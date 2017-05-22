Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Technology

Amazon's 1.7 Million Free Bananas 'Disrupting' Local Fruit Economy (consumerist.com) 50

Posted by msmash from the bananas dept.
Amazon has transformed businesses including retailing, filmmaking and data storage. But no one anticipated the bananas. It started with a brainstorm from founder and CEO Jeff Bezos that Amazon should offer everyone near its headquarters -- not just employees -- healthy, eco-friendly snacks as a public service. After considering oranges, Amazon picked bananas, and opened its first Community Banana Stand in late 2015. However, not everyone is pleased with the ecommerce giant's effort. From a report: Although there is no money in Amazon's community banana stands -- where the company has been offering free fruit to both workers and locals in Seattle since 2015 -- the tech giant's largesse is changing the banana landscape for some nearby businesses. [...] Thus far, the company says it's handed out more than 1.7 million free banana, reports The Wall Street Journal. But while many folks are fans of the free bananas, others say it's changing banana consumption in the community: Some workers say it's harder to find bananas at local grocery stores, while nearby eateries have also stopped selling as many banana as they used to.

Amazon's 1.7 Million Free Bananas 'Disrupting' Local Fruit Economy More | Reply

Amazon's 1.7 Million Free Bananas 'Disrupting' Local Fruit Economy

Comments Filter:

  • I think bananas are the perfect food. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    They keep for a fairly long time, taste great, and come with their own packaging. When you're done eating, the packaging is also a source of fantastic comic relief if used properly. You also can always get a laugh by running around swinging a banana around and making monkey noises.
    • just be careful not to be called a racist with them

    • You lead off with "they keep for a fairly long time", yet bananas barely last a week, despite being bought green-yellow.

      If you are looking for a perfect food, consider parsley. Keeps two or more weeks, and has ten times the variety of nutrients, including protein.

      Even nuts are "more perfect".

      • Let's assume that parsley indeed has ten times the nutrients as bananas -- it really sounds like a figure of speech. Now, eat a kilogram of bananas. Then 100 grams of parsley. Oops...

        • Bananas have sugar and potassium. Sugar being a minus. So you could buy sea salt for your potassium, and skip the sugar, and be better off than a mainly-bananas-eater.

  • Over Amazon giving away bananas. I think they should add one to every Prime order they ship out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pontiac ( 135778 )

      That is the last thing I need. Hey lets chuck a banana in this box with a 30 lb sack of dog food.. SPLAT! or I'll get a giant damn box with nothing but 300 air packs and frickin banana because the my item shipped form a different warehouse than the bananas. At a minimum my cat will enjoy the box.

  • OMG! (Score:3)

    by JMZero ( 449047 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @05:12PM (#54465779) Homepage

    They just have to stop doing this, then. I mean, it's tragic when any business is harmed in any way - but this is just too far. The banana eatery business is what this country was built on, and I can't imagine the hardships faced by grocers selling less bananas than normal.

    God only approves of food consumption if it's part of a legal financial transaction.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ozduo ( 2043408 )
      only EVIL commercial gods. The only true god promotes spaghetti!!!!

    • They just have to stop doing this, then. I mean, it's tragic when any business is harmed in any way - but this is just too far. The banana eatery business is what this country was built on, and I can't imagine the hardships faced by grocers selling less bananas than normal.

      I can't wait to see your face when you find out about Google's free lunches. :-D

  • Private company hands out free healthy snacks to anyone who wants one, paying out of their own pocket, as a community service, and people find something to bitch about.

    • The problem is that it kills competition with an unfair advantage, even thus in this case this is clearly not Amazon's main reason for doing this (unless they're playing 6D evil chess). This is similar to the monopoly problem.
      Step 1: provide service for free, pay users to use it, because you've more money and resources than many countries.
      Step 2: wait until all smaller competing businesses collapse as they cannot keep up with you paying people to get free stuff.
      Step 3: change the service price to now cost 1

  • "Although there is no money in Amazon's community banana stands"

    That's ridiculous. There's always money in the banana stand.

  • As in, the plural requires an S. I counted at least two instances of "banana" used as the plural. What else about this report is half-assed and slapdash?

  • Knock Knock ... Who's there??? Banana... Banana Who...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Snard ( 61584 )
      (repeat at least 2 more times) Knock knock ... Who's there? Orange ... Orange who? Orange you glad I didn't say Banana again?

  • All:

    When I saw the headline of this article I immediately thought of Harry Chapin's song

    30,000 pounds of bananas
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfFM4Ilt4Rs

    Lyrics here:
    http://www.metrolyrics.com/30000-pounds-of-bananas-lyrics-harry-chapin.html

    Opening stanza:

    It was just after dark when the truck started down
    The hill that leads into Scranton Pennsylvania.
    Carrying thirty thousand pounds of bananas.
    Carrying thirty thousand pounds (hit it Big John) of bananas.

Slashdot Top Deals

"We shall reach greater and greater platitudes of achievement." -- Richard J. Daley

Close