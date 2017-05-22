Tech-Savvy Workers Increasingly Common in Non-IT Roles (betanews.com) 37
An anonymous reader shares an article: IT professionals are becoming an increasingly common presence outside of the traditional IT departments, new research has found. According to CompTIA, it seems executives are calling for specialized skills, faster reflexes and more teamwork in their workers. According to the report, a fifth (21 percent) of CFOs say they have a dedicated tech role in their department. Those roles include business scientists, analysts, and software developers. There are also hybrid positions -- in part technical, but also focused on the business itself. "This isn't a case of rogue IT running rampant or CIOs and their teams becoming obsolete," says Carolyn April, senior director, industry analysis, CompTIA. "Rather, it signals that a tech-savvier workforce is populating business units and job roles."
Well, yeah. (Score:3)
Computers and technology aren't the scary dark areas that they once were. "Tech" is everywhere and now that a couple generations have grown up on it, they don't know a world without it. Of course more and more non-IT people are going to be tech savvy.
Why is it always the workers that need skills? (Score:2)
When, if ever, will we reach the point where the executives themselves need specialized skills?
Re:Why is it always the workers that need skills? (Score:4, Insightful)
When will we reach the point where we don't even need executives?
Fixed that for you.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, that's cute. Executives don't have skills.
Many executives have proven that they in fact do not have skills, nor an understanding of the business they are in, nor the market into which they sell their products or services. That's why companies go under and get bought out by a superior competitor all the time.
No wonder here (Score:2)
What you want?
Be bogged down in ~85k mid-to-senior dev position,
Or ~85k mid-to-senior analyst position?
On the first one, you will be doomed getting shit from MBA types for the rest of your career,
On the second, you will be giving shit to MBA types for the rest of your career
Hmm... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Blizzard is going to add that job class in the next update. Undead has a racial boost, too.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder where virtual ditch diggers fit in with all this?
I recently watched some show whose identity I forget which had a segment on a company developing self-driving trucks. The company had one driver. And a company developing a backhoe that trenches for you is going to need one operator. They're going to find the best operator they can find who can fit within their corporate culture, and then they're going to put the human operators out of business.
Of course, that's a complex job and we're farther away from having that than self-driving OTR trucks. But perhaps
Painfully missing the obvious (Score:3)
--Or is that "being the oblivious"? Maybe both?
Seriously-- ever since the CTOs and other higher ups put moronic HR people in that cant tell a wall power outlet from an RJ45 receptacle, and the endless pressure those drones have had toward ever increasing levels of "FUCKING ABSURD" they demand for entry positions, (you know, that whole "perfect fit" requirement bullshit?) IT people have been leaving IT in droves, and moving into other positions.
They dont just somehow forget how to be IT people though. So, naturally, those IT skills are going to start showing up all over the damned place.
But of course, those idiots cannot put two and two together. Rather than realize, "Hey! Look at all this tech savvy that is showing up all over the board!! Maybe our strict requirements for IT related positions REALLY ARE bullshit, like our IT people have been telling us for almost a decade now! Maybe there really *ISN'T* an IT labor shortage after all!!" like a sensible person who actually pays attention to what their employees tell them would-- they instead go full retard, and give bullshit answers like this one. "Oh, it's this YOUNG generation! They are just so naturally tech savvy!! We can just abuse this to fill the BLEEDING RAGGED HOLES in our IT chains, without paying extra for it!-- Naturally, that means our policies about excluding older workers are totally correct! GENIUS!"
Even though, the very people that are causing this shift in other professional roles, ARE THE VERY IT PEOPLE THEY HAVE BEEN LIQUIDATING, JUST TRYING TO FUCKING FIND JOBS.
It never dawns on them that this thing-- People with scary IT skills showing up doing other, totally non-tech related jobs-- is directly contra-indicative of their endless sob-story about why they "Desperately NEEEED" to keep bringing in H1B visa holders from professional diploma mills in India. You know, the whole "We can't find qualified applicants!" sob story? Yeah, that one.
Because nothing quite says "Lack of qualified tech applicants" quite like "Drowning in tech savvy non-tech workers."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Is it a chip on my shoulder, or is it just somebody telling you like it is, bro?
Seriously, how many want ads for tech positions that demand more years experience doing that work than the technology it is based on has even existed, or wanting skill sets that are so highly specific that at most, 5 people in the world would have them-- just because they want that "perfect fit?"
I am pretty sure that it is not an embellishment on my part to say it is "more often than not."
Re: (Score:2)
How do you walk with that massive chip on your shoulder? Do you just walk around in circles as a result?
His comment resonated with me, so I'd like you to point at the part you disagree with. It's fair to say that getting angry doesn't help, but that doesn't detract from the point. Most HR staff is worse than useless. I have known notable exceptions, but I have known more ideal examples. It also doesn't detract from the other point related to tech hiring, which is the deliberate and intentional disqualification of qualified candidates for the purpose of bypassing hiring requirements, whether they be qualifying
Re: (Score:1)
You mad bro?
Re: (Score:1)
A bit, yes. I DO get mad when people are obstinate pieces of shit who live in constant denial of reality. Why, do you enjoy being one?
;)
Re: (Score:3)
If they were searching for applicants in the non-IT world, they'd be asking for NASA-certified brain surgeons who can operate on farming equipment.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
He's just upset that you arent giving him any. He takes one look at your handle and thinks of nothing but ejaculation right away. He can't help himself. Just ignore him, and move on, because nothing will piss him off more.
doesn't CompTIA sell "skills" ??? (Score:2, Insightful)
a report says that more people than those IT roles need to buy what CompRTIA is selling ??? am I reading this right?
how many generations now has CompTIA created pay-to-play artificial barrier to entry in the technology industry? burn them with fire
Re: (Score:2)
Hybrid professional career was great (Score:3)
I got an engineering degree and certification, then was tossed out of work by a major recession. I went back for a CompSci degree and managed a low-level job in the then-new field of PC support, won a promotion to IT "coordinator" (manager w/o staff, because they were all rented on a project basis from the IT department) with the Waterworks for several years.
Then Waterworks remembered my engineering degree after 100 reminders and took me in as a construction-planning engineer, but I found my IT skills were key to the engineering job. I handled the drafting and GIS systems, was a lead on the project to bring in the new work-order system, was developing small solutions (tiny web apps, fancy VBA spreadsheets, etc) practically ever day. Heck, just knowing real SQL rather than trying to coax complex reports out of Business Objects was a vital skill for construction and maintenance management. It wound up being the last 20 years of my 30-year career.
I can't recommend this career strategy enough; it's more interesting than either IT or the base profession alone, and more secure than either, too. The hardest thing in IT is getting across the real user needs to the developers - and an IT-savvy member of the customers is always going to be the guy that's either handling the IT specifications, and usually the IT project management from the user side; or just throws their hands up at the IT bureaucracy and develops the solution themselves. (Some of my "small solutions" would up taking weeks of time and growing over years into >1000 lines-of-code; hated to do it, but IT bureaucracy would have taken even longer.)
So I tell people interested in IT careers to first become a nurse, accountant, engineer, technician, even lawyer - any profession that USES a lot of IT. Then add in IT, and you are practically guaranteed an interesting and lucrative career.
I'm not surprised (Score:2)
