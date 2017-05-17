Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Software Is Eating the World, But AI Is Going To Eat Software, Nvidia CEO Says (technologyreview.com) 8

An anonymous reader writes: Nvidia's revenues have started to climb in the recent quarters as it looks at making hardware customized for machine-learning algorithms and use cases such as autonomous cars. At the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California last week, the company's CEO Jensen Huang spoke about how the machine-learning revolution is just starting. "Very few lines of code in the enterprises and industries all over the world use AI today. It's quite pervasive in Internet service companies, particularly two or three of them," Huang said. "But there's a whole bunch of others in tech and other industries that are trying to catch up. Software is eating the world, but AI is going to eat software."

  • ...needs to be or benefits from being or using AI. AI, NN, machine learning etc are statistical approaches that can be effective for approaching intractable problems. Unless this hype train has already reached "the singularity" it does not write software, and most of the software we write at the moment is for solvable problems that have no direct benefit from AI (no i'm not talking about big data advertising or your useless personal spy assistant).
  • Yes, we're very much at the start of the new tech hype cycle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] for AI. Let's see just how revolutionary and useful it turns out to be.
  • Almost 10 years ago I had an internship in a credit-card processing center. Many transactions were done over computer networks at that point, but there were still a few transactions done with "knucklebusters." This could either be because the store was remote or because it was a backup when the higher-tech point of sale devices were down. These machines made manual impressions of the bezeled credit card numbers. These impressions were then mailed to the office, where secretaries typed in the devices by hand

  • I think the Nvidia CEO's been microdosing again. In large quantities.

