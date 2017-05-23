At Google, an Employee-Run Email List Tracks Harassment and Bias Complaints (bloomberg.com) 36
A group of Google employees have begun a message board for employees to submit worker complaints that's then emailed weekly as a digest, according to a report on Bloomberg. The email list -- called "Yes, at Google" -- has been around since October and allows employees to talk openly about work situations in which they felt uncomfortable; most submissions are anonymized. From the article: Google management is aware of the list. "We work really hard to promote and preserve a culture of respect and inclusion," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "Our employees have numerous ways to raise issues -- both negative and positive -- with us, including through grassroots transparency efforts like this one. We take concerns seriously and take appropriate measures to address them." The list is run by a group of workers across different product areas, according to a person familiar with the list, though it's not clear who runs the list and how or whether the submissions are vetted before being distributed. Usually, the people in the complaints are not named, though one submission described an instance when, during a large company meeting in late April, Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt allegedly interrupted Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat when she had a question addressed to her, which the post categorized as a "gender-related" complaint. A person who attended the meeting said Schmidt answered the question to make a joke. Messages sometimes include job titles and other details.
I reported my rape and got fired (Score:1)
This is a trap, they just want to fire people that try to report rape.
I would guess that MOST of the complaints are of the "Seriously?" type as listed in the article:
If being interrupted by the opposite sex is a "gender-related" thing by now then I should top the charts of oppression and my wife has a lot of 'splainin to do.
Studies have shown [forbes.com] that men interrupt women more than vice versa. So it is a real thing.
Studies have shown [forbes.com] that men interrupt women more than vice versa. So it is a real thing.
Well, duh. The men make a point and then stop talking, so they do not need to be interrupted.
I hope every one of them is caught and hung at the nearest lamp post. Gimme the rope.
Be careful what you wish for. Harsh punishments for rape are correlated with very high acquittal rates and a cultural of impunity. Society's "ideal" of rape is a pure innocent blonde virgin minding her own business when some total stranger grabs her and drags her into the bushes. Very few real rapes are anything like that, but the more the actual situation diverges from the "ideal", the less likely the women is to be believed or even take seriously. Very few juries are likely to put a seemingly nice guy
Need for Group is Google's Failure (Score:2)
Exactly this. Why does Google spend so much money on hiring and keeping their employees on board, and then completely bone stuff like this?
The failure is in letting a bunch of whiny little bitches work for them in the first place.
