Facebook Flooded With 'Sextortion' and Revenge Porn, Files Reveal (theguardian.com) 10
An anonymous reader writes: Facebook had to assess nearly 54,000 potential cases of revenge pornography and "sextortion" on the site in a single month, according to a leaked document. Figures shared with staff reveal that in January Facebook had to disable more than 14,000 accounts related to these types of sexual abuse -- and 33 of the cases reviewed involved children. The company relies on users to report most abusive content, meaning the real scale of the problem could be much greater. But the Guardian has been told that moderators find Facebook's policies on sexual content the hardest to follow. "Sexual policy is the one where moderators make most mistakes," said a source. "It is very complex." Facebook admitted this was a high priority area and that it was using "image-matching" software to stop explicit content getting on to the site. It also acknowledged it was difficult to draw a line between acceptable and unacceptable sexual content.
Shocker (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah. Sorta like Slashdot with the intelligence factor decreased by an order of magnitude. Sadly, Facebook does not have the moderation and meta moderation that has made Slashdot a paragon of civility and reason.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thought we were talking about Facebook not 4chan.