Google AI Games

Google's AlphaGo AI Defeats the World's Best Human Go Player (engadget.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
It isn't looking good for humanity. Google's AI AlphaGo on Tuesday defeated Ke Jie, the world's number one Go player, in the first game of a three-part match. The new win comes a year after AlphaGo beat Korean legend Lee Se-dol 4-1 in one of the most potent demonstrations of the power of AI to date. Adding insult to the injury, AlphaGo scored the victory over humanity's best candidate in China, the place where the abstract and intuitive board game was born. Engadget adds: After the match, Google's DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis explained that this was how AlphaGo was programmed: to maximise its winning chances, rather than the winning margin. This latest iteration of the AI player, nicknamed Master, apparently uses 10 times less computational power than its predecessor that beat Lee Sedol, working from a single PC connected to Google's cloud server. [...] The AI player picked up a 10-15 point lead early on, which limited the possibilities for Jie to respond. Jie was occasionally winning during the flow of the match, but AlphaGo would soon reclaim the lead, ensuring that his human opponent had limited options to win as the game progressed.

  • Not AI (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @11:26AM (#54470019) Homepage Journal
    Playing games is not AI. A game has strict rules. These are easy problems for computers to solve. Computers love strict rules. It isn't intelligence. And don't say "well you cannot do a depth first traversal of same Go states becuase it is so huuuuge". That doesn't make any difference: just use a different algorithm. It still isn't AI.

    • LOL

      You have no clue what AI is, do you?

      Also, your entire comment is a logical fallacy, as has already been pointed out.

    • I don't think you fully grasp how intractable Go is as a problem. "Strict rules" or not.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      I was just wondering if this, or a chess program, are really AI or are they just a traveling salesman algorithm for Go or Chess?

  • Adding insult to the injury, AlphaGo scored the victory over humanity's best candidate in China,

    There is no insult to losing in China. The appropriate response is, "Thank you for allowing me to win."

  • AI vs AI (Score:3)

    by feranick ( 858651 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @11:35AM (#54470095)
    The real question is: when two identically trained systems compete against each other, what are the underlying mechanisms of competition leading to one winning?
  • AlphaGo at its core is an MCTS [wikipedia.org]

    For such a thing, one needs (I think) to do some unexpected moves to constantly force machine into sparsely probed regions.
    And, during discovery stage, one needs doing it "off-line" to avoid google's retraining. Thankfully, space is big enough to ensure that google can be forced quickly enough into deep woods.
    For a match like this - one needs to use different precalculated prologs for all games (won or lost).

    It's more like hacking than playing...

