America's Cars Are Suddenly Getting Faster and More Efficient (bloomberg.com) 74
Kyle Stock and David Ingold, writing for Bloomberg: Sometime in the next couple of months, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and its 808 horsepower will show up in dealership windows like some kind of tiny, red, tire-melting factory. Yes, 808 horsepower. There's no typo. Last year, U.S. drivers on the hunt for more than 600 horsepower had 18 models to choose from, including a Cadillac sedan that looks more swanky than angry. Meanwhile, even boring commuter sedans are posting power specifications that would have been unheard of during the Ford Administration. The horses in the auto industry are running free. We crunched four decades of data from the Environmental Protection Agency's emission tests and arrived at a simple conclusion: All of the cars these days are fast and furious -- even the trucks. If a 1976 driver were to somehow get his hands on a car from 2017, he'd be at grave risk of whiplash. Since those days, horsepower in the U.S. has almost doubled, with the median model climbing from 145 to 283 stallions. Not surprisingly, the entire U.S. fleet grew more game for a drag-race: The median time it took for a vehicle to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour was halved, from almost 14 seconds to seven.
While it *is* a huge, heavy car....that kind of HP is just plain fun to play with...and the engine note just idling, is fun.
I had been looking maybe to get something old form '70's...maybe a '75-'76 Trans Am, last years of the 455 4-speed.
They were horribly air restricted, but I've found that you can get one mostly restored for about $25K...and with a more aggressive cam and some exhaus
An unfortunate use of technology (Score:4, Insightful)
That and for a significant number of folks out there, a car is *more* than rote transportation
There is a third option between letting people do things which impose a cost on everyone else (e.g. like pollution), and forcing everybody to do the same thing. You can make people who want to do those things pay at least some of those costs.
If you want to drive a 12 MPG Maybach, go ahead, but you then pay a mileage excise tax that goes to offset the costs. It's the same hedonic calculus -- how much do I want to pay for the performance? But with more realistic cost numbers.
What do you do with those taxes?
There is already a gas guzzler tax you pay when you buy a car with low MPG.
Then the question is who gets to decide which choices are "bad" -- which is generally the government -- which is chosen by the people who would generally like to make there own choices...
Bad choices are those that hurt everyone for the gain of a few, and driving more fuel efficient vehicles is necessary for the long term success of the country in terms of keeping us out of expensive wars, having us destroy our own environment to pump more oil, reducing emissions and just to keep prices down to avoid gas b
We can't have both ? Make it very efficient, all while allowing more headroom for power. That's how you use technology.
A 4-cyl turbo engine today easily makes more HP than a carb V8 of the 70s.
Yes and no. Many turbo cars have considerable turbo lag, and for things like passing someone as quickly as possible, the old muscle car can still hold an edge.
Fortunately, turbo tech has improved as well. Modern designs have surprisingly little lag. The Ford EcoBoost designs are especially good.
Horsepower versus efficiency (Score:2)
We can't have both ? Make it very efficient, all while allowing more headroom for power. That's how you use technology.
Not at the same time. You can have horsepower or fuel efficiency but not both beyond a certain point. If you increase horsepower with a 100% efficient engine you necessarily are increasing fuel consumption. But engines aren't 100% efficient so once you reach the limits of current efficiency you have to make a trade off between horsepower or efficiency. You can increase one or the other but not both at the same time. The only way to increase both is to develop/use technology that is more efficient at t
Two words for you: pumping losses.
With gasoline engines, the larger the engine, the larger the pumping losses. There has been some work with what are really variable size engines (shutting off cylinders, etc.) but they haven't been very successful.
It's because of this conflict that we now have turbo-charged engine: instead of making the engine larger, use a compressor to stuff in more air,
Essentially you can either use the same improvements to make the cars more efficient in terms of gas usage or you can make them have more total horsepower. Unfortunately, many of the people buying cars prefer the second, so this is what we end up with.
Considering cars are also getting more efficient in terms of gas usage, it looks like car buyers are choosing a little bit of both. Moderation is usually the key to realistic change, whether it is when dieting and exercising or improving fleet performance and fuel efficiency.
