How Fonts Are Fueling the Culture Wars (backchannel.com) 47
Reader mirandakatz writes: Typography is having a bit of a moment: Suddenly, tons of people who don't work in design have all sorts of opinions about it, and are taking every opportunity to point out poor font choices and smaller design elements. But they're missing the bigger picture. As Medium designer Ben Hersh writes at Backchannel, typography isn't just catchy visuals: It can also be dangerous. As Hersh writes, 'Typography can silently influence: It can signify dangerous ideas, normalize dictatorships, and sever broken nations. In some cases it may be a matter of life and death. And it can do this as powerfully as the words it depicts.' Don't believe him? He's got ample visual examples to prove it.
Make everything Comic Sans, problem solved!
God help us.
According to my will, my obituary will be published in Comic Sans.
I love to annoy Font Nazis, and that will be my last opportunity.
That's okay, I plan to have mine published in Wingdings
in my experience there is absolutely a correlation between the use of that font and elevated douchitude.
There was a famous incident when several thousand people were laid off, and their dismissal notices were printed in Comic Sans.
Disclaimer: I can't find a citation, so this is probably not actually true, but still, it is a good story.
Here's a funny image made by an idiot because PNG was the obvious choice for this kind of image [pinimg.com].
Deeper Subject (Score:3)
Re:Deeper Subject (Score:4, Interesting)
I thought the article was going to be about how a capital "I" and a lowercase "L" look the same
Even worse are the old people that learned to type on manual typewriters, and use a lowercase "L" instead of a one.
It was supposed to represent "moving forward". The irony of it pointing to the right wasn't lost on Bernie supporters. It also looked like a house that fell over between the Twin Towers.
a slick logo befitting a Fortune 100 company
...like Goldman Sachs?
So Basically.. (Score:1)
Use the SJW-approved typefaces or your Hitler.
Oh, and since Fraktur was both enforced by the Nazis and banned by the Nazis, you are an evil part the patriarchy that needs to be purged in the name of enlightened SJW "inclusion" if you use it or if you don't use it.
Reading way to far into buts of propaganda (Score:2, Flamebait)
OCR (Score:2)
I don't know. What if you couldn't read a sign or a label and drove off a cliff or poisoned yourself?
Jesus... (Score:2)
... Font Nazi...
Offended by fonts now? (Score:3, Insightful)
This article is just trashy, nothing to see here. So, everything with an old English/German font means "Nazi" now, does it? It couldn't possibly just reflect medieval culture, or Frankenstein, or Dracula, or harken back to any number of other things more mundane in the past several hundred years. Nope, it's Hitler. I guess, if you're really that shallow.
But nothing is more telling of the actual SJ undercurrent and intent of this article than these last few paragraphs, strangely comparing Clinton's and Trump's campaign logos:
I guess even fonts offend these people now. They're losing their minds.
Immune (Score:2)
I have a 'wooden eye', you can have five different fonts on a page and I wont notice it, unless it is wingdings...
Five? I pity you.
Or hey, maybe you're lucky, because bad typography seems to be the rule these days.
let me guess (Score:1)
this reeks of someone exploring a new avenue of grievance. not everything needs to be interpreted in power hierarchies. and he's overreaching with some of his examples. yes, western powers decided that they'd preclude the arabs from finding peace by making it harder for them to text. well played. it couldn't be that the communications technologies were developed in the western world because western values allowed for scientific inquiry. nope... oppression.
yes, how it's presented can
To me it smacks of typography weenies trying desperately to convince the rest of the world that their autistic obsession with letter shapes has any bearing on, well anything whatsoever.
I think what we all really want to know is what the best typeface for rendering autistic screeching is.
Personally, I like the A E S T H E T I C version: R E E E E E E E E E E E E
Hack (Score:1)
My favorite font: Hack [github.com]
Fraktur is a terrible typeface (Score:2)
Anyone who has read any historical Nazi-era documents will tell you that Fraktur, the Nazi's favorite Blackletter (gothic) typeface, is headache-inducing. Fraktur is ugly. All of those embellishments make it a struggle to differentiate between letters – kind of the opposite of what written text is supposed to do.
Oh, and Arial is a terrible font.
It's not always the font, but sometimes it is (Score:1)
It's not always the font - it's frequently the historical baggage that goes with it, as demonstrated by his early examples of typography associated with Nazi Germany.
Sometimes it is the font. "Sharp, pointy" fonts like some of the Nazi-era examples he used may convey sharpness, strong boundaries, or even authority in many readers. A simple font that looks like a child's less-than-perfect crayon manuscript will likely remind people of children and all of the emotions that come with that.
It's not just fonts