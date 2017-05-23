Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google AI Games

Google's AlphaGo AI Defeats the World's Best Human Go Player (engadget.com) 177

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
It isn't looking good for humanity. Google's AI AlphaGo on Tuesday defeated Ke Jie, the world's number one Go player, in the first game of a three-part match. The new win comes a year after AlphaGo beat Korean legend Lee Se-dol 4-1 in one of the most potent demonstrations of the power of AI to date. Adding insult to the injury, AlphaGo scored the victory over humanity's best candidate in China, the place where the abstract and intuitive board game was born. Engadget adds: After the match, Google's DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis explained that this was how AlphaGo was programmed: to maximise its winning chances, rather than the winning margin. This latest iteration of the AI player, nicknamed Master, apparently uses 10 times less computational power than its predecessor that beat Lee Sedol, working from a single PC connected to Google's cloud server. [...] The AI player picked up a 10-15 point lead early on, which limited the possibilities for Jie to respond. Jie was occasionally winning during the flow of the match, but AlphaGo would soon reclaim the lead, ensuring that his human opponent had limited options to win as the game progressed.

  • Playing games is not AI. A game has strict rules. These are easy problems for computers to solve. Computers love strict rules. It isn't intelligence. And don't say "well you cannot do a depth first traversal of same Go states becuase it is so huuuuge". That doesn't make any difference: just use a different algorithm. It still isn't AI.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well, maybe it's no true Scotsman's intelligence. I don't know.

      • I don't think True Scotsman means what you think it means For that to work, a person would have to be saying 'if a computer can do artificial intelligence, then it isn't a computer'. We have well established examples of computers that do AI and are considered computers in movies and books. It doesn't cease to physically be made of electronics like a person can be declared NOT a true Scotsman.

        • Re:Not AI (Score:5, Insightful)

          by myrdos2 ( 989497 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @12:20PM (#54470405)

          Proof of artificial intelligence: A reasoning task that, once a computer is able to do it, is no longer considered to require artificial intelligence. See: chess, driving a car, natural language processing.

          No true test of artificial intelligence can be solved by a computer.

          • Sure, when computers define what artificial intelligence is, then computers can be artificially intelligent.

          • Why do you think a computer couldn't use a camera to answer a classic artificial intelligence test? I know there are issues with them due to cultural differences, but if it can analyze an image of paper then if it is intelligent it should be able to answer the test if it is true AI.

    • LOL

      You have no clue what AI is, do you?

      Also, your entire comment is a logical fallacy, as has already been pointed out.

    • I don't think you fully grasp how intractable Go is as a problem. "Strict rules" or not.

      • I don't think you fully grasp how intractable Go is as a problem. "Strict rules" or not.

        It doesn't matter. AI is still pretty much a magic show. No real intelligence. A human can fold laundry one second, chop wood the next second, and then sit down and play checkers. Even if you remove the physical part, a human still trounces a computer at general intelligence. Personal AI assistants are still annoyingly primitive. AI assistants are unable to understand all but the most basic commands. Simple phrases like "What is the second closest six flags to my house?" or "Remind me to take medi

        • It doesn't matter. AI is still pretty much a magic show. No real intelligence.

          Define "real intelligence". Can we agree that Ke Jie, the #1 Go player in the world, is a very intelligent person?

          Food for thought: AlphaGo learned (literally) Go by playing itself over and over, millions of times.

          • It doesn't matter. AI is still pretty much a magic show. No real intelligence.

            Define "real intelligence". Can we agree that Ke Jie, the #1 Go player in the world, is a very intelligent person?

            Food for thought: AlphaGo learned (literally) Go by playing itself over and over, millions of times.

            Pick another random game. Chess, checkers, texas holdem, or some made up game. Give both AlphaGo and Ke Jie one hour to study the rules
            and then let's see who wins. AlphaGo won because it brute forced millions of games and saw the outcome not because it has any innate intelligence.
            I expect that Ke Jie could easily win a random game against AlphaGo but games in general with their strict rule set still set an artificially low bar for
            intelligence. It's easy to see who wins and who loses so a computer can ru

            • Pick another random game. Chess, checkers, texas holdem, or some made up game. Give both AlphaGo and Ke Jie one hour to study the rules and then let's see who wins.

