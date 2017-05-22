Tech-Savvy Workers Increasingly Common in Non-IT Roles (betanews.com) 3
An anonymous reader shares an article: IT professionals are becoming an increasingly common presence outside of the traditional IT departments, new research has found. According to CompTIA, it seems executives are calling for specialized skills, faster reflexes and more teamwork in their workers. According to the report, a fifth (21 percent) of CFOs say they have a dedicated tech role in their department. Those roles include business scientists, analysts, and software developers. There are also hybrid positions -- in part technical, but also focused on the business itself. "This isn't a case of rogue IT running rampant or CIOs and their teams becoming obsolete," says Carolyn April, senior director, industry analysis, CompTIA. "Rather, it signals that a tech-savvier workforce is populating business units and job roles."
Well, yeah. (Score:2)
Computers and technology aren't the scary dark areas that they once were. "Tech" is everywhere and now that a couple generations have grown up on it, they don't know a world without it. Of course more and more non-IT people are going to be tech savvy.
Why is it always the workers that need skills? (Score:2)
When, if ever, will we reach the point where the executives themselves need specialized skills?