Ford Ousted Its CEO And Is Doubling Down On Self-Driving Cars

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: At a press conference today, Ford announced that it had replaced CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, director of the company's autonomous-car research. Previously the CEO of furniture company Steelcase (and a former athletic director at the University of Michigan), Hackett took a seat on Ford's board in 2013. He has been running the company's Smart Mobility subsidiary since March 2016. Smart Mobility is tasked with securing Ford's long-term future. The division houses Ford's self-driving car program, which plans to start ferrying employees around its Dearborn, Michigan campus in 2018. Outgoing CEO Mark Fields previously said that Ford would sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by 2025. [...] Hackett is expected to continue the push into self-driving cars. "We have to re-energize our business, we need to modernize our business," executive chairman Bill Ford said about the company's initiatives into new technologies at the conference.

  • Whatever gets me closer to a car that materializes in my driveway as soon as I open my front door, which will be tailored to meet all my requirements for a vehicle and take me everywhere I want to go for a $1. Since this is what people seem to think this will turn into.
  • I don't mind the 35% decline in share prices, as the dividends can buy more shares at a lower price.

  • New CEO is clueless (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @01:38PM (#54464283)

    The new CEO used to work at a furniture company but is good friends with the Ford family so that's how he got his job. He knows nothing about cars or autonomous vehicles in spite of being in charge of the AV program. He's just a well connected good old boy.
    I don't see how this can help. Ford needs somebody who understands cars and autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. This guy knows nothing.

    • The CEO doesn't need to know how to build cars. He needs to have a vision, have excellent managerial skills (which includes delegating authority and being able to recognize talent.) The CEO doesn't need to be an engineer; and he doesn't need to have spent a lifetime in the industry, his skill set is setting (and adjusting) goals, setting (and adjusting) timelines, finding and promoting talent. If you've ever seen someone flail around with timelines and leading a project then you know the value of someone sk

    • The new CEO used to work at a furniture company but is good friends with the Ford family so that's how he got his job. He knows nothing about cars or autonomous vehicles in spite of being in charge of the AV program. He's just a well connected good old boy. I don't see how this can help. Ford needs somebody who understands cars and autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. This guy knows nothing.

      Ford has often had incompetent leadership. Maybe finding a way to have less Ford family influence is a good thing.

      It's kind of strange that in the Great Recession the general idea was that Ford was the only American car manufacturer that knew what it was doing and now they are slashing jobs (By the way, where's the outrage from the president?) and seem completely clueless. Do consumers want to buy autonomous cars? Seems like a risky bet to me. Young people will just use Uber/Lyft/etc. and have some

  • Oh joy! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hackel ( 10452 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @01:40PM (#54464299) Journal

    Just imagine the new wave of proprietary software Ford's going to try to jam down our throats. Unauditable software/firmware in a vehicle is simply unacceptable. Until that changes, we really should not trust these companies with our lives. I hope that someone (looking at you, Tesla) creates an international foundation to handle the development of safe, Free software to run on our vehicles. Even the tech in manually controlled vehicles is dangerous and frightening. Things only will continue to get worse as cars become more and more autonomous unless we put a stop to it now!

    • I'll bite. Free software is cool and everything, most of my stuff is running on it. But do you really want all the different car safety stuff to be open? Didn't they ditch a Jeep by remote last year? My car (1999 Grand Marquis LS) is not open to that kind of hacking. Sure, it doesn't have anything fancy like bluetooth or remote software update, but the software that runs the car is pretty safe from malware. I'd like my next car to be like that...

      I love open software, but since so many eyeballs can look at t

      • I love open software, but since so many eyeballs can look at the code, do I really want that in my car? (because the many eyeballs stuff)

        I would rather have many companies working on one solid OS than the many mixed disparate crap-fests that we have in cars now.

        I agree that my infotainment system should be completely separate and distinct from ALL mechanical control (e.g. gas, brake, steering).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Just imagine the new wave of proprietary software Ford's going to try to jam down our throats.

      How is that different from the status quo? I'll admit I don't track what Ford does with a great deal of interest, but has any car manufacturer released the source to anything - including traction control, stability control, ABS brakes, airbags, throttle control, temperature control, electronic suspension, electronic transmission, valve timing... the list goes on and on.

    • Look, I'd love to see the software used in these sorts of things go open source as well, but it seems like a bit of a stretch to suggest that it's "unacceptable", when we already accept closed source in plenty of other devices that have life-and-death stakes.

      For instance, when was the last time you saw the source code for traffic lights, elevators, trains, or x-ray machines? Any of those could result in life-threatening injuries or death if the software malfunctioned in just the wrong way* (e.g. Therac-25 [wikipedia.org],

  • Musk is an entrepreneur and a bonafide tech geek. The new guy running Ford is neither of those.

    Musk knows the money isn't in electric cars - those are relatively easy to make. Elon has placed his long bets on electric storage and charging infrastructure.

    Even if the big 3, the Germans and the Asians all get off their asses and produce actual electric cars people want to buy in significant volumes they will, most likely be buying batteries and charging facilities from Musk.

    The legacy auto industry is asleep

