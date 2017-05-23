Google's AlphaGo AI Defeats the World's Best Human Go Player (engadget.com) 23
It isn't looking good for humanity. Google's AI AlphaGo on Tuesday defeated Ke Jie, the world's number one Go player, in the first game of a three-part match. The new win comes a year after AlphaGo beat Korean legend Lee Se-dol 4-1 in one of the most potent demonstrations of the power of AI to date. Adding insult to the injury, AlphaGo scored the victory over humanity's best candidate in China, the place where the abstract and intuitive board game was born. Engadget adds: After the match, Google's DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis explained that this was how AlphaGo was programmed: to maximise its winning chances, rather than the winning margin. This latest iteration of the AI player, nicknamed Master, apparently uses 10 times less computational power than its predecessor that beat Lee Sedol, working from a single PC connected to Google's cloud server. [...] The AI player picked up a 10-15 point lead early on, which limited the possibilities for Jie to respond. Jie was occasionally winning during the flow of the match, but AlphaGo would soon reclaim the lead, ensuring that his human opponent had limited options to win as the game progressed.
Not AI (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
LOL
You have no clue what AI is, do you?
Also, your entire comment is a logical fallacy, as has already been pointed out.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you fully grasp how intractable Go is as a problem. "Strict rules" or not.
Re: (Score:2)
I was just wondering if this, or a chess program, are really AI or are they just a traveling salesman algorithm for Go or Chess?
Re: (Score:3)
Go. By a very, very, very, very, very large margin.
No Insult, nor Injury (Score:2)
Adding insult to the injury, AlphaGo scored the victory over humanity's best candidate in China,
There is no insult to losing in China. The appropriate response is, "Thank you for allowing me to win."
AI vs AI (Score:3)
special tactics? (Score:2)
For such a thing, one needs (I think) to do some unexpected moves to constantly force machine into sparsely probed regions.
And, during discovery stage, one needs doing it "off-line" to avoid google's retraining. Thankfully, space is big enough to ensure that google can be forced quickly enough into deep woods.
For a match like this - one needs to use different precalculated prologs for all games (won or lost).
It's more like hacking than playing...