              There is software called 'general game playing' software that does this, and they do quite well.

              https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

            • AlphaGo won because it brute forced millions of games and saw the outcome not because it has any innate intelligence.

              No. AlphaGo uses heuristics - we're faaaaaaaaaar away from ever brute forcing Go. What is interesting is that AlphaGo uses machine learning to determine how a board "looks" to prune moves before even doing classic heuristics, which is in many ways similar to how seasoned Go players approach the game, and that it learned by playing itself over and over again. All it "knew" to begin with were the game rules.

              Playing competitive Go is something that just a few years ago was deemed impossible because it was not

            • Ke Jie's brain has also looked at millions of things, and large parts of its structure were influenced by genetics, because his ancestors have looked billions of other things.

              Let's try your challenge with a newborn baby against AlphaGo.

            • AlphaGo won because it brute forced millions of games and saw the outcome not because it has any innate intelligence.
              Neural networks don't work by brute force.

              If you want to say a NN needs thousands if not millions of iterations to 'learn' something, then you are right.

          • Can we agree that Ke Jie, the #1 Go player in the world, is a very intelligent person?
            Unless I have talked to him: no.
            First of all you don't need to be particular intelligent to learn and play go, you only need to sink a lot of time into it.
            Secondly just because someone excels in Go or Chess does not make him a necessarily particular intelligent person. He can be extremely stupid in ordinary life issues.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      I was just wondering if this, or a chess program, are really AI or are they just a traveling salesman algorithm for Go or Chess?

      • I was just wondering if this, or a chess program, are really AI or are they just a traveling salesman algorithm for Go or Chess?

        False dichotomy. A solution to the TSP is not necessarily "not AI". If you used machine learning to train an ANN to find better solutions to the TSP than methods such as simulated annealing or Christofides Algorithm [wikipedia.org], then that would certainly be considered "AI" by actual AI researchers and practitioners.

    • If a person were to behave as this computer we would definitely not call that person intelligent. We call them savants. A person with one gift to do something very well. I have to agree, it is not intelligence in a true sense, it is a calculation approaching the complexity to the point that it is similar to playing a game like an amped up human. I guess the question is how can this be adapted to do something useful or is this just a party trick. Intelligence is the ability to acquire knowledge and appl

      • Is it getting better at the game?

        Let an older version play a newer version for thousands of games, and count the wins.

        Will it learn to do other things or is it rooted with the knowledge it has?

        It's not made to learn other things, so it won't. I will never learn to play an instrument well, because I wasn't made for that.

        • Let an older version play a newer version for thousands of games, and count the wins.

          That doesn't work, because it would be the difference in programming between versions is not 'learning'. What would be better is to take two of the same version, let one 'learn' by playing many games, and them play it against the fresh instance. IF the experienced one is now much better than the fresh out of the box one, then it is learning.

          It's not made to learn other things, so it won't. I will never learn to play an instrument well, because I wasn't made for that.

          If it is not made to learn other things then it is not expressing an important component of intelligence. I wouldn't expect it to learn things that it is not equipped

    • No, playing games is not AI. But a computer playing a game against a human is very much AI, because if the player is unaware that their opponent is a computer, they could reasonably determine that Player 2 is intelligent (because it's making logical moves on the game), although the kicker here is that this intelligence is in fact artificial.

      If you rearrange those two keywords a little you end up with Artificial Intelligence. Go figure huh?

      • That person would be determining that they are talented at the game of Go, but without being able to ask what a cow is or apply a general intelligence test, they would have no evidence of general intelligence. Would you suggest that we turn all intelligence tests for people into a game of Go?
    • Well, I think this is a bit more than "just an algorithm" but even so, I agree that machine learning is not AI. That being said, when PR people and reporters say "AI" they often mean "machine learning", so the battle for the proper use of this term is likely already lost. This really should be "Google's AlphaGo Trained Machine Defeats...". I believe that is a much better description anyhow. It is a lot more like a trained animal than an intelligent machine.

      • Isn't machine learning an applied form of AI?

      • Machine learning is AI. It's a standard term, with a real definition, probably agreed upon before you were born, given slashdot's demographics and your UID.

        You might be thinking of what people call hard AI or human level AI, where a computer can basically do anything a person can, at least as well.

      • That being said, when PR people and reporters say "AI" they often mean "machine learning", so the battle for the proper use of this term is likely already lost.

