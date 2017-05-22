Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


How Fonts Are Fueling the Culture Wars

Posted by msmash
Reader mirandakatz writes: Typography is having a bit of a moment: Suddenly, tons of people who don't work in design have all sorts of opinions about it, and are taking every opportunity to point out poor font choices and smaller design elements. But they're missing the bigger picture. As Medium designer Ben Hersh writes at Backchannel, typography isn't just catchy visuals: It can also be dangerous. As Hersh writes, 'Typography can silently influence: It can signify dangerous ideas, normalize dictatorships, and sever broken nations. In some cases it may be a matter of life and death. And it can do this as powerfully as the words it depicts.' Don't believe him? He's got ample visual examples to prove it.

  • Comic Sans (Score:3, Funny)

    by lactose99 ( 71132 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @04:03PM (#54465273)

    Make everything Comic Sans, problem solved!

  • Deeper Subject (Score:3)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @04:05PM (#54465287) Journal
    I thought the article was going to be about how a capital "I" and a lowercase "L" look the same in some fonts and really messes up your code. I've had it happen before... Il

  • Use the SJW-approved typefaces or your Hitler.

    Oh, and since Fraktur was both enforced by the Nazis and banned by the Nazis, you are an evil part the patriarchy that needs to be purged in the name of enlightened SJW "inclusion" if you use it or if you don't use it.

  • There is nothing overblown or dramatized about this article, nothing at all. I mean it's vaguely interesting but seems to miss the forest for the trees and blathering about colonialism isn't doing it any favors either.
  • Force OCR-A on everyone now; this'll make it easier for our new robotic overlords to interpret our welcomings...

  • ... Font Nazi...

  • Offended by fonts now? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by cyberchondriac ( 456626 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @04:18PM (#54465411) Journal

    This article is just trashy, nothing to see here. So, everything with an old English/German font means "Nazi" now, does it? It couldn't possibly just reflect medieval culture, or Frankenstein, or Dracula, or harken back to any number of other things more mundane in the past several hundred years. Nope, it's Hitler. I guess, if you're really that shallow.
    But nothing is more telling of the actual SJ undercurrent and intent of this article than these last few paragraphs, strangely comparing Clinton's and Trump's campaign logos:

    Hillary Clinton ran for president with a slick logo befitting a Fortune 100 company. It had detractors, but I think we’ll remember it fondly as a symbol of what could have been—clarity, professionalism, and restraint.

    Donald Trump countered with a garish baseball cap that looked like it had been designed in a Google Doc by the man himself. This proved to be an effective way of selling Trump’s unique brand.

    I guess even fonts offend these people now. They're losing their minds.

  • I have a 'wooden eye', you can have five different fonts on a page and I wont notice it, unless it is wingdings...

      Five? I pity you.

      Or hey, maybe you're lucky, because bad typography seems to be the rule these days.

  • it's the patriarchy.

    this reeks of someone exploring a new avenue of grievance. not everything needs to be interpreted in power hierarchies. and he's overreaching with some of his examples. yes, western powers decided that they'd preclude the arabs from finding peace by making it harder for them to text. well played. it couldn't be that the communications technologies were developed in the western world because western values allowed for scientific inquiry. nope... oppression.

    yes, how it's presented can

    • To me it smacks of typography weenies trying desperately to convince the rest of the world that their autistic obsession with letter shapes has any bearing on, well anything whatsoever.

      I think what we all really want to know is what the best typeface for rendering autistic screeching is.

      Personally, I like the A E S T H E T I C version: R E E E E E E E E E E E E

  • Hack (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My favorite font: Hack [github.com]

  • Anyone who has read any historical Nazi-era documents will tell you that Fraktur, the Nazi's favorite Blackletter (gothic) typeface, is headache-inducing. Fraktur is ugly. All of those embellishments make it a struggle to differentiate between letters – kind of the opposite of what written text is supposed to do.

    Oh, and Arial is a terrible font.

  • It's not always the font - it's frequently the historical baggage that goes with it, as demonstrated by his early examples of typography associated with Nazi Germany.

    Sometimes it is the font. "Sharp, pointy" fonts like some of the Nazi-era examples he used may convey sharpness, strong boundaries, or even authority in many readers. A simple font that looks like a child's less-than-perfect crayon manuscript will likely remind people of children and all of the emotions that come with that.

    It's not just fonts

