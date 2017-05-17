Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Android Businesses Operating Systems Software Hardware

Google's Android Now Powers More Than 2 Billion Devices (cnet.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the aggressive-expansion dept.
At Google's developer conference IO 2017, CEO Sundar Pichai said Android is now running on more than two billion active devices. The milestone, Pichai said, Google achieved this month. CNET adds: It took three years for Android to double its user base, having disclosed that it had 1 billion active devices at its developer conference in 2014. In 2015, Google said that it had 1.4 billion active users on Android. While phones make up a bulk of its devices, it's starting to see a proliferation of other gadgets running on the software.

Google's Android Now Powers More Than 2 Billion Devices More | Reply

Google's Android Now Powers More Than 2 Billion Devices

Comments Filter:
  • Call Guiness, I think that's a world record -- for size of a botnet.

  • Now is the time not just for modularization, but for the big Android players to tell the carriers that the era of them deciding when OS updates get to devices is over. It would be really, really bad PR for Verizon or AT&T to be seen fighting a party composed of Google, Samsung, LG and Motorola over what amounts to "we demand the right to help our users maintain the phones you sell them." They'd fold pretty quickly because T-Mobile would immediately declare itself on the side of the Android vendors becau

    • It's not going to happen because Apple has to go through the same carrier certification and not after what Apple did to AT&T all those years ago with buggy iphones polling the network all the time.

      But when the day comes when all the android makers stop relying on the carriers for retail and warranty services, you might get your wish.

    • It's convenient to blame the carriers, but I've owned three android devices (two phones, one tablet), all of which I've bought directly from the manufacturer. All three were different manufacturers (Motorola, HTC, and Asus) and not a single one of them received security updates either in a timely fashion or for anything approaching the lifetime of the device.

      The problem is that there are no incentives. If you buy an iPhone, the same company responsible for pushing the updates takes a cut of all app sto

  • And half of them are housed in a warehouse arguing with each other over which one of them is a robot.
  • That's interesting, when I pulled the battery out of my Android phone just now, it failed to power up. I can't even google for a solution now.

Slashdot Top Deals

Blinding speed can compensate for a lot of deficiencies. -- David Nichols

Close