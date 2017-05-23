Hackers Unlock Samsung Galaxy S8 With Fake Iris (vice.com)
From a Motherboard report: Despite Samsung stating that a user's irises are pretty much impossible to copy, a team of hackers has done just that. Using a bare-bones selection of equipment, researchers from the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) show in a video how they managed to bypass the scanner's protections and unlock the device. "We've had iris scanners that could be bypassed using a simple print-out," Linus Neumann, one of the hackers who appears in the video. The process itself was apparently pretty simple. The hackers took a medium range photo of their subject with a digital camera's night mode, and printed the infrared image. Then, presumably to give the image some depth, the hackers placed a contact lens on top of the printed picture.And, that's it. They're in.
Hackers Unlock Samsung Galaxy S8 With Fake Iris More | Reply Login
Hackers Unlock Samsung Galaxy S8 With Fake Iris
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals