Imzy, the Kinder and Gentler Reddit By Ex Employee, Is Shutting Down (imzy.com) 40
Imzy, a social media site led by ex-Reddit employee Dan McComas, announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its doors next month. The site was launched last year with much fanfare. Imzy sought to offer a community that didn't have trolls, one of the reasons that led McComas to leave Reddit two years ago. Ever since its launch, Imzy struggled to gain traction. According to web analytics firm SimilarWeb, the website was visited less than 400,000 times last month. McComas didn't elaborate why his service was shutting down, though he wrote: Some of you have been here since our launch into beta and some are brand new. We've loved getting to know all of you and seeing you build communities and make new friends. Unfortunately, we were not able to find our place in the market. We still feel that the internet deserves better and hope that we see more teams take on this challenge in the future.
A Community Without Trolls (Score:2)
A community without trolls is like a city without crime.
>if you're going to get banned for saying anything that offends anyone, which is what "safe spaces" always devolve into, you learn not to say anything.
Which is why instead of a 'safe space', you need to find professional moderators your user community will come to trust to be fair about enforcing rules despite the fact that any community rule set will have grey areas.
SJW circle jerks could be a viable business model and would improve the average IQ of the rest of the web.
Other sites could look for a 'Imzy' cookie (yes I know, shouldn't be able to see it) and just shadow ban those dweebs immediately. e.g.
/. would have them post with initial moderation of (-1, troll).
Crime is wrong, trolling is not (Score:3)
Bad analogy, because crime (in the usual meaning of the term) is just wrong, regardless of whether there are laws/rules against it. Trolling, on contrast, may be useful, informative, and entertaining.
We are the trolls (Score:4, Insightful)
This is so true. As someone who has been on Slashdot and Reddit for the past 5-10 years (on Reddit close to when it started), it seems most discussions have become hyper-partisan and you are no longer sure if you are talking to someone who is interested in having a serious conversation about the topic or just wants to vent out his feelings often as facts! And yes, I cant say I am completely clean on this either.
And also to hear the lamentations of their women.
Telling (Score:1)
It's telling that these SJW companies looking to offer a "safe space" on the internet can't find traction.
It's telling that these SJW companies looking to offer a "safe space" on the internet can't find traction.
That is not entirely true. Quora.com [quora.com] has a "be nice, be respectful" policy, and is doing well. They don't censor viewpoints, but they do ban bad attitudes and obnoxious behavior.
No-one wants nicer (Score:2)
People say they want nicer, but look around - people come to the internet to argue. That is what the really want, and what real Reddit (and Slashdot and every other popular forum) delivers. You can't get rid of all dissent without creating an incredibly boring space.
Some may call that a "Safe Space" but there's nothing self about making yourself weaker by being unable to argue effectively for a cause you believe in.
Re:No-one wants nicer (Score:4, Funny)
People say they want nicer, but look around - people come to the internet to argue.
No they don't.
Why have I never heard of this? (Score:2)
It sounds like a great endeavour, honestly, but I had never heard of it until today. It's a real shame that word never got out there to people. Reddit has really turned into a huge garbage fire.
I disagree about Reddit, but I completely agree about Imzy: this is the first time I've heard of it. This reminds me of all the times I've read an announcement like this about some Google service that was being shut down, and that was the first time I'd heard of it. Obviously you're not going to have a lot of users of something if people have never even heard of it.
As for Reddit, it's fine. Reddit is a HUGE site full of many different forums (subreddits), so you can't paint them all with the same brush.
Safest space of all: Offline (Score:2)
As a long time internet vagabond I tried Imzy but just couldn't do it.
The software itself wasn't bad. I could see it gaining traction for a lot of stuff that doesn't quite fit Reddit or forum discussion structure. The 'Choose a profile for this community" as well as "Post Anonymously" functions were great. I'm glad to see that some other website tried the AnonymousCoward idea.
So you're telling us Internet drama sells (Score:1)
Ford makes good tractors...
Never heard of it... (Score:2)
Visits (page views), not visitors. What % were moderators? Half?
What is this Reddit thing you go on about? (Score:1)
Seriously, are you guys still around? Is this where all the old USE*NET trolls went?