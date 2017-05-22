Ford Ousted Its CEO And Is Doubling Down On Self-Driving Cars (qz.com) 47
An anonymous reader shares a report: At a press conference today, Ford announced that it had replaced CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, director of the company's autonomous-car research. Previously the CEO of furniture company Steelcase (and a former athletic director at the University of Michigan), Hackett took a seat on Ford's board in 2013. He has been running the company's Smart Mobility subsidiary since March 2016. Smart Mobility is tasked with securing Ford's long-term future. The division houses Ford's self-driving car program, which plans to start ferrying employees around its Dearborn, Michigan campus in 2018. Outgoing CEO Mark Fields previously said that Ford would sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by 2025. [...] Hackett is expected to continue the push into self-driving cars. "We have to re-energize our business, we need to modernize our business," executive chairman Bill Ford said about the company's initiatives into new technologies at the conference.
The dividend will be slashed soon.
Slashing the dividend will probably decrease the share price even further. If so, I'll probably buy more shares out of pocket.
That wouldn't be too bad. I'd wind up just buying more Ford shares as a stock to keep and hold.
Haven't you heard?! Tesla will control the automotive industry by 2020!
At $300+ per share and no P/E, I'll pass. This is one of those stocks that you buy a share of to impress your friends and family. That only works if they know next to nothing about stocks. I had a roommate who was so proud that he owned a share of Oracle prior to the dot com bust, and he got mad when I pointed out a half-dozen dividend-paying stocks that were a better investment. IIRC, he only made $11 in profit after selling it off.
Radical islam will load it full of anfo with a remote camera and detonator and use it as a guided missile to wage jihad. Ford will be sued and the cars will be outlawed.
Except they'll both chase you and backtrack where you came from, how many terrorists successfully escape even if they don't do it as a suicide mission? They mostly end up in some kind of shootout/hostage situation shortly after, like the Boston marathon bombers, San Bernardino, the Christmas market attack in Berlin etc. so I figure for the most part jihadists will simply drive themselves. Failing that you can much easier make an "RC car" with a dummy, dash cam and a bit of hydraulics to push the pedals. Did
That's actually a good point, in that vehicle performance matters a lot less when the occupant does not directly operate the vehicle. Performance is no unimportant; most people want to be conveyed to their destinations in reasonable amounts of time and don't like unnecessary waiting, but if one looks back on the late seventies during the fallout from the OPEC oil embargo, most full-sized cars had less than 200 horsepower while weighing in at over two tons and they still managed to sell. Even what were con
I don't expect autonomous cars to have ridiculously low speeds. 100hp can get you up to freeway speeds and conduct you at those speeds on flat terrain. 150hp with proper gearing is likely plenty for driving at-speed in hilly areas, assuming a reasonable amount of passenger weight.
Autonomous vehicles will not need 300hp to smartly merge onto the freeway and drive with-traffic at 70mph speeds.
Not everyone has the same needs. Besides, not every vehicle right now is expected to or is even capable of pulling a trailer anyway.
I fully expect those who use their vehicles for more than just passenger transportation will not find wholly-autonomous vehicles appropriate to their needs. For those there will continue to be other kinds of vehicles, and those other kinds of vehicles will probably offer both autonomous and conventional driving modes.
What slower cars?
I can see that. With traffic now, there isn't a need for 2 second 0-60 times. What is needed is fuel economy, being able to handle being stopped and using as little fuel as possible, and being comfortable to handle the two hour commute caused by a jack-knifed semi or some drunk who flipped their vehicle.
Horsepower has improved since the 1990s. The days of a Geo Metro or Mazda GLC holding up an entire line of traffic on a highway merge are long gone. Almost any car these days can merge safely onto US roa
You're looking at the situation like there's only one problem and only one solution.
Sport Utility Vehicles that are actual 4x4s with offroad capability, commercial trucks including light trucks (ie, pickups), and long-haul vehicles will probably retain the option of an internal combustion engine, as these vehicles are may all be used in situations where there's no access to electrical infrastructure to recharge batteries, where the mass for batteries is too cumbersome, or where the amount of time to recharg
New CEO is clueless (Score:5, Insightful)
The new CEO used to work at a furniture company but is good friends with the Ford family so that's how he got his job. He knows nothing about cars or autonomous vehicles in spite of being in charge of the AV program. He's just a well connected good old boy.
I don't see how this can help. Ford needs somebody who understands cars and autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. This guy knows nothing.
The new CEO used to work at a furniture company but is good friends with the Ford family so that's how he got his job. He knows nothing about cars or autonomous vehicles in spite of being in charge of the AV program. He's just a well connected good old boy. I don't see how this can help. Ford needs somebody who understands cars and autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. This guy knows nothing.
Ford has often had incompetent leadership. Maybe finding a way to have less Ford family influence is a good thing.
It's kind of strange that in the Great Recession the general idea was that Ford was the only American car manufacturer that knew what it was doing and now they are slashing jobs (By the way, where's the outrage from the president?) and seem completely clueless. Do consumers want to buy autonomous cars? Seems like a risky bet to me. Young people will just use Uber/Lyft/etc. and have some
Oh joy! (Score:4, Insightful)
Just imagine the new wave of proprietary software Ford's going to try to jam down our throats. Unauditable software/firmware in a vehicle is simply unacceptable. Until that changes, we really should not trust these companies with our lives. I hope that someone (looking at you, Tesla) creates an international foundation to handle the development of safe, Free software to run on our vehicles. Even the tech in manually controlled vehicles is dangerous and frightening. Things only will continue to get worse as cars become more and more autonomous unless we put a stop to it now!
I'll bite. Free software is cool and everything, most of my stuff is running on it. But do you really want all the different car safety stuff to be open? Didn't they ditch a Jeep by remote last year? My car (1999 Grand Marquis LS) is not open to that kind of hacking. Sure, it doesn't have anything fancy like bluetooth or remote software update, but the software that runs the car is pretty safe from malware. I'd like my next car to be like that...
I love open software, but since so many eyeballs can look at t
I love open software, but since so many eyeballs can look at the code, do I really want that in my car? (because the many eyeballs stuff)
I would rather have many companies working on one solid OS than the many mixed disparate crap-fests that we have in cars now.
I agree that my infotainment system should be completely separate and distinct from ALL mechanical control (e.g. gas, brake, steering).
Just imagine the new wave of proprietary software Ford's going to try to jam down our throats.
How is that different from the status quo? I'll admit I don't track what Ford does with a great deal of interest, but has any car manufacturer released the source to anything - including traction control, stability control, ABS brakes, airbags, throttle control, temperature control, electronic suspension, electronic transmission, valve timing... the list goes on and on.
Look, I'd love to see the software used in these sorts of things go open source as well, but it seems like a bit of a stretch to suggest that it's "unacceptable", when we already accept closed source in plenty of other devices that have life-and-death stakes.
For instance, when was the last time you saw the source code for traffic lights, elevators, trains, or x-ray machines? Any of those could result in life-threatening injuries or death if the software malfunctioned in just the wrong way* (e.g. Therac-25 [wikipedia.org],
Half-assedly chasing Tesla (Score:2)
Musk is an entrepreneur and a bonafide tech geek. The new guy running Ford is neither of those.
Musk knows the money isn't in electric cars - those are relatively easy to make. Elon has placed his long bets on electric storage and charging infrastructure.
Even if the big 3, the Germans and the Asians all get off their asses and produce actual electric cars people want to buy in significant volumes they will, most likely be buying batteries and charging facilities from Musk.
The legacy auto industry is asleep