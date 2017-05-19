Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Instagram and Snapchat are really bad for young people's mental health, according to research by two health organisations. Virtually all major social media platforms have a negative impact on the well-being of 14-24-year-olds, the study adds. Instagram was the worst -- followed by Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter. From a report on The Guardian: Instagram has the most negative impact on young people's mental wellbeing, a survey of almost 1,500 14- to 24-year-olds found, and the health groups accused it of deepening young people's feelings of inadequacy and anxiety. The survey, published on Friday, concluded that Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter are also harmful. Among the five only YouTube was judged to have a positive impact. The four platforms have a negative effect because they can exacerbate children's and young people's body image worries, and worsen bullying, sleep problems and feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness, the participants said.

  • No shit sherlock.

  • And in other news... (Score:3, Funny)

    by KennyP ( 724304 ) on Friday May 19, 2017 @12:06PM (#54449021)

    Living is the leading cause of death.

    Film at eleven!

  • I smell... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Friday May 19, 2017 @12:08PM (#54449033)

    I smell a class-action suit! Lawyers will not be able to help themselves.

  • They harm everyone's mental health (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Facebook and Twitter 'Harm Young People's Mental Health'

    Facebook and Twitter 'Harm People's Mental Health'. There, FTFY.

  • Well... Slashdot (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pretty sure Slashdot ruins the mental health of young techies, engineers & scientists aged 18-24.

  • IRC! (Score:3)

    by Highdude702 ( 4456913 ) on Friday May 19, 2017 @12:19PM (#54449095)

    The only true, and also oldest form of "social media" is IRC. It's all you need and you will actually have to learn things to use it for your first few times.

  • Actual Data (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Has anyone found the actual survey data? I'm curious how the survey was worded.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Survey questionnaire design involves randomized phrasing for all questions, such that the proportion receiving any phrasing is comparable - like stratified sampling. Within research design that is a major component. Clauses are rotated in position, alternative valuations are used. Here is a good reference [wisc.edu] for those interested. Sampling remains a concern but through proper design all errors and bias are minimized.
  • It makes lots of money so how bad can it be??

  • See? What did I tell you? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Facebook is CANCEROUS. Everyone should get the hell off it ASAP.

    ..b-b-but all my friends!

    THEY'RE NOT REAL. GO OUTSIDE, meet REAL people, make REAL friends.

    ..b-b-but how will I keep in touch with people?

    How did you do it before so-called 'social media'? DO IT THAT WAY AGAIN, FOOL!

    ..b-b-but Facebook brings people together!

    LOL, no, it doesn't, it gives them a reason to STAY APART. Knock that shit off!

    ..b-b-but my boss requires me to have Facebook!

    BULLSHIT.

    ..b-b-but where will I find out what's going on in the world?

    YOU IDIOT! Get your news from a REAL NEWS SOURCE, NOT SOCIAL MEDIA, YOU FUCKTARD!

    Seriously, isn't it time to abandon this running troll/meme/joke called 'social media'? Or are you STUPID?

  • so why don't I kill me?
  • Are they certain it's a casual relationship? If one were to look at a many Facebook and Twitter comments one could just as well conclude that the platforms attract people who already have mental health problems.

  • I was on IG for about a year and a half, and it was my only form of social media. One day I just realized one day how corrosive it is. I felt like a chicken, always peck peck pecking at my phone, trying to keep up with my feed. I was mainly involved with motorcycle builder, buying/selling parts, etc. People would visciously gang up on others, and do all kinds of nasty things if they didn't like you, or you wouldn't sell parts as cheap as they wanted. I had real-life friends that would get fired up and

    • Just learn to ignore them. The lost art of ignoring people is a wondrous thing and should be taught in school at least as much as they focus on paying attention..
  • Don't turn that computer on until you put on your Twitter Helmets.
  • In school I never understood or tolerated bullying and I was bullied quite a bit. General strategy was to verbally goad the bully into throwing the first punch. I was tall for my age and obese, I usually mopped the floor with them. Fat guy strength is a thing. That generally brought a solid end to the bullying; at least for a good while and never again from the same source. I graduated a few years before MySpace. So when I went home, the whole horrible drama of high-school ended and I could just dial my

  • One of the two groups, http://www.yhm.org.uk/ [yhm.org.uk] Young Health Movement, appears to be a subgroup of https://www.rsph.org.uk/ [rsph.org.uk] Royal Society for Public Health.

    Looks like a single politically motivated activist group. It is also involved with campaigns to stop smoking, to label alcoholic beverages with calorie information, and the "Health on the High Street" campaign, whose mission is described as to "...ensure that local authorities have the powers they need to curtail business practices which may undermine the

  • I had this conversation with my wife last night. She watches (nowhere near as much as she used to though) several Youtube families. One in particular is a Mormon family with about 5 kids; the father started making the videos years ago and ended up starting a youtube/video production company that got bought out by Disney. So they have literally made millions because of Youtube. In any case, they always projected being the perfect, happy (not so) little family in all of their videos. But it just came ou

  • A lot of users don't understand the purpose behind gamification of social sites; which is primarily to keep you using them.

    I've seen users get extremely agitated over follower counts, number of likes, reblogs, retweets, etc. They begin to associate self worth with those statistics. It gets into their heads and makes their lives miserable, yet they continue coming back to the sites / apps to try and increase their widget counts.

    I don't know if people get an endorphin rush if their post gets 20,000 [metric] a

  • Or maybe people who have feelings of inadequacy and anxiety choose to use social media in an attempt to mitigate those feelings (futile.)

