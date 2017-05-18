EU Fines Facebook $122 Million Over Misleading Information On WhatsApp Deal (siliconrepublic.com) 10
On Thursday, the European Union's powerful antitrust chief fined Facebook 110 million euros, or about $122 million, for giving misleading statements during the company's $19 billion acquisition of the internet messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. From a report: During the review process, the EC discussed the possibility of Facebook matching its users' accounts with WhatsApp users' accounts, to which Facebook replied that it "would be unable to establish reliable automated matching" between the two. Since then, though, the company has found a way, and it seems pretty straightforward. Unhappy with this, the EC today revealed a "proportionate and deterrent fine." How it acts as a deterrent, however, is unclear. Facebook was at risk of a fine totalling 1 percent of its turnover, which would have been closer to 200 million euros, but the figure was lower due to its compliance during the investigation. "The commission has found that, contrary to Facebook's statements in the 2014 merger review process, the technical possibility of automatically matching Facebook and WhatsApp users' identities already existed in 2014, and that Facebook staff were aware of such a possibility," the EC said.
The EU (or, more precisely, its lawyers) don't care if it's easy or hard. They say "don't do it", Facebook said "Oh don't worry, we can't anyway". Turns out they not only can but also do. Basically the EU is now pissed because they were lied to and now simply present Facebook the invoice for trying to bullshit them.
Seriously, there's nothing difficult about that. Load up list of WhatsApp users, and db lookup FB user's phone numbers from their own db. Or one tiny bit more complex if needing to account for missing country codes in the FB phone number.
Even without tech knowledge, knowing ppl provide their phone numbers in FB and knowing that can be matched to WhatsApp doesn't require any sort of leap. Aargh.
That is not reliable, because not every user provides FB with a phone number.
Some people also have multiple present or past phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and provided a different number to each service.
