ReactOS 0.4.5 Released (reactos.org) 23
An anonymous reader shares Colin Finck's forum post announcing ReactOS version 0.4.5: The ReactOS Project is pleased to release version 0.4.5 as a continuation of its three month cadence. Beyond the usual range of bug fixes and syncs with external dependencies, a fair amount of effort has gone into the graphical subsystem. Thanks to the work of Katayama Hirofumi and Mark Jansen, ReactOS now better serves requests for fonts and font metrics, leading to an improved rendering of applications and a more pleasant user experience. Your continued donations have also funded a contract for Giannis Adamopoulos to fix every last quirk in our theming components. The merits of this work can be seen in ReactOS 0.4.5, which comes with a smoother themed user interface and the future promises to bring even more improvements. In another funded effort, Hermes Belusca-Maito has got MS Office 2010 to run under ReactOS, another application from the list of most voted apps. On top of this, there have been several major fixes in the kernel and drivers that should lead to stability improvements on real hardware and on long-running machines. The general notes, tests, and changelog for the release can be found at their respective links. ISO images and prepared VMs for testing can be downloaded here.
Re: (Score:2)
I Love Linux, But... (Score:2)
...somebody really needs to talk to these writers pimping the distros about appropriate language. Who unfamiliar with Linux would ever spend time with an operating system touting how much better its stability or font choices are now, compared to the previous release? It's like Ford saying, "Hey, get this new Camry, the brakes work pretty well now!" Or Chevrolet touting its new Silverado with "At Last! The radio stations all come in clearly! Yay, us!"
Again, I love Linux, and have been using it on my deskto
What about OS/2 ? ArcaOS ? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You missed the "Stuff that matters" part.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot posted this on the main page and didn't want to post that ArcaOS was released ???
Why don't both of you OS/2 users have your own forum?
Re: (Score:2)
ArcaOS isn't open source. From the point of view of most Slashdotters it's just another proprietary operating system, and not even a particularly significant one. I suspect most of us would be more excited by an update to AmigaOS, but even that wouldn't make the cut these days here.
Re: (Score:2)
You could say the same about every emulator author, about every piece of FreeDOS, about every legacy piece of software that people still use.
Nobody is seriously suggesting running a multinational corporation on this.
But it's a great project for someone to hack on, make visible progress, and which others can utilise and check the success of without having to licence software.
P.S. What's a license cost to run Windows NT in a VM? Because for sure it's a use-case that won't be covered under any non-volume lic