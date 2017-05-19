Almost All WannaCry Victims Were Running Windows 7 (theverge.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: According to data released today by Kaspersky Lab, roughly 98 percent of the computers affected by the ransomware were running some version of Windows 7, with less than one in a thousand running Windows XP. 2008 R2 Server clients were also hit hard, making up just over 1 percent of infections. Windows 7 is still by far the most common version of Windows, running on roughly four times as many computers as Windows 10 worldwide. Since more recent versions of Windows aren't vulnerable to WannaCry, it makes sense that most of the infections would hit computers running 7. Still, the stark disparity emphasizes how small of a role Windows XP seems to have played in spreading the infection, despite early concerns about the outdated operating system. The new figures also bear on the debate over Microsoft's patching practices, which generated significant criticism in the wake of the attack. Microsoft had released a public patch for Windows 7 months before the attack, but the patch for Windows XP was only released as an emergency measure after the worst of the damage had been done. The patch was available earlier to paying Custom Support customers, but most XP users were left vulnerable, each unpatched computer a potential vector to spread the ransomware further. Still, Kaspersky's figures suggest that unpatched XP devices played a relatively small role in the spread of the ransomware.
Re: (Score:2)
I run OSX. I don't gloat about it because I know it's not magical. Statistically however, it has been a really long run of safety and it's likely the most sensible choice for the future. It's fair to confidently say that you are far safer using macs now and in the foreseable future. But some of that immunity comes from the fact that it's less big of a target.
Yea, but (Score:2)
monocropping (Score:2)
Monocropping leads to viruses whether agricultural or operating systems. Not much more to be said than that other than to point out Intels are the ultimate monocrop and they have a gigantic backdoor called the Management Engine.
In the age of global terrorism, one can expect engineered viruses for agriculture and computers to only increase till something we can't get past comes along. then we'll act in hindsight.
Conspiracy Theory (Score:2)
Windows update flawed? (Score:1)
Supposing you have a machine that's hasn't been offline and not been updated for some time and then you connect to the internet and try to update it. Windows update is so slow and installs the updates in no special order - least important first, so Wannacry is going to get to you before Windows update has a chance to install that patch.
Of course... (Score:2)