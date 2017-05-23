Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


At Google, an Employee-Run Email List Tracks Harassment and Bias Complaints

Posted by msmash
A group of Google employees have begun a message board for employees to submit worker complaints that's then emailed weekly as a digest, according to a report on Bloomberg. The email list -- called "Yes, at Google" -- has been around since October and allows employees to talk openly about work situations in which they felt uncomfortable; most submissions are anonymized. From the article: Google management is aware of the list. "We work really hard to promote and preserve a culture of respect and inclusion," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "Our employees have numerous ways to raise issues -- both negative and positive -- with us, including through grassroots transparency efforts like this one. We take concerns seriously and take appropriate measures to address them." The list is run by a group of workers across different product areas, according to a person familiar with the list, though it's not clear who runs the list and how or whether the submissions are vetted before being distributed. Usually, the people in the complaints are not named, though one submission described an instance when, during a large company meeting in late April, Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt allegedly interrupted Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat when she had a question addressed to her, which the post categorized as a "gender-related" complaint. A person who attended the meeting said Schmidt answered the question to make a joke. Messages sometimes include job titles and other details.

  • I reported my rape and got fired (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is a trap, they just want to fire people that try to report rape.

    • It seems too many people these days see shaming and the system against them at every corner....

      I would guess that MOST of the complaints are of the "Seriously?" type as listed in the article:

      though one submission described an instance when, during a large company meeting in late April, Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt allegedly interrupted Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat when she had a question addressed to her, which the post categorized as a "gender-related" complaint. A person who attended th

      • If being interrupted by the opposite sex is a "gender-related" thing by now then I should top the charts of oppression and my wife has a lot of 'splainin to do.

  • gender-related (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >gender-related

  • And? (Score:2)

    by caferace ( 442 )

    ref: B.A ... R.B.A. (obscure references, it was the mid/late 90's)

  • The existence of a list like this was motivated by unmet needs for company oversight and review of workplace conduct between employees. Google's policy for controlling and eliminating harassment is inadequate because their employees say it is.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedrek ( 79264 )

      Exactly this. Why does Google spend so much money on hiring and keeping their employees on board, and then completely bone stuff like this?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      The failure is in letting a bunch of whiny little bitches work for them in the first place.

  • While I know the list is usually anonymous, this kind of thing seems like it could potentially morph into a trial by mod situations. I'm not sure allegations alone are enough for something so serious. I'm not sure any serious HR org would discipline an employee on a single accusation.

