Amazon's 1.7 Million Free Bananas 'Disrupting' Local Fruit Economy (consumerist.com) 50
Amazon has transformed businesses including retailing, filmmaking and data storage. But no one anticipated the bananas. It started with a brainstorm from founder and CEO Jeff Bezos that Amazon should offer everyone near its headquarters -- not just employees -- healthy, eco-friendly snacks as a public service. After considering oranges, Amazon picked bananas, and opened its first Community Banana Stand in late 2015. However, not everyone is pleased with the ecommerce giant's effort. From a report: Although there is no money in Amazon's community banana stands -- where the company has been offering free fruit to both workers and locals in Seattle since 2015 -- the tech giant's largesse is changing the banana landscape for some nearby businesses. [...] Thus far, the company says it's handed out more than 1.7 million free banana, reports The Wall Street Journal. But while many folks are fans of the free bananas, others say it's changing banana consumption in the community: Some workers say it's harder to find bananas at local grocery stores, while nearby eateries have also stopped selling as many banana as they used to.
You lead off with "they keep for a fairly long time", yet bananas barely last a week, despite being bought green-yellow.
If you are looking for a perfect food, consider parsley. Keeps two or more weeks, and has ten times the variety of nutrients, including protein.
Even nuts are "more perfect".
Let's assume that parsley indeed has ten times the nutrients as bananas -- it really sounds like a figure of speech. Now, eat a kilogram of bananas. Then 100 grams of parsley. Oops...
Bananas have sugar and potassium. Sugar being a minus. So you could buy sea salt for your potassium, and skip the sugar, and be better off than a mainly-bananas-eater.
Also, free air disrupts the sale of bottled oxygen.
Free water from drinking fountains disrupts the sales from nearby soda machines.
The sun disrupts the sales of light bulbs.
* Air is not just oxygen, oxigen is not air.
* Drinking water is not soda.
* The sun does not penetrate my mom's basement.
You fail.
People are going bananas (Score:2)
That is the last thing I need. Hey lets chuck a banana in this box with a 30 lb sack of dog food.. SPLAT! or I'll get a giant damn box with nothing but 300 air packs and frickin banana because the my item shipped form a different warehouse than the bananas. At a minimum my cat will enjoy the box.
OMG! (Score:3)
They just have to stop doing this, then. I mean, it's tragic when any business is harmed in any way - but this is just too far. The banana eatery business is what this country was built on, and I can't imagine the hardships faced by grocers selling less bananas than normal.
God only approves of food consumption if it's part of a legal financial transaction.
You free food hippies need to just get out of here: the fact that Amazon has a proper financial relationship with the distributor makes it worse, not better.
Do you really think the distributor wouldn't call it quits if they knew who Amazon was giving the banana to? They're the ones I feel for. Well, and the children who have to live in this neighborhood - what are they going to grow up thinking?
Jebus yeah, I hear you man - I lived through that era! Kids today don't understand why we have to stay watchful. Stay vigilant.
But you watch - one day, one of these unscrupulous banana companies is going to try giving us a free browser again (that's the pattern through history: banana, bears, beats, browser) - but they won't get me. Je me souviens. I'll be there to say NON!
TANSTAAFL (Score:2)
I can't wait to see your face when you find out about Google's free lunches.
:-D
the "why we can't have nice things" department (Score:2)
Private company hands out free healthy snacks to anyone who wants one, paying out of their own pocket, as a community service, and people find something to bitch about.
The problem is that it kills competition with an unfair advantage, even thus in this case this is clearly not Amazon's main reason for doing this (unless they're playing 6D evil chess). This is similar to the monopoly problem.
Step 1: provide service for free, pay users to use it, because you've more money and resources than many countries.
Step 2: wait until all smaller competing businesses collapse as they cannot keep up with you paying people to get free stuff.
Step 3: change the service price to now cost 1
Money in the banana stand? (Score:1)
"Although there is no money in Amazon's community banana stands"
That's ridiculous. There's always money in the banana stand.
Where are my mod points when I need them?!
Bananas are not deer (Score:1)
As in, the plural requires an S. I counted at least two instances of "banana" used as the plural. What else about this report is half-assed and slapdash?
How is this redundant? I've read every comment on the page and nobody else has mentioned the weird plurals/typo issue yes.
Hah! Well played.
Knock Knock (Score:1)
Yes - we have no ... (Score:1)
Harry Chapin's 30,000 pounds of Bananas (Score:1)
All:
When I saw the headline of this article I immediately thought of Harry Chapin's song
30,000 pounds of bananas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfFM4Ilt4Rs
Lyrics here:
http://www.metrolyrics.com/30000-pounds-of-bananas-lyrics-harry-chapin.html
Opening stanza:
It was just after dark when the truck started down
The hill that leads into Scranton Pennsylvania.
Carrying thirty thousand pounds of bananas.
Carrying thirty thousand pounds (hit it Big John) of bananas.