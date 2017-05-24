Fitness Trackers Out of Step When Measuring Calories, Research Shows (theguardian.com) 27
Fitness devices can help monitor heart rate but are unreliable at keeping tabs on calories burned, research has revealed. From a report on The Guardian: Scientists put seven consumer devices through their paces, comparing their data with gold-standard laboratory measurements. "We were pleasantly surprised at how well the heart rate did -- under many circumstances for most of the devices, they actually did really quite well," said Euan Ashley, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Stanford University and co-author of the research. "At the same time we were unpleasantly surprised at how poor the calorie estimates were for the devices -- they were really all over the map." The team tested seven wrist-worn wearable devices -- the Apple Watch, Basis Peak, Fitbit Surge, Microsoft Band, Mio Alpha 2, PulseOn, and Samsung Gear S2 -- with 31 women and 29 men each wearing multiple devices at a time while using treadmills to walk or run, cycling on exercise bikes or simply sitting.
This is probably true of any fitness device that claims to track calories. The new shiny shiny is no exception.
The best you can do outside a lab where you can monitor blood sugar levels and the like, is compare activity to various tables of average calories burned. I have no faith in any wearable device getting very close to calories burned.
Apart from a power meter on a bicycle, you are probably right. It really hard to get a good estimate of calories burned without actually being able to measure how much work the person is doing. The heart rate is only very loosely correlated with how much work somebody is doing. Heart rate can be changed by a number of factors, many of which have little to do with how many calories you are burning. Power meters on bikes are a whole other story, because they can actually measure how much physical work you ar
Especially: any exercise equipment that claims to show calories burned will vastly "overestimate" the result (flat out lie). This is pure sales material: the makers want you using their exercise equipment.
From the blurb, "...errors on energy expenditure...
...ranging from the lowest at 27.4% for the FitBit Surge to the highest error of 92.6% for the PulseOn device."
So you are saying the FitBit Surge is the most accurate caloric expenditure measurement device on the market! It's AMAZING measurements blow the competition away!
'Tracking calories' is basically impossible (Score:2)
Exercise is certainly important in counteracting the body's inclination to lower your metabolic rate to account for a sudden decrease in intake.
Although extra energy burned during exercise is a relatively small amount compared to what kind of calorie deficit you need in order to lose weight.
Sure, we're in agreement there, but we're discussing the accuracy (or lack thereof) of 'fitness bands' for calories burned. Everyone should exercise in some significant way on a regular basis for best overall health. Of course you don't need any sort of technology beyond a decent pair of walking/running shoes to do that, either.

There are too many variables involved in determining calories burned by any biological entity, and these 'fitness bands' are not the only device that has this problem, either...
To further put this into context, if your body takes in 2 calories more per day than is needed, you will be obese in a year.
No diet has that level of accuracy, and there are variations within different samples of food as well. That 10oz of chicken might vary by dozens of calories, depending on random circumstance.
Laboratory animals grown with the same caloric intake and same access to exercise are obese, compared to ones grown decades ago. The trend over time is consistent and compelling. We're also seeing
That doesn't sound right to me. An extra 2 calories per day for one year is 730 calories. Even eating an extra 1000 calories in a year isn't going to qualify someone as obese unless they are practically right at that line anyway.
That doesn't sound right to me. An extra 2 calories per day for one year is 730 calories. Even eating an extra 1000 calories in a year isn't going to qualify someone as obese unless they are practically right at that line anyway.
My understanding is that one pound is roughly 3500 calories. So a 730 calorie overage, over the course of a year, would theoretically only represent ~0.2lb.
-jd
There's really only two that would've worked, but it's true that they should've included them.
