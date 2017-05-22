Facebook Flooded With 'Sextortion' and Revenge Porn, Files Reveal (theguardian.com) 22
An anonymous reader writes: Facebook had to assess nearly 54,000 potential cases of revenge pornography and "sextortion" on the site in a single month, according to a leaked document. Figures shared with staff reveal that in January Facebook had to disable more than 14,000 accounts related to these types of sexual abuse -- and 33 of the cases reviewed involved children. The company relies on users to report most abusive content, meaning the real scale of the problem could be much greater. But the Guardian has been told that moderators find Facebook's policies on sexual content the hardest to follow. "Sexual policy is the one where moderators make most mistakes," said a source. "It is very complex." Facebook admitted this was a high priority area and that it was using "image-matching" software to stop explicit content getting on to the site. It also acknowledged it was difficult to draw a line between acceptable and unacceptable sexual content.
Yeah. Sorta like Slashdot with the intelligence factor decreased by an order of magnitude. Sadly, Facebook does not have the moderation and meta moderation that has made Slashdot a paragon of civility and reason.
Slashdot doesn't cater to the lowest common denominator
Oh? Ever try browsing at -1? I'm quite sure Slashdot has plenty lowest common denominator types...
Is it really a shock that the human race is full of a bunch of morally corrupt douche bags?
Actually, this is evidence for the opposite: That people are generally good.
There are over a billion people on Facebook, and only 54,000 sextortioners. That is only 0.0054% or about one out of every 19,000 users.
Such individuals make up only a small portion of the population. It's just that social media greatly magnifies their impact.
Thought we were talking about Facebook not 4chan.
Whats the difference?
My first response was "So, you're going to blackmail me with pictures of me doing shit that everyone's already seen me doing in the past? Get a life you fucking broke-bitch virgin. Release them, I'll make more money than you will."
Doesn't work very well when your intended 'victim' already had a bit of a career in porn, and also freely showed themselves the moment they were legal, 16 years ago.
If people were more like me, this kind of problem wouldn't exist.