Heaven forbid people get to do one or two things that are not "for the greater good" in life. Should we ban the arts (including TV, music, movies), sports? All of these do nothing "productive" or "useful" and just burn energy and people's time.
Are you just so simple minded that you can only see "waste" when it is coming out of a tailpipe rather than the millions of other "wasteful" thing people do (some described above).
Horsepower actually has uses too. If you have ever driven a higher horsepower car you
Economics will take care of that. Hellcats are super expensive to own/operate. Moreso than a top of the line Tesla.
Heck, just a Chevy Volt (of which I own a Gen2), over the course of the 8 year warrantee, you'll save about 25,000$ in gas alone for a 20,000km yearly usage.
Those Hellcats are major guzzlers. And those tires aren't cheap.
Hellcat buyers don't care about fuel economy (Score:2)
Those Hellcats are major guzzlers. And those tires aren't cheap.
True though you must admit that anyone buying one doesn't give a rip about fuel economy. They buy them to go fast and impress other similarly minded people. Fuel economy doesn't even enter into the picture.
Please run the numbers for me. When I calculated the last time I was in the market. I could afford a lifetimes supply of gas for the vehicle for a similar class gas car for the difference in the price.
With $25,000 you could drive...
Say $3/gallon. You buy 8,333 gallons of gas. Assume 35 mile/gallon, you could drive 291,655 miles.
Essentially you can either use the same improvements to make the cars more efficient in terms of gas usage or you can make them have more total horsepower.
Completely False... The majority of modern improvements in engine output this past decade have been due to the prevalence of forced induction (e.g. almost nobody was selling turbo's 10 years ago. Today everyone and their mother sells small four-cylinder turbos pushing 250+hp!). This has resulted in downsizing in each market segment to meet fuel economy goals (e.g. cars that used to have BMW v10's are now twin-turbo v8's. v8's are now i6 twin-turbos, the i6's are i4 turbos, etc.)
Your fuel economy is stil
TFA (Score:2)
Essentially you can either use the same improvements to make the cars more efficient in terms of gas usage or you can make them have more total horsepower.
And according to TFA is that cars are getting overall more efficient exactly because of that.
All the time that the driver isn't spending with the foot stomping on the gaz pedal (which isn't the majority of a normal comute) is actually time during which the car has better efficiency than it's fore runners.
Or, in other words : this efficiency vs. power has been made dynamic and varies according to driver's needs moment by moment.
Technology is gotten that smarter that the driver thinks he's buying a more power
Wait, did you even read the article? Or even the headline??? We used the technology to make cars BOTH more efficient AND with greater horsepower.
Horsepower is a measure of its capability at producing power, it's not a measure of efficiency. Because a 808 HP engine does not run at 808 HP at all times.
A 6000 HP engine from a diesel train can be 20% efficient, and a 2.5 HP engine in a two-stroke scooter can be 10% efficient. It depends on a lot more factors than their peak performance.
Um.... not really. The "improvements" used to make an 808 horsepower car have little to nothing to do with making a car more fuel efficient.
Also, the long term results of a 15mpg fleet are no different than the long term results from a 45mpg fleet - sure, the fuel is consumed 3x as fast, but in the long term, it always runs out.
Even if we pump up "automotive" efficiency to where it's 100% solar powered, the long term results of continued population growth are going to tank the planet regardless of how "gre
Hoon (Score:2, Informative)
Some observer bias (Score:2)
You mainly notice the idiots with them. The rest of us that observe traffic laws and common courtesy are not going to be on your radar.
More HP does not always mean faster (Score:2)
Newer cars likely weigh a lot more, because of all the safety & environmental regulations. Some part of the increase of HP is to accommodate all this extra weight.
Not all, but some.
Re:More HP does not always mean faster (Score:5, Insightful)
I like the "more efficient" part. I'm driving a car that routinely gets over 40 miles per gallon. Back in the '70s I drove an old (60s vintage) Volkswagen Beetle that used to impress people with its great gas mileage: 26 miles per gallon. What I drive now is bigger, more comfortable, safer, faster, and in short better in every possible way, and still gets almost twice the mileage.
