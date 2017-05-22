Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Mark Zuckerberg Is Working On a Way To Connect You To People You 'Should' Know

Posted by msmash
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday shared some of what he has learned from his early trips around the country. Recode adds: The actual crux of the post comes later when Zuckerberg writes why he's taking on this new challenge. Basically: He's not running for office, he wants to find ways to strengthen Facebook's "community." Mark said, "I also think this is an area where Facebook can make a difference. Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not. I'm doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we're best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. In many ways, relationships are the most important things in our lives -- whether we're trying to form healthy habits, stay out of trouble, or find better opportunities. And yet, research shows the average American has fewer than three close friends we can turn to for support." To make that difference Zuckerberg is talking about, he said that Facebook is helping people find people they already know but is also working on a way to connect you with people that you should know like mentors.

  • >> working on a way to connect you with people that you should know like mentors

    Couldn't help but think this would be, best case, trying to connect you with useless marketing "thought leaders", and worst case, connecting women with potential sugar daddies.

  • To build relationships and form healthy habits... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by CrankyOldEngineer ( 3853953 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @02:09PM (#54464481)
    stay the hell away from social media. Just a thought.
    • Hear, hear.

    • Re:To build relationships and form healthy habits. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ausekilis ( 1513635 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @02:15PM (#54464531)

      I wish more people thought and felt this way. Text is one of the most impersonal ways to communicate with anyone. You lose all intonation, inflection, and other non-verbal cues.

      With Facebook remembering every damned thing about us and reminding us of stuff, we've gone from actively remembering someones birthday and calling/gifting them with something to a "happy birthday!" damn-near autogenerated message on FB. For being a "social" media platform, I can't imagine a more anti-social way to acknowledge someone.

      • Text isn't terrible, it gives you time to think about what you write. Appropriate for some communications, sucks for others.

        Running it all through a common pattern recognition system is insane, Doesn't matter if it's run by the KGB/NSA/MI5/Google/Facebook/Bavarian Illuminati/Jesuits/Scientologists (pick your paranoia) or all together.

  • You should know all these advertisers! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They know so much about you they consider you their friend. Don't take away their freedom of making you be there friend!

  • No thanks (Score:4, Informative)

    by epyT-R ( 613989 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @02:15PM (#54464541)

    I'll decide who I 'should' know.

  • I know.... (Score:3)

    by 50000BTU_barbecue ( 588132 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @02:15PM (#54464545) Homepage Journal

    I should know people willing to give me a million dollars US. Get working on that!

  • I don't think defining who should be friends is something easily boiled-down to an algorithm.

    Case in point, my local fandom scene has at least two major groups of people whose principal hobbies are in-common. These two groups have large numbers of members that despise people in the other group. Certainly there are crossovers who participate in both groups, but even with significant common-interest, similar outlook on life, and similar age and common peers these people absolutely are not each others' frien

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

      Because it's not really about connecting people who should be friends. Don't let Zuck fool you.

      This is about advertisement. Back a couple years ago, FB threw up its collective hands and told us we had to put people into categories since they couldn't get people to click on a nag-button. This is the next step in that. You've already been analyzed and habits tracked. Now you're going to be put into discrete groups so that the advertisers can target better.

      See? This isn't about connecting people or bettering c

  • I got LinkedIn for that. Those 800+ connections are less likely to spam me with baby pics.
  • Facebook engineers are too enamored with the algorithm, and not the results of the algorithm. Case in point, nearly every time I go on to facebook, I have to tell it that I want the items on my newsfeed "most recent first" and not sorted by what facebook thinks I should see first. So if facebook engineers can't get something as simple as "chronological order" correct, what hope is there for them to get this new zuck-wet-dream correct?
  • I don't like half the people I know already. I'm pretty sure there's no one else I "should" know.
  • i hit ignore on all the people in the sidebar all the time...
  • I don't even want to connect with most of the people I already *do* know... why one Earth would I want to add another person to my social network that I obviously don't care enough about to have already gotten to know?

  • How is this different than matchup ads with viewer preferences? Now instead of some random ad or product, I'm being matched up with some person. This can't end well when a bunch of gold digging 20-somethings get matched up with married men.

    Or we all get matched up with people that think like us and the diversity of opinion goes down even more. We already have seen this on FB with regards to posts or news articles.

  • Someone keep this idea-stealing punk from connecting people to me.

