX tests, is considered a IETF web standrad, and thus supported by most browsers and used by several on-line voice-chat apps (Skype, WhatsApp, etc.), there are even informal tools to support it inside Digital Radio Mondial (the digital cousin of AM radio), etc.
It's thus very likely to be supported by your smartphone (e.g.: recent versions of android do play
.opus files).
So apparently some people are incapable of understanding basic legalities or doing basic research before publishing.
While some are interpreting this development as the demise of the MP3 format
We can safely blacklist anyone who ran a story where this was presented as a fact or even a likelihood. Until something better takes the world by storm, the patent expiration will only help the format become more widely available.
Nice chance to see where there is more noise than signal though.
At the same time it mp3 really is dying. avi was great while it lasted. And mp3 might be good enough, but it is inferior in every way to modern formats. Yes, their is loads of stuff floating around their in mp3, but everything new is in a better more modern format. In that way mp3 days years ago.
And mp3 might be good enough, but it is inferior in every way to modern formats.
"Every way"? If you have many listeners on iPod, iPhone, or iPad, MP3 is superior to Vorbis and Opus because Apple refuses to add support for Vorbis or Opus to iOS. MP3 is superior to the AAC-based M4A because MP3 is no longer encumbered by patents.
Remember MP3.com? (Score:1)
Still dead
Remember amazon.com? Still alive, and still selling DRM-free mp3's.
Why would anyone except the patent holders weeping over the end of their 20 year gravy train ever suggest that MP3 is "Dead"?
So they can sucker you into buying into another still-patented format, where they can collect more gravy.
Much like (I hear claims that) DuPont sponsored the research blaming the common chlorofluorocarbon Freon product for ozone depletion - just as the patent was about to expire, but patents on some alternative refrigerants still had a way to go.
No iOS web browser supports Opus (Score:2)
Opus is superior to MP3
I agree with you that Opus is technically better. But technically better means little if your listeners' playback application does not support it. Among major web browsers tracked by Can I use... [caniuse.com], WebKit-based web browsers do not support Opus sources in <audio> elements. This includes Safari for macOS and every browser for iOS.
Never understood why MP3 was so popular (Score:2)
Compatibility.
I can play MP3 files in both my cars, my phone, our iPad, you name it. It's natively supported by everything out there. Ogg, not so much.
Even in cases where Ogg might work, I know MP3 works, so why bother checking? Why should I rip my CDs to a format that might not work everywhere?
Is it better? Sure, there are technical aspects that are better, but should I care? Storage is so cheap, so a 320kbps MP3 is as good as the original for me. Where's the motivation to even see if another format
Never understood why, in a time of
.ogg files, MP3 was always the defacto format.
It's because OGG didn't always exist dummy! By the time OGG showed up, MP3 was already everywhere. I may be showing my age but perhaps you are too young to remember the days of MP3.
Because it was universally supported (because it came first) and worked well enough for the application. OGG is a obscure format that most people in the general public has never heard of.
Reason 1: First mover advantage. Mp3 was initially released in 1993. Serious work on Ogg Vorbis didn't start until 1998, the format was frozen in 2000, and the first stable release was in 2002. So mp3 had 7-9 years to build up a lead. Which led to...
Reason 2: Network effect. Quite literally, in this case, because the birth of mp3 went hand in hand with the birth of the internet, an
Streaming will kill MP3 and its ilk. (Score:1)
Then Spotify and other streaming services implemented offline listening.
Once my second iPod died, I reluctantly gave Spotify a try while deciding to buy a used one, as Apple no longer made the classic.
Been a premium Spotify user ever since and never looked back. I found all the old stuff I cared about, found tons of new music, by different orchestras, conductors, soloists, etc.
My MP3 col
I like the AIMP Android port.. It's kinda like Winamp/Android. Simple enough to *just play tunes*. not try to be something like an Android version of iTunes...
Streaming will not kill stored music (Score:2)
Been a premium Spotify user ever since and never looked back.
Nothing wrong with that but what do you plan to do if/when Spotify goes belly up? Not saying it will or won't but it's certainly a realistic possibility since Spotify has never to my knowledge made a profit.
I disagree strongly that streaming will kill stored music. It will complement it nicely but it's not a replacement for many people. Streaming is useless in circumstances where you don't have a reliable or fast internet connection (like on a plane) or if you are data limited for some reason. It also t
Widely supported? (Score:2)
I think WAV might have the lock on this one.
"There has never been another audio format as widely supported as MP3" I think WAV might have the lock on this one.
Wish Video Formats would do the same (Score:2)
Well, MP3 is sort of dead (Score:2)
In that I don't collect files with MP3 extensions any longer.
Those days are past, now I collect my audio with video attached. Space isn't an issue and I might want to watch something while I listen (and every device I have has a screen...) and I can ignore it if I don't.
I haven't bothered to check, but I assume the audio component of those videos could still be using the MP3 standard.
yup... simple to strip out the video and write a standard audio mp3.. ffmpeg is your friend...
The lack of patent encumbered algorithms in MP3 means two things:
Audio snobs won't stop arguing about the format of the week [audiophileon.com] or FLAC verses DSD or the best bit rates on PCM encoded WAV files.
Mere consumers shall continue on with our plebeian fidelity sound as always.
Online buyers will continue to download low bit rate MP3s to squeeze a few more hundred tunes onto their Zune [bustle.com]. Everyone you know will still play studio damaged music [slashdot.org] through tiny earbuds [reddit.com].
Can we please ignore the lunatic ravings of the audiophiles? I'm tired of lunatic ravings by goons claiming they have hearing better than the rest of the animal kingdom combined, and lack the most basic understanding of how signals work.
If any change is to be made to the MP3 format... (Score:2)
mp3 is dead? (Score:2)