How Fonts Are Fueling the Culture Wars (backchannel.com) 17
Reader mirandakatz writes: Typography is having a bit of a moment: Suddenly, tons of people who don't work in design have all sorts of opinions about it, and are taking every opportunity to point out poor font choices and smaller design elements. But they're missing the bigger picture. As Medium designer Ben Hersh writes at Backchannel, typography isn't just catchy visuals: It can also be dangerous. As Hersh writes, 'Typography can silently influence: It can signify dangerous ideas, normalize dictatorships, and sever broken nations. In some cases it may be a matter of life and death. And it can do this as powerfully as the words it depicts.' Don't believe him? He's got ample visual examples to prove it.
Comic Sans (Score:4, Funny)
Make everything Comic Sans, problem solved!
Re: (Score:2)
God help us.
Re: (Score:2)
According to my will, my obituary will be published in Comic Sans.
I love to annoy Font Nazis, and that will be my last opportunity.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Deeper Subject (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought the article was going to be about how a capital "I" and a lowercase "L" look the same
Even worse are the old people that learned to type on manual typewriters, and use a lowercase "L" instead of a one.
Busted (Score:1)
Hillary Clinton ran for president with a slick logo befitting a Fortune 100 company. It had detractors, but I think we’ll remember it fondly as a symbol of what could have been—clarity, professionalism, and restraint.
Donald Trump countered with a garish baseball cap that looked like it had been designed in a Google Doc by the man himself. This proved to be an effective way of selling Trump’s unique brand.
Political Hackery.
Reading way to far into buts of propaganda (Score:2)
OCR (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know. What if you couldn't read a sign or a label and drove off a cliff or poisoned yourself?
Jesus... (Score:2)
... Font Nazi...