Google To Launch a Jobs Search Engine In the US (techcrunch.com) 10
At its I/O 2017 conference, Google announced that it's launching a jobs search engine in the U.S. that will focus on a wide variety of jobs -- from entry-level and service industry positions to high-end professional jobs. The service will also use machine learning and artificial intelligence to better understand how jobs are classified and related, among other things. TechCrunch reports: In a few weeks, Google will begin to recognize when U.S. users are typing job search queries into Google Search, and will then highlight jobs that match the query. However, Google is not necessarily taking on traditional job search service providers with this launch -- instead, it's partnering with them. The company said that Google for Jobs will initially partner with LinkedIn, Facebook, Careerbuilder Monster, Glassdoor, and other services. The search engine will have a number of tools that will help you find the right jobs for you. For example, you'll be able to filter jobs by location, title, category or type, date posted or whether it's full or part-time, among other things. The service will also show applicants things like commute time, to help them figure out if the job is too far away to consider. What makes the service interesting is that it's leveraging Google's machine learning smarts to understand how job titles are related and cluster them together.
Re: (Score:2)
It's almost as if the "editors" here don't even read their own website.
Re: (Score:3)
Ah, give them a break. The editors have already been fired. Their last days of the notice period is now being spent training the AI which will replace them.
The future will be bright, I promise!
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Too bad Google doesn't provide a dup search engine. Oh, wait.... [lmgtfy.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Yes but the first two times the posts were made by BeauSD and BeauVHS.
Clippy (Score:2)
All with Clippy / Smart Reply options, of course:
So, I see you are are about to leave your current job. What resignation letter would you like to send?
"Nixon Style"
"Give me more money now!"
"I want my stapler back".
Ah, yes, good old machine learning (Score:2)
Ah, yes, good old machine learning. [xkcd.com]