Texas Legislature Clears Road For Uber and Lyft To Return To Austin

Posted by EditorDavid from the messing-with-Texas dept.
schwit1 shared this article from the Austin Monitor: The Texas Legislature has cleared the road for Uber and Lyft to return to Austin on their own terms. On Wednesday, the state Senate overwhelmingly approved House Bill 100 on second and third readings, sending the statewide ride-hailing regulations to Governor Greg Abbott's desk for his signature. If Abbott signs it, as he is expected to do, the new law will preempt regulations City Council passed in December 2015 that both Uber and Lyft deemed too restrictive on transportation network companies such as themselves.
The new rules still require criminal background checks, but drop the requirement for fingerprinting. "We find it unfortunate that the 36 lobbyists deployed by the Silicon Valley giants were effective in convincing the State Legislature that there was a need to overrule the Austin voters," said a local ride-sharing company, which vowed to continue operating -- and to at least continue fingerprinting their own drivers. Houston's mayor complained the new statewide rules handed down are "another example of the legislature circumventing local control to allow corporations to profit at the expense of public safety."

  • taxi robbery (Score:4, Insightful)

    by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Sunday May 21, 2017 @01:59PM (#54459775)

    "another example of the legislature circumventing local control to allow corporations to profit at the expense of public safety."

    As opposed to taxi mafia bribing the legislature to profit at the expense of the public?

    Uber might have its flaws, but they're strictly better than taxi corporations (for everyone who's not a member of the taxi mafia, doesn't profit from selling medallions/etc, and doesn't get bribes^Wcampaign donation from said mafia).

    • As opposed to taxi mafia bribing the legislature to profit at the expense of the public?

      Yes. The Austin law was stupid and anti-competitive. But they have a right to be stupid, and if the citizens of Austin don't like it they can vote the incumbents out. If we give up local control just because a particular law is stupid, then we also give up local control on every other issue.

      The Texas legislature should keep out of local affairs, just as the Feds should keep out of state affairs.

      Disclaimer: I don't live in Texas, but I have been to Austin many times. I would MUCH rather live under the r

      • I see this as an attempt from the Texas state legislature to poke the Austin 'weirdos' (from their perspective) in the eye. "Haha nice try guys!"
  • It's quite frustrating to read, multiple times, how state government continues to override local municipalities. Another instance is in regards to city fracking ordinances. It's also worrisome that Texas has done nothing to reduce the bribes...sorry..I meant to say campaign contributions and the conflicts of interests that exist in the state senate. God, I just sent can't get enough of small government!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 )
      With state law versus the federal government, the constitution enumerates certain states rights. That is, they defined the things for which the federal government controls, and left other issues to be decided for the states themselves. Not necessarily so with city rights. It is not the place of cities to carve out their own little fiefdoms for which large-scale projects such as the internet, energy projects, or mass transit, are things to which everyone else must be subservient. Cities are there to provide

  • State legislators continue to show that their concern for local government doesn't extend downwards from their own level.

    The Federal level is too high, the city level is too low. The state level is just right: the "Goldilocks" level.

