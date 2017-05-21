Vint Cerf Reflects On The Last 60 Years (computerworld.com) 21
Computerworld celebrated its 50th anniversary by interviewing Vinton Cerf. The 73-year-old "father of the internet" remembers reading the early issues of the magazine, and reflects on how much things have changed since he gained access to computers at UCLA in 1960, "the beginning of my love affair with computing." I worry 100 years from now our descendants may not know much about us or be able to read our emails or tweets or documents because nobody saved them or the software you need to read them won't exist anymore. It's a huge issue. I have files of text that were written 20 years ago in WordPerfect, except I don't have WordPerfect running anywhere...
Q: Do you think [creating the internet] was your greatest accomplishment?
No. Getting it turned on was a big deal. Keeping it running for the last some odd years was an even bigger deal. Protecting it from hostile governments that want to shut it down and supporting new applications at a higher capacity are all evolutions. The evolution continues... I don't know if I can point to anything and say that's the biggest accomplishment. It's one big climb up the mountain.
Looking ahead to a future filled with AI, Cerf says "I worry about turning over too much autonomous authority to a piece of software," though he's not overly concerned, "not like Stephen Hawking or Elon Musk, who are alarmists about artificial intelligence. Every time you use Google search or self-driving cars, you're using A.I. These are all assistive technologies and I suspect this is how it will be used."
He also acknowledges that "I probably don't have another 50 years left, unless Ray Kurzweil's predictions come true, and I can upload my consciousness into a computer."
Proprietary formats are against Osiris' will.
Dead man walking...
The thing that was the most attractive was that you could create your own little world inside the computer, and it would do what you wanted it to do. I found that ultimately beguiling Something that would happen in a machine in one place caused something to happen thousands of miles away and that was very interesting, too.
Back in the '90s when I was new to the web, I built up a large collection of bookmarks. About five years later I went through them. A quarter of the links were down and most of them were too old for the Internet Archive to have saved them. The sites are gone forever.
I have tar archives from 1982 that I can still read on a modern Linux computer in 2017. I've watched people who went down the proprietary tool route ("it's the hot new thing!") struggle with proprietary file formats just a few years after the company hawking the tool went under.
It'll be most amusing the first time a big "cloud computing" service shuts down with little or no warning and millions of people had the only copy of their data stored there.
Q) What's the difference between Vint Cerf and God?
A) God doesn't think he's Al Gore.