Lighter (Score:2)
Newer cars likely weigh a lot more, because of all the safety & environmental regulations.
Actually *NOT*, according to TFA.
The opposite is actually observed : newer material used nowadays means cars are lighter.
Steel got replaced by aluminum and modern fibers.
Really? You believe you're own BS?
Companies love efficiencies. They optimize all the time. Why? It saves them f**king money. Take a look at energy efficiency. It didn't take the EPA to accomplish that. Efficiency has been a driving force since WWII. You would be correct in the period between 1880 and 1940 companies did not focus on energy efficiency but with constraints due to the war efficiencies were required. CFOs saw the increase in the bottom line due to energy efficien
I think you're confusing fuel efficiency with manufacturing efficiency. The auto makers certainly don't need much additional motivation to drive manufacturing efficiency since that delivers straight to their profits, but fuel-efficiency they didn't have nearly as much motivation to care about that, until the government started telling them they had to.
"Halo" cars (Score:4, Informative)
On the other hand, there are just as many of us who geek out on mileage (often just because we hate to blow money on transportation) so there's still hope for the planet.
What's the point? (Score:5, Insightful)
I never understood this fascination with having stuff you can't use to its fullest extent.
It's like spending thousands of dollars on a water cooled over clocked triple GPU computer so you can check your email and play minesweeper.
I never understood this fascination with having stuff you can't use to its fullest extent.
The Challenger SRT Demon is certainly an example of a car you would never enjoy to its fullest extent outside of a dedicated track, but most of the horsepower improvement causing increased fleet performance metrics are able to be fully utilized. There is a significant difference between the daily performance of a car with a 7s 0-60 vs an 8s 0-60. For people who enjoy driving instead of just getting to their destination, this increase in performance is generally fully appreciated.
Considering I'm about to buy
I never understood this fascination with having stuff you can't use to its fullest extent.
Some of us live out in the countryside, where there's next to no traffic and stretches you can see everything and not endanger anyone but yourself (and perhaps a squirrel). Others live near a track.
Extravaganza has always appealed to people. Even in the heyday of horses, who needed an arab sprinter?
That would be great (Score:2)
If highway traffic were anywhere near letting you go at a decent speed.
So What's the MPG Rating on it? (Score:2)
Suddenly? (Score:1)
Did a Daily Mail (UK) headline editor suddenly
get hired by Slashdot?
Did a Daily Mail (UK) headline editor suddenly get hired by Slashdot?
I was thinking the same thing. Like I looked away in 1976 and suddenly it was 2017 and cars were more efficient.
No, then it would read "America's CARS Are Suddenly Getting FASTER and MORE EFFICIENT!"
The only problem is (Score:2)
People with that kind of money usually buy German cars.
Traffic (Score:2)
Actually good cars (Score:2)
You notice these cars are not Fuel Hogs. They are actually using the energy that used to dump into the squishy torque converter. The cars are actually streamlined unlike the box cars of the 80's. They are burning less energy by running a larger percentage of recirculated exhaust gases through the engine when at idle and power is not needed. This doesn't even take into account electric flywheel assist and stop start technology where the vehicles engine is shut off at lights. When the power goes to the road y
Tiny? Compared to what? (Score:2)
More Cubes and ICE Power (Score:2)
are the last throw of a death spiral.
10 years from now ICE vehicles will be in the minority and incur heavy tax penalties. Electric Transmision will be the norm.
The six reasons (Score:2)
Using 1976 is skewed (Score:2)
Very bad choice using 1976 as the comparison date. For a better clue tou need to go back before 1971.
1976 was at the end of a notorious low-point in power thanks to the US auto manufacturers responding to new emissions regulations and the 1973 oil crisis:
Example of just Corvettes:
1969: least powerful (base): 300HP Most powerful (LS7) 460HP
1975: least powerful (base): 165Hp Most powerful (L82) 205HP