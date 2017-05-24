Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Windows Microsoft Programming Software

Windows Switch To Git Almost Complete: 8,500 Commits and 1,760 Builds Each Day (arstechnica.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the bigger-and-better dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Back in February, Microsoft made the surprising announcement that the Windows development team was going to move to using the open source Git version control system for Windows development. A little over three months after that first revelation, and about 90 percent of the Windows engineering team has made the switch. The Windows repository now has about 4,400 active branches, with 8,500 code pushes made per day and 6,600 code reviews each day. An astonishing 1,760 different Windows builds are made every single day -- more than even the most excitable Windows Insider can handle.

Windows Switch To Git Almost Complete: 8,500 Commits and 1,760 Builds Each Day More | Reply

Windows Switch To Git Almost Complete: 8,500 Commits and 1,760 Builds Each Day

Comments Filter:

  • At the very least stop letting more into the country.

  • anyone know how they managed the code before moving to Git?
  • When did they stop using Visual Source Safe ?

    • When did they stop using Visual Source Safe ?

      Microsoft Visual SourceSafe was first released in 1994, so by my estimate they stopped using it in 1994.

  • I ran a git pull origin master, which seemed to work fine, but now I have a bunch of code that's copyright 1993 Digital Equipment Corporation?

Slashdot Top Deals

Just because he's dead is no reason to lay off work.

Close