Amazon's 1.7 Million Free Bananas 'Disrupting' Local Fruit Economy (consumerist.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the bananas dept.
Amazon has transformed businesses including retailing, filmmaking and data storage. But no one anticipated the bananas. It started with a brainstorm from founder and CEO Jeff Bezos that Amazon should offer everyone near its headquarters -- not just employees -- healthy, eco-friendly snacks as a public service. After considering oranges, Amazon picked bananas, and opened its first Community Banana Stand in late 2015. However, not everyone is pleased with the ecommerce giant's effort. From a report: Although there is no money in Amazon's community banana stands -- where the company has been offering free fruit to both workers and locals in Seattle since 2015 -- the tech giant's largesse is changing the banana landscape for some nearby businesses. [...] Thus far, the company says it's handed out more than 1.7 million free banana, reports The Wall Street Journal. But while many folks are fans of the free bananas, others say it's changing banana consumption in the community: Some workers say it's harder to find bananas at local grocery stores, while nearby eateries have also stopped selling as many banana as they used to.

  • Over Amazon giving away bananas. I think they should add one to every Prime order they ship out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pontiac ( 135778 )

      That is the last thing I need. Hey lets chuck a banana in this box with a 30 lb sack of dog food.. SPLAT! or I'll get a giant damn box with nothing but 300 air packs and frickin banana because the my item shipped form a different warehouse than the bananas. At a minimum my cat will enjoy the box.

  • OMG! (Score:3)

    by JMZero ( 449047 ) on Monday May 22, 2017 @05:12PM (#54465779) Homepage

    They just have to stop doing this, then. I mean, it's tragic when any business is harmed in any way - but this is just too far. The banana eatery business is what this country was built on, and I can't imagine the hardships faced by grocers selling less bananas than normal.

    God only approves of food consumption if it's part of a legal financial transaction.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ozduo ( 2043408 )
      only EVIL commercial gods. The only true god promotes spaghetti!!!!

  • Private company hands out free healthy snacks to anyone who wants one, paying out of their own pocket, as a community service, and people find something to bitch about.

  • "Although there is no money in Amazon's community banana stands"

    That's ridiculous. There's always money in the banana stand.

  • As in, the plural requires an S. I counted at least two instances of "banana" used as the plural. What else about this report is half-assed and slapdash?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      How is this redundant? I've read every comment on the page and nobody else has mentioned the weird plurals/typo issue yes.

  • Knock Knock ... Who's there??? Banana... Banana Who...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Snard ( 61584 )
      (repeat at least 2 more times) Knock knock ... Who's there? Orange ... Orange who? Orange you glad I didn't say Banana again?