        It was already lost in the 1950s, when the original researchers tried to make an end-run around perception, which required a density of compute Not Available Soon.

        You can't not deliver on your founding conceit for six decades and then expect no social erosion of your Tokamak grandeur. Of course, they made lots of progress, but hardly any of this happ

    • Oh, c'mon already. The only thing that truly is not AI is any statement that something else is "Not AI"

    • Re:Not AI (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anubis IV ( 1279820 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @12:34PM (#54470489)

      The entire universe is a game with a strict set of rules. We may not understand them all, but we know they exist and that there's even the possibility that different universes have different rules. If having a strict set of rules within which a thing operates precludes that thing from being considered "intelligent", then apparently humans aren't intelligent either. We're just components in a universe-sized quantum computer implementing algorithms that we don't understand, in much the same way that AlphaGo is implementing algorithms that it doesn't understand.

      But that's not a particularly useful way to think about things most of the time, so we've instead accepted that we can refer to any of these sorts of complex algorithms that are capable of competing with human intelligence as "AI". Granted, AlphaGo is limited to the problem space for which it was designed, so it isn't a general purpose AI, but it is nonetheless still an AI.

      Suggesting otherwise is just playing games with semantics, usually because you don't like the implications involved with accepting that we now have purpose-built algorithms that can displace the need for human intelligence in specific, complex tasks. Regardless of what you decide to call them, that's an awesome and terrifying fact.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Playing games can require intelligence, Go is one game that have been used as an example of a game where standard approaches of computer solving fail.

      Go have no strict rules, yes there are some basic rules describing player moves however just applying them doesn't play a good game. The game itself isn't just a few strict rules, the game are those strict rules interacting on a board where the rules interact to make a extremely complex system with essentially infinite rules. That means a computer playing Go h

      • ...Go have no strict rules,

        Go most certainly does have strict rules. You can only play one stone in a turn, for example; you can't play another stone until your opponent plays; and you're not allowed to just pick up all the stones that you don't like and throw them into the trash.

        yes there are some basic rules describing player moves however just applying them doesn't play a good game.

        Sure. In chess, too: it's easy to learn how to move the pieces. Moving the pieces to win a game is hard. Saying that "following the rules doesn't play a good game" is not a subset of saying "Go doesn't have strict rules."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hentes ( 2461350 )

      Nobody said artificial intelligence has to be human-like. Computers are a lot better than humans at some mental tasks (like adding numbers), and worse at other mental tasks (like translating text). But the only way to objectively compare a human and a machine is by strict rules.

  • Chinese Checkers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Mathematically, which is harder to solve for, Go or Chess? Is this some sort of diversity thing that they've started using Go over Chess?

    • Re:Chinese Checkers (Score:5, Informative)

      by Lisandro ( 799651 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @11:39AM (#54470129)

      Go. By a very, very, very, very, very large margin.

    • Mathematically, which is harder to solve for, Go or Chess?

      Go, by a huge margin. But that is irrelevant, since neither is solved mathematically be either humans or computers. They are solved with heuristics. It is not necessary to find the mathematically optimal move, just a move that is "good enough" to defeat your opponent.

      Games that can actually be solved mathematically, such as tic-tac-toe or nim, are not very interesting.

    • Mathematically, which is harder to solve for, Go or Chess? Is this some sort of diversity thing that they've started using Go over Chess?

      They started using Go instead of Chess because computers already defeated the top human Chess players over a decade ago. Go is significantly harder for a computer because of the immense possibility space.

    • Is this some sort of diversity thing that they've started using Go over Chess?

      I think it's because it used to be that every time there was a story about chess AIs, a legion of Slashdotters immediately replied "well, yeah, but what about Go?" Somebody finally decided to shut them up.

  • Adding insult to the injury, AlphaGo scored the victory over humanity's best candidate in China,

    There is no insult to losing in China. The appropriate response is, "Thank you for allowing me to win."

  • AI vs AI (Score:3)

    by feranick ( 858651 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @11:35AM (#54470095)
    The real question is: when two identically trained systems compete against each other, what are the underlying mechanisms of competition leading to one winning?

    • The same.

      The difference is that the level of play and thought process goes much deeper than what any human being is capable of processing.

    • It will depend on who goes first.
      That brings up a good point: AlphaGo should be able to estimate which player has the advantage, and we can adjust the compensation accordingly.

      • I remember they chose the komi such that Chinese and Japanese scoring system won't disagree who win the game. So I guess it is extremely unlikely for them to do experiment on micro komi adjustment. We don't even know if AlphaGo is komi flexible or requires complete retraining for that.

        • Komi does not influence how you play the game.
          It is just a number added to the score of the white player, as he has a small disadvantage on small boards (11x11 or 9x9).
          Perhaps you are mixing Komi up with handicap stones?
          That are stones the black player can set on the board by a given schema. Those influence the game play of white of course, as he has to fight against up to 9 stones that are already set.

          • Komi does not influence how you play the game.

            Of course it influences how one play.

            Before komi become the norm for professional game play, black openings are more conservative and white are more agressive. Slight komi adjustment may not affect amateurs like me, but for super-precise AI like AlphaGo, winning just half point the last game, komi adjustment will definitely affect how the AI treat the open game.

        • Hmm, good point. Nevertheless, which color wins if we pit AlphaGo vs AlphaGo?

  • AlphaGo at its core is an MCTS [wikipedia.org]

    For such a thing, one needs (I think) to do some unexpected moves to constantly force machine into sparsely probed regions.
    And, during discovery stage, one needs doing it "off-line" to avoid google's retraining. Thankfully, space is big enough to ensure that google can be forced quickly enough into deep woods.
    For a match like this - one needs to use different precalculated prologs for all games (won or lost).

    It's more like hacking than playing...

    • Actually Alpha Go is not an MCTS, it is a deep layered neuronal network.
      Most Go programs like 'Little Go' based on Fuego however likely are MCTSes.

  • It isn't looking good for humanity... (Score:3, Funny)

    by The Grim Reefer ( 1162755 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @11:55AM (#54470261)

    It isn't looking good for humanity.

    Purpose built machines have been able to, or be used to out do humans for a very long time. A lever can be used to lift more weight than a person alone can. But we're not being ruled by sticks. Cranes can lift even more.

    Cars are used to move people further and faster than they could on their own. Computers can do many more calculations per second. These things make life better for humanity as a whole.

    Unless AlphaGo figures out a way to keep a person from unplugging it, I'm guessing that humanity will be just fine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomxor ( 2379126 )

      It isn't looking good for humanity.

      Purpose built machines have been able to, or be used to out do humans for a very long time.

      [EDIT...]

      Unless AlphaGo figures out a way to keep a person from unplugging it, I'm guessing that humanity will be just fine.

      More specifically, "humanity will be just fine" not because we can unplug it, but because it's another single purpose tool. Yes NN approaches and ready made libraries like tensor flow can be used to create new purposes... but guess what, it takes a human, to design, build and teach the tool how to do it's job.

      The cosmic sized gap between these building blocks and the idea of something sentient that could reason, learn, create and intuit news things dynamically and autonomously is what is missing... this is

    • Funny you should say... alpha go is a general purpose learning system. It was originally taught to play Nintendo games. It isn't programmed to play Go, it learned to.

      Go is a game that abstractly simulates some aspects of military strategy, as does chess, and have long been considered means to practice strategic thinking.

      • have long been considered means to practice strategic thinking. However a NN that is playing Go is not thinking :)

    • Just don't go asking it foolish questions like "Is there a God?"

  • Is AlphaGo programmed in Go?

  • Someone call Boston Dynamics.

    Fuck.

  • Beat a 5 yr old in Hungry Hippos now.. (Score:5, Funny)

    by sqorbit ( 3387991 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @12:39PM (#54470523)
    I'll be impressed when a computer wins Hungry Hippos, that game is obviously rigged towards anyone younger than 7. My kid beats me in it all the time.

  • It's clear that, for national security reasons, this technology should be trained and deployed to assist with foreign relations. Particularly, since it should theoretically be a master of game theory, it should be trained on a set of prior foreign relations incidents. In order to deal with North Korea and other rogue nations, it must be taught brinksmanship. In order for this to be effective and to prevent the enemy from calling our bluff, it must be given direct control of our nuclear arsenal. The only que

    • You don't need a nuclear arsenal to bomb north Korea into the stone age.

      Actually I really wonder why no western or for the matter eastern nation is sending s squad team and kills the 5 or 10 members of the Junta so the country can start over.

      Or do you really think the north Korean citizens want to live in the miserable circumstances they are in